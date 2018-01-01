Power of Story Send a Tweet        
- Advertisement -

Share on Google Plus Share on Twitter 1 Share on Facebook Share on LinkedIn Share on PInterest Share on Fark! Share on Reddit Share on StumbleUpon Tell A Friend (1 Shares)  

Printer Friendly Page Save As Favorite View Favorites (# of views)   No comments, 3 series
Exclusive to OpEdNews:
Life Arts

How to Have a Happier, Healthier, More Productive New Year

By   Follow Me on Twitter     Message Meryl Ann Butler       (Page 1 of 2 pages)     Permalink

Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; , Add Tags  Add to My Group(s)

View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com Headlined to H1 1/1/18

Become a Fan
  (83 fans)
- Advertisement -

(Author's note: This article is a reprint with minor edits of "Flowchart for a Happier, Healthier, More Productive New Year" published 1/1/2012 on OpEdNews.)


Happiness Flowchart
(Image by c. Meryl Ann Butler)   Permission   Details   DMCA

Why be happy?

- Advertisement -

1. Happier people are healthier people:

Dr. Derek Cox, Director of Public Health at Dumfries and Galloway NHS (Scotland), says that happiness might be as powerful a predictor of health, if not a more powerful predictor, than other lifestyle factors such as cigarette smoking, diet, and physical activity.

Andrew Steptoe, the British Heart Foundation Professor of Psychology at University College, London, notes that happier people also have greater protection against stroke and heart disease.

- Advertisement -

2. Happier people live longer:

University College in London studied 3,500 people, and discovered that those who reported feeling happiest had a 35 percent lower risk of dying when compared with those who reported feeling least happy.

3. Happier people are better at solving problems:

In "A neuropsychological theory of positive affect and its influence on cognition," authors Gregory F. Ashby, Alice M. Isen, and And U. Turken, summarize: "Positive affect systematically influences performance on many cognitive tasks. A new neuropsychological theory is proposed that accounts for many of these effects by assuming that positive affect is associated with increased brain dopamine levels... For example, the theory assumes that creative problem solving is improved, in part, because increased dopamine release in the anterior cingulate improves cognitive flexibility and facilitates the selection of cognitive perspective."

An Attitude of Gratitude

Dr. Robert Emmons, a University of California, Davis, professor, is the author of "Thanks! How The New Science of Gratitude Can Make You Happier."

- Advertisement -

He notes that people who consciously acquire an "attitude of gratitude" experience significant advantages, and his research shows that those who practice gratitude tend to be more creative, have a stronger immune system, and bounce back more quickly from adversity than those who don't practice gratitude.

Emmons, who is editor-in-chief of the Journal of Positive Psychology, also notes, "To say we feel grateful is not to say that everything in our lives is necessarily great. It just means we are aware of our blessings."

Some of the strategies he suggests include keeping a journal of gratitude, learning gratitude-oriented prayers, and using visual reminders like the "Are You Happy" flowchart in this article which is my gift to OpEdNews readers -- feel free to print it out for your personal use.

Happy New Year!

Next Page  1  |  2

 

- Advertisement -

View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com

Meryl Ann Butler is an artist, author, educator and OpedNews Managing Editor who has been actively engaged in utilizing the arts as stepping-stones toward joy-filled wellbeing since she was a hippie. She began writing for OpEdNews in Feb, 2004. She became a Senior Editor in August 2012 and Managing Editor in January, (more...)
 

Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon Share Author on Social Media   Go To Commenting

Series: "Happiness"

Flowchart for a Happier, Healthier, More Productive New Year (Article) (# of views) 01/01/2012
View All 5 Articles in "Happiness"
Total Views for the Series: 9351   

Series: "Health & Wellbeing"

The Alpha and Omega of Creative Political Problem Solving (Article) (# of views) 10/09/2017
What the Health? What You Don't Know About Big Pharma & the Standard American Diet Can Kill You (Article) (# of views) 06/06/2017
Elections that Went to Pot: It's a Good Thing! (Article) (# of views) 12/07/2016
View All 16 Articles in "Health & Wellbeing"
Total Views for the Series: 68787   

Series: "Holiday Insights"

Do Jews Celebrate Hitler? A Look at Columbus Day Memes (Article) (# of views) 10/12/2015
Photo Album: Holiday Lights at Norfolk Botanical Gardens (Article) (# of views) 12/27/2014
The Thanksgiving Farce and What We Can Do About It (Article) (# of views) 11/27/2014
View All 5 Articles in "Holiday Insights"
Total Views for the Series: 6672   

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

Follow Me on Twitter

Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; , Add Tags
- Advertisement -

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

The Bizarre Theft of Dr. Stanislaw Burzynski's Miracle Cancer Cure

Mysterious Bayou Sinkhole Continues to Cave In: Radiation, Hydrocarbons Detected

Relentless Bayou Corne Sinkhole Nearly 30 Times Original Size (UPDATED with Cave-In Video)

Sex, Love, and Jesus: A Few Surprises in the Easter Basket

2012: Armageddon or Quantum Leap? Gregg Braden's Answer-Fractal Time

California Fire Update: Station Fire 1:30 pm, Pacific Time 8-28-09

Comments Image Post Article Comment

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
Connect with Facebook     Connect with Twitter            Register with Facebook     Register with Twitter

Comment:   

You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 
Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered. 		First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)
No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 