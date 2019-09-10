 
 
Send a Tweet
Most Popular Choices
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Printer Friendly Page More Sharing
Life Arts   

How to Get More Followers on Instagram App

By       (Page 1 of 2 pages)     (# of views)   No comments
Author 514169
Message Rashid Awan

The population of the whole United States is 325 million!

But why am I mentioning this thing here?

It is because I want to amaze you by telling something about Instagram. Instagram has more than a billion active followers, implying that it can encompass the population three to four times greater than the US.

With such amazing figures, it has become mandatory for everyone to utilize Instagram if they want to gain the size and exposure for their organization.

It does not mean whether you are using Instagram on your pc or mobile, if you have more followers, then you will have increased sales for your business.

But the question is, how can you grow your followers from zero to a couple of thousands on the Instagram app?

The answer to this question lies in the actionable 8 tips that I am going to discuss with you today. Stay with me and see the magic in your followership.

1. Socialize with other People

It is called social media because it helps you to become social. To get the trust of the followers, manage the feedback appropriately. Whenever you receive a comment from the followers, never miss the opportunity of replying to them.

Reply in a manner so that they feel encouraged to revisit your profile. Also, share the content of the followers with others if possible.

2. Create a Hashtag and Ask Others to Use it

Creating a new hashtag and asking others to use it is another excellent way of boosting your followership. Make sure that your hashtag is unique and is serving the best purpose.

If the people adore your hashtag, then you can also repost the images of your followers by giving them credit. It will not only build an active community but it will also provide new content for your account.

To get the profound hashtags that will boost the engagement of your business, you can visit this site. You will get quality tags that will prove conducive for getting followers and an active community.

3. Participate in Popular Conversations

How can you participate in the most popular and trending discussions?

The primary source of doing this is to utilize the hashtags that are trending and famous on your own posts. Once you click on the popular hashtag, you will be taken to a page where the people would be discussing the different dimensions of the topic.

Start giving your profound suggestions and let them know that you are a pro in dealing with the marketing things. Trust me; you will find competent people by interacting in the debates and conversations.

4. Use Descriptive Captions while Uploading the Photos or Videos

They say that a picture is worth a thousand words, but it does not mean that you start overlooking the importance of words. Popular channels employ fantastic storytelling techniques to generate more engagement and sharing.

Next Page  1  |  2

 

Rate It | View Ratings

Rashid Awan Social Media Pages: Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

I am a content writer as well as I am experienced in SEO as I am handling a number of sites including business marketing, Trading, and Social Media. So, I certainly can execute strategies for boosting up my projects without creating a mess.
Related Topic(s): , Add Tags
Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEdNews Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

How to Get More Followers on Instagram App

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   



You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.
Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 
Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered. 		First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)
No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 