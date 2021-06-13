How to Dispose of Your Electronics

The truth is, it can be tricky to dispose of your old computers, cellphones, and TVs because you can't just "throw them away."

However, there are other options available for disposal. For instance, your old electronic item may have some value, and you can donate or recycle it. But this is one of the many options that we have discussed in this article.

Let's look at various ways to dispose of your old electronics.

Steps to Take Before Disposing of the Electronics

You should delete all your data from the electronics before disposing of it. For computers, you should take the following steps:

Make sure you have a backup of the data

Sign out of all the accounts, email ids, and cloud storage

Delete the data of your device's hard drive

Also, make sure you have deleted your phone's data before deciding to dispose of it. Here's how to do it on iOS and Android.