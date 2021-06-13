 
 
General News    H4'ed 6/13/21

How to Dispose of Your Electronics

The truth is, it can be tricky to dispose of your old computers, cellphones, and TVs because you can't just "throw them away."


However, there are other options available for disposal. For instance, your old electronic item may have some value, and you can donate or recycle it. But this is one of the many options that we have discussed in this article.


Let's look at various ways to dispose of your old electronics.


Steps to Take Before Disposing of the Electronics

You should delete all your data from the electronics before disposing of it. For computers, you should take the following steps:


  • Make sure you have a backup of the data

  • Sign out of all the accounts, email ids, and cloud storage

  • Delete the data of your device's hard drive


Also, make sure you have deleted your phone's data before deciding to dispose of it. Here's how to do it on iOS and Android.


  • For Android, go to Settings > System > Reset or Backup > Factory Data Reset.

  • For iOS, go to Settings > General > Reset > Erase all data

    Electronic Disposal Options

    Hire Junk Removal Pros

    You can consider renting junk removal pros if you are disposing of electronics as a part of a big home cleanout. It will help you in getting rid of everything in one go. You can dispose of all the old electronics, broken knick knacks, and used furniture in one instance. Moreover, these guys are experts in disposing of various kinds of junk, including electronics.


    There are same-day junk removal services as well. Meaning, you book a slot and get your junk hauled away the very same day!


    Curbside Collective Services

    If you have a few electronics that need to be disposed of, then you can place them in the garbage can or on the curb to be collected. However, in some cities, electronics are banned from landfills secondary to the hazardous materials contained by them. You should double-check the rules of your location.


    Selling Outdated Technology

    You might have heard of the saying, "One man's junk is another man's treasure." Your old gadget might be of some use to someone in need. Donating Outdated Electronics

    Yes, you can donate your electronic items as well. You should consider donating your old computer to an NGO or some students who might need them.


    Before donating any electronic item, you should keep two points in mind:

    • The electronic item should be in working condition.

    • It should not have any personal data.


    You can choose from various donating programs that are held by many businesses and organizations.


    Return to the Electronic Companies or Drop Off Points

    Many companies have exchange policies in which they take the old gadget back, and in return, give the latest version. Sometimes, you may get a discount on a new purchase.


    Some recycling companies have set up electronic drop-off initiatives with drop-off points for products. Products like phones and tablets can be recycled. You can ask local electronic shops for information on drop-off locations.


    Final Word

    Electronics are a very important part of our day-to-day life. However, the flipside is that the e-waste that comes along can't be ignored. You should ensure that your device is formatted before you dispose of it. The disposal should not harm the environment.


    We hope that the tips mentioned above will help you in disposing of your gadget the right way!

 

