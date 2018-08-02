 
 
Sci Tech

How to Disappear One Billion or More Humans, in nine hours or less.

Dr. Beckwith speaks with his usual clarity and truthfulness, pointing out what is the main problem that we are unlikely to fix, aka abrupt climate change. He seems to still hold out a few crumbs of hope, if you look at his website.

Dr. Beckwith is one straight-up climatologist, presenting facts on his own time and dime, as he's done for years, and letting us draw our own conclusions. Paul presents a very likely way you may well be recycled into nature's recycling bin, though he refrains from saying so. It's also a way that a billion+ humans could disappear in less than half a day, which we are clearly headed for.

As I contemplate the actual possible details of how humans will disappear, it occurs to me that there will likely be huge populations going to the Pearly Gates, and possibly that just might wake up the rest of us up, though I'd bet nothing on us being able to do anything, given that so many tripping points have long taken off as we sat on our hands and failed or refused to the brighter bulbs in the human shed. On the other hand, I'd bet Jeff Bezos' net worth, since I don't see I'd ever have to pay up--though I'd also take zero satisfaction in saying, "I told you so."

But here you go in 15 minutes, that Paul holds most of his videos to, as to the danger of living in north east China at the moment. 8/2/18

 

In my run for U.S. Senate against Utah's Orrin Hatch, I posted many progressive ideas and principles that I internalized over the years. I'm leaving that site up indefinitely, since it describes what I believe most members of our species truly (more...)
 

