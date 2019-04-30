 
 
How to Defeat Donald Trump:Think Psychological Warfare

Trump Rally
As soon as Joe Biden announced his candidacy for President on April 25th Tweety Bird Don promptly welcomed "Sleepy" Joe into the race. Cable commentators and several Democratic hopefuls, including Joe Biden himself, laughed at Trump's latest addition ("sleepy") to his basket of belittling monikers for those who oppose him. Laughter seems appropriate for this adolescent man-child President. But it's no laughing matter. Trump has mastered brainwashing techniques of psychological conditioning that divert attention from his deplorable behavior, absence of policies, and incompetent administration.

Donald Trump is no intellect so he probably stumbled into his manipulative mind control techniques through trial and error, perfecting them at rallies where he was able to discover the manipulations that work best. I spelled out the mechanics of Trump's brainwashing techniques in a 2018 article based on an interview with cognitive-behaviorism expert Dr. Barry Lubetkin: "Mind Control: How Donald Trump Has Transformed Americans Into Pavlov's Dogs."

Trump's potential opponents for the 2020 presidential election must understand that they are engaged in psychological warfare that Democratic candidates, particularly the newbies, are woefully unprepared for. Here' why and what they must do.

Imagine you're a heavyweight boxer and your first match is against an opponent who has won most of his fights. In a stunning upset, you knock out your opponent in the first round. You're so bursting with joy and self-confidence from your victory that you say to your manager: "I'm really good; my next fight should be against the heavyweight champion of the world. Why wait? I'm ready and I can win now!"

How do you think the manager would respond?

He might say, "Sure, you have the ability, and miracles can happen. But counting on miracles is a bad business plan. And there's more to a champion than a single round-one knockout."

This advice should not be confused with "wait your turn." Rather, it's wait until you are seasoned, proven, and ready. One knockout does not forecast a champion.

Many newbie Democratic candidates elected to Congress in the 2018 mid-term election initially exhibited the same hubris as the first-time boxing winner. Flush from their victories, many called for a change of leadership. They argued that heavyweight champion Nancy Pelosi was a has-been; they insisted that Congress needed new younger fighters.

Fortunately, the freshman Congressmen and Congresswomen listened to the "managers," who convinced them that they would be slaughtered by the battle-seasoned Republican attack dogs. So they wisely endorsed Pelosi for Speaker of the House and were not disappointed when she proved she was still the heavyweight champ. She anticipated the fake jabs and wild moves and her opponents went down for the count.

Bernard Starr, PhD, is a psychologist and Professor Emeritus at CUNY (Brooklyn College). He is a past president of the Brooklyn Psychological Association and a past president of the Association for Spirituality and Psychotherapy. His latest (more...)
 

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Bernard Starr

  New Content

To engage effectively in psychological warfare requires study and training.

Submitted on Tuesday, Apr 30, 2019 at 5:22:12 PM

George Eliason

Reply to Bernard Starr:

Hi Bernard, I'm going to be a very vocal critic of yours on many fronts but this one takes the cake.

I've never seen a more irresponsible approach by a professional in any field compared to what you are advocating. I have an article set I've been trying to get at starting next week which I see will be nothing short of a miracle of timeliness now that this is out.


Here's the thing sunshine, it's called psychological war for a reason. These days it fits comfortably inside cyber, hybrid, propaganda and it is considered war in real terms.

If you are not a leader of a country, the practice is called terrorism.


Under the real laws in the real world that exist today, this means- read carefully- anytime you care to ply these tactics, I have a legal right to bring a real-world response to your doorstep. It's called self-defense. And any implication you can think of relating to those words is my right.

So you are literally advocating illegal action that can get people killed. Bully for you.



Submitted on Wednesday, May 1, 2019 at 5:13:35 AM

Nicholas Ginex

  New Content

A very interesting and thought provoking article that analyzes psychological warfare attributed to the seasoned warrior, President Donald Trump. The author, Bernard Starr, gives credit to Trump's masterful brainwashing techniques of psychological conditioning that divert his opponents attention from his deplorable behavior, absence of policies, and incompetent administration. These are negative characteristics of our American president that overlooks his accomplishments of two years.

Trump has stimulated the economy with his business acumen by cutting a huge amount of government regulations, decrease taxes, address the unfair trading tariffs of foreign countries, decreasing unemployment and welfare food subsidies, raising the nation's GDP, and fighting for the safety of American citizens are just some of his incompetent administration accomplishments. Is he truly of a very astute and intelligent man or, an arrogant man that does not love America and the American people?

Yes, Trump outwitted 16 republican contenders by not only his choice of words to throw his opponents off guard, he had a message and promises that he has been able to materialize into reality. His performance has outdone the poor administration of President Obama who increased the national debt greater than the debt accumulated by all former presidents. Give credit where credit is due instead of insulting the president, a very smart man.

The democratic candidates for president 2020 will need more than intensive psychological warfare training. Our President Trump is a very smart man who is not given credit for his ability to speak on his feet extemporaneously and command an audience. What is more important about our president is that Americans believe he has integrity and is looking out for their economic well-being and safety by controlling the immigration crises, whereas, Democrats prefer to have open borders and droves of immigrants to increase their votes at the expense of American citizens.

Submitted on Tuesday, Apr 30, 2019 at 10:47:25 PM

b. sadie bailey

  New Content

I don't even know what to say, I'm so appalled. In your article, I got completely lost when you praised Nancy Pelosi; I fail to see her as some kind of champion for the people.

Then, your unhinged commenter's rationale for Trump's "greatness" is so completely out of touch with reality it's hard to even find the words... I think he, like many of Trump's base who have been betrayed by the equally corrupt democrats and twisted media, had no where else to turn, so they turned to Trump. They will defend their "savior" even while displaying traits of Stockholm Syndrome.

I do agree with the commenter that Obama, the Clintons, and other democrat presidents have been corrupt and disingenuous, and have betrayed the people. Still...I'm flummoxed that he thinks Trump is a populist! That he thinks by kicking out refugees and other immigrants, white men and women who did not deign to do the hard work the immigrants do without complaint, will jump at the chance! That he thinks those pesky environmental regulations like for clean air and clean water and drinking water are hamstringing us from making some dollars permanently fouling our own waters.

I can't wrap my mind and heart around a mindset that would call Trump's wholesale theft and obstructionism "business acumen," or thinking that he is stimulating the economy by raping watersheds and pillaging the the Arctic for fracked oil and gas for Asia, for robbing from the poor in order to cut taxes permanently for the tax-evading rich elite; that he's for turning away refugees fleeing from U.S. installed despotic violent regimes ... this is astonishing to me.

I've never seen such blatant, even gleeful, moral deficit in this country in my longish lifetime. This commenter justifies bigotry with polite, well-turned sentences; but what he supports chills e to the bone.

Submitted on Wednesday, May 1, 2019 at 4:51:31 AM

Jill Herendeen

  New Content

The reason decent candidates don't get elected has little to do w/ deranged voters. It has EVERYTHING to do with computerized vote-"counting". Allow THE VOTERS to count the ballots, before those ballots have disappeared into a back room, panel vans, or USPS trucks, and count them as many times as it takes to reach consensus, and we'll elect great candidates. (Too bad that's ILLEGAL in most places.)

Submitted on Wednesday, May 1, 2019 at 12:54:26 PM

Nicholas Ginex

Reply to Jill Herendeen:

I agree. The electronic votes should always be checked against the paper ballots that are always printed out. This is a safeguard when dishonest electronic counting is suspected.

Submitted on Thursday, May 2, 2019 at 10:40:27 PM

Jill Herendeen

Reply to Nicholas Ginex:

Picky point: allowing paper ballots to be "checked against" after electronic counting is suspected implies a broken chain of custody between the voters & their ballots, which also enables fraud. Allowing electronic votes in the first place is an exercise in futility...sure, it COULD tally the votes accurately, but so COULD allowing a few unaccountable, unknown ppl in a back room to do the "counting". Counting w/ computers is so much more profitable to computer-mfgrs & retailers, though; always desirable when it's our regressive tax dollars funding them.

Submitted on Friday, May 3, 2019 at 1:36:03 PM

Nicholas Ginex

Reply to Jill Herendeen:

Jill, I like your solution, "Allow THE VOTERS to count the ballots, before those ballots have disappeared into a back room, panel vans, or USPS trucks, and count them as many times as it takes to reach consensus, and we'll elect great candidates." This is good, as long as the VOTERS themselves are monitored by all political parties. In some districts, where there are an abundant number of voters they may may be in collusion to not provide an "honest" count.

Submitted on Friday, May 3, 2019 at 6:43:34 PM

Mrs. Fuxit

  New Content

Who really wants to see DONALD JUDAS TRUMP's tax returns?

Who'd rather know his secrets for giving women the best sex they ever had?

Some say DONALD JUDAS TRUMP cheats on his golf scores. Does he?

How did DONALD JUDAS TRUMP play varsity baseball at near major league

level with PAINFUL BONE SPURS that caused him to miss the Vietnam War?

Submitted on Wednesday, May 1, 2019 at 1:04:30 PM

