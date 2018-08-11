 
 
How the propaganda against RSS falls flat on its face

(This is a reprint from NewsBred).


RSS suffers from misinformation
Indian Express has two voices that do not like RSS or BJP or Hindu resurgence in India. You scroll down articles of either Christophe Jaffrelot or Ashutosh Varshney and get the drift. Jaffrelot is more scholarly and dense; Varshney more sound and less substance. Both are present in Indian Express of today, dominating two separate pages.

Jaffrelot is the crudest today than he has perhaps ever been in his long association with the Indian Express. All the veneers of scholarly nuances are out of the window. What remains is a pen-pusher who is unsure of his dwindling influence over the readers or his promoters. The crux of his agenda is that lynchings is orchestrated by the present dispensation who appear in different garbs at different times: RSS, its affiliates, BJP etc. He terms it the "deep state." Everything that's wrong with Modi's India--the "cruelty" against Muslims and Dalits--is part of a larger design. In his view, India is a theocratic state in the making.

To Jaffrelot's misfortune, Varshney has a detailed interview on page 25 with Waltern Andersen who has a new book, "The RSS: A view to the inside" in the market. It completely debunks Jaffrelot's argument that RSS and its affiliates are the "deep state" in India. Indeed, Varshney couldn't have done a better service to RSS or BJP with this interview (a must read, I say).

Now Varshney must not have bargained for it but the Andersen interview is a validation of RSS. All Indian Express could do was to pick a comment as headline: "A battle between Hindutva and Hinduism is coming." I will reserve dwelling on this headline in the end: I promise the irony in it would have you doubling up in uncontrollable laughter.

The interview first establishes the credentials of Andersen: the only scholar to have observed the RSS for five decades. Then Varshney rolls out the questions, which reflect his own venom:

(a) What about RSS chief MS Golwalkar and his book, "We, our nationhood defined."

(b) For Savarkar, Muslims and Christians born in India were not Indians/Hindus.

(c) What pledge pracharaks take? Can they marry? (An answer hopefully which would nail Modi, himself was a pracharak).

(d) RSS influences state and its' policies.

(e) What is RSS views on Modi's economics.

(f) RSS is committed to promotion of Hindi as language.

(g) What is RSS view on ideal Hindu women, and divorce.

(h) The RSS relationship with Muslims.

(i) How does RSS integrate lower caste? What is RSS views on Ambedkar who was anti-Hindu?

Ashish Shukla is an Indian journalist and author who has his new book:"HOW UNITED STATES SHOT HUAMNITY: Muslims Ruined Europe Next" released worldwide. He also runs a website: www.newsbred.com which is antidote to boardroom bulletins that (more...)
 

Ashish Shukla

(Member since Jul 6, 2015), 5 fans, 117 articles, 1 quicklinks, 210 comments


This definition of Hindutva and Hinduism completely turns on the head what the likes of Shashi Tharoor and Digvijay Singh have been drumming in our ears. That "I-am-a-Hindu-but-have-a-distaste-for-Hindutva." In their view Hindutva is reactionary and violent. But as Andersen tells us, Hindutva implies inclusiveness of all!!!

Kali Ma

(Member since Apr 16, 2016), 2 fans, 21 articles, 126 comments


Anti-Hindu polemics have recently entered into American politics. Tulsi Gabbard, a Hindu American member of Congress, has been targeted by a weird group of right wing Christian theocrats in a coalition with Sikh extremists from the Fremont area in California (together they hold demonstrations to oppose public Mahamata Gandhi statues in California; and other assorted anti-Hindu polemics). They have tried to tar Tulsi Gabbard with typical political propaganda you hear in Indian media coming from the political opponents of the BJP. Not for anything she has actually done, but simply because as part of her job in Congress she has to deal with India and therefore meets with politicians of the BJP since they are the party in power.

That weird coalition of Christian theocrats and Sikh separatists in California have no apparent gain in their political propaganda against Tulsi since she's in Hawaii.

But if you look closely at the timing of their political smears of Gabbard they began in the current election cycle not long ago, then spread wide on social media by Tulsi's political opponents and by major websites like Raw Story, The Atlantic, and The Intercept - all of whom among others are using anti-BJP political propaganda pushed by the political opposition parties in India.

Whatever her connections are or are not in India they have no bearing on what is going on in America. Its not like the Republicans or Democrats have been anti-BJP, in fact they suck up to the BJP, including Obama, the Clintons, and Trump. This recent anti-BJP anti-Modi polemic is not because of some official political policy of either parties towards the BJP or Modi, it is solely about trying to smear Tulsi (she is a thorn in the side of the establishment) as a faux progressive and a secret fascist, secret racist, secret nationalist, and so on - which is laughable of course. For an example check out Facebook comments in this recent post in the Hawaiian media, which exposes what has been going on, exposed by Pam Ho in the comments Pam is responding to.

click here

Kali Ma

(Member since Apr 16, 2016), 2 fans, 21 articles, 126 comments


Here are the main comments I mentioned, there are more but these expose this weird group.


Pieter Friedrich

Not to mention that Tulsi Gabbard celebrates the fascists of India. It's not a casual relationship, either. Why was Ram Madhav, former spokesperson of the RSS, at her wedding? Why did she repeatedly appear at Overseas Friends of the BJP events? -> go to click here


Pieter Friedrich

Speaking, btw, as someone who does NOT endorse Sherry. I'm not interested in seeing Sherry get elected. I'm interested in seeing people call Tulsi Gabbard to account for aligning with fascists in India who slaughter minorities.

Pam Ho

This type of anti-Hindu fanatic is sadly typical of many who are hating on Tulsi for purely religious reasons. Will Sherry denounce or support these types of religious smears? We know her close supporters spread them on social media, will she reply? I doubt it. Go to -> click here

Your attempt to use your own personal political agenda: "I believe in constitutional republican Christian theocracy," while oddly calling Tulsi a fascist is weird.

The site you promote is operated by your co-author (Bhajan Singh Bhinder) of a book you wrote. Question: did he also help in your anti-Hindu and anti-Gandhi books (see his Amazon links). Bhajan Singh Bhinder who controls that website you promote about supposedly supporting "minorities" in India, and similar other sites doing similar stuff, is not going to get any traction with his obvious phony ploy by using Tulsi for clickbait.

A 30 minute search on the Internet told me everything about you guys. Go to -> click here
and also go to -> ingatheist.com/2003/11/thank-you-pieter-friedrich/

