
General News   

How the War Changed Overnight

Vladimir Putin - Caricature
From Russia's perspective, the war in Ukraine until now has been a "special military operation" intended to defend the self-declared independent republics of Luhansk and Donetsk.

For eight years Moscow had rebuffed entreaties from Donbass to recognize those republics. Now Russia is prepared to absorb them as part of the Russian Federation itself, along with the Kherson and Zaporozhye regions.

On Wednesday in Moscow President Vladimir Putin - announced - that referenda to decide whether to join Russia would be held in those four places from this Friday until next Wednesday. After that, the Russian Duma must decide whether to accept the results and formally annex those territories into Russia.

All that is expected to happen, and once it does the game on the battlefield will change dramatically. From Russia's point of view, it will no longer be assisting the militia of independent republics with Russian regular units against attacks by Ukraine. It will now be defending Russian territory, against attacks by Ukraine.

Putin did not threaten offensive nuclear war as his remarks in the West are being spun, but said Russia would defend its own territory with nuclear weapons if necessary. It isn't known what level of Ukrainian attack against what Russia would now consider its own territory would be needed to bring about such a response.

But the nuclear warning will surely have Pentagon planners for Ukrainian troops thinking twice about whether to launch major offensives to recapture Ukrainian territory from Russia.

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Lance Ciepiela

(Member since Apr 4, 2008)
While Western media pushes the line that the whole world is standing with Ukraine and against Russia, the reality is quite different. In fact most of the world has not joined in the Western sanctions against Moscow. The result has been the emergence of an economic, financial, and commercial system, that is increasingly able to exist without the West.

Submitted on Wednesday, Sep 21, 2022 at 9:14:34 PM

