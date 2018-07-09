 
 
OpEdNews Op Eds

How the Peace Corps Conspired & Colluded to Deceive this Good Catholic Boy into Worshiping False Gods

By Dwayne Hunn

opednews.com

Through grade school, high school, and college, this Catholic boy averaged mass and communion about five times a week.

Then this sophisticatedly advertised program, called the Peace Corps, lured this innocent boy into Urban Community Development (UCD) service in the slums of Mumbai, India in the late '60s.

Looking back with great acuity, I'm pretty sure the government's devious purpose was to have me begin worshiping "false gods."

Nimrod - Wikipedia
Nimrod - Wikipedia
These false gods were often hosed snakes - coiled to strike, tin-shaped rectangles - that squirted, contrite ceramic open faces -- with knobs. The Peace Corps' taxpayer-sponsored purgatory brainwashed me to genuflect before these "false gods" even to this day.

Garden hose icon
Garden hose icon
Drinking fountain
Drinking fountain
Drinking fountain
Dutch drinking fountain
Dutch drinking fountain
Dutch drinking fountain

At least five times a day, facing in any direction, I prayed and communed with them by swigging, showering, washing, peeing, and flushing.

In 2016 I had a cruising reunion with my UCD group and concluded they too had been brainwashed into acquiring the habit of genuflecting to these false gods.

We ploughed up Alaska's inner passage on our 965' Norwegian Jewel with its 1000 member staff and 1500+ cruisers spewing a gallon of fuel oil a second as we passed Ketchikan, Juneau, Sitka, Skagway, etc.

Sitka, where two American companies have purchased the rights to transfer 3 billion gallons of water a year from Sitka's Blue Lake reservoir that holds trillions of gallons of water and tank it to a water-processing factory they are constructing in Mumbai, where four decades before Flint our UCD group acquired Flintish tastes...

Climate Change - Sitka National Historical Park
From nps.gov: Climate Change - Sitka National Historical Park (U.S. National
Climate Change - Sitka National Historical Park

The Norwegian Jewel provided plenty of water around us and on board. Plenty of Indian staff were among the 1000 attendants, who smiled throughout their long days and made us comfortable.

But the glaciers around us and those we helicoptered down to were uncomfortably frowning as they dramatically shrunk from what they were 20 years ago, with cutting blue rivulets of tears flushing what used to be virgin ice into the salty sea.

Fellow UCD PCVers' Barry and Gretchen lived in the Chandanwadi Municipal Chawls in then Bombay. One day they went to the water director for the area with a brownish jar of tap water with some things squiggling in it. The director took the jar of water from Barry and Gretchen's side of the desk, looked it over, placed it on the table beside him, and said something like, "It is nothing. It is nothing. It will be no problem."

Maryland and Marby lived in the government-built Shivdi Chawls. Rolling thunder in their walls alerted them that water was about to roll through their building, prompting them to run to their room's hosed single pipe under which their buckets were lined up. There they would alternate "Sucking on the hose," hoping to prime some water into their room rather than their neighbors, who had lowered their pipes to pull more water. When fellow PCV Mike Ladd would visit, he would cheer them on with chants of "Suck the hose! Suck the hose!"

Next Page  1  |  2  |  3

 

opednews.com

Dwayne served in the Peace Corps in the slums of Mumbai, India, worked several Habitat Projects, and was on the start-up team of the California Conservation Corps. He has a Ph.D. from Claremont Graduate University, has been a builder, teacher, (more...)
 

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

