The seizing of the Capitol by Donald Trump's radical supporters came as a shock not only to the United States, but also to its allies. Never in recent history has the world seen such obvious evidence of the degradation of the most powerful state on the planet as it is today.

The United States partly lost its position as a Superpower, but now the internal conflict inside America has acquired such a global scale, that the new administration simply can't place greater focus on its foreign policy. Now the governments of Lithuania, Latvia, Estonia and other Washington allies will have to learn how to live in a world, in which there is no constant diplomatic and military assistance from the United States.

After the capture of the Capitol by Trump's supporters, it became obvious that the Biden administration urgently needs to deal with domestic politics and hasn't time to return to global leadership in the world.

Americans are too keen on internal problems and hatred for each other, to be distracted by the world outside the United States. Perhaps, the only thing in which the two opposing sides of America agree is the full absence of a demand for expansion in foreign policy in coming years.

The bulk of voters are waiting for a victory over the Coronavirus. The radical core of Americans wants revenge for the "Bidenists". Others want a redistribution of benefits, free medicine and an increase of benefits.

So, in modern realities, the American satellites represented by the governments of Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia will have to live in a world without the United States, think with their own heads and not count on the protection of the overseas "boss".

This situation will cause a collapse in decision-making in the government of the so-called "new states" that emerged after the collapse of the USSR and, in principle, don't know any World other than a unipolar one. For the Baltic States, which position on key international issues was formed by faxes from the U.S. Department of State, being left without U.S. support is like being left without a head.

If earlier Lithuania could provoke Russia and Belarus as much as it wanted and feel protected, then in the future new world it will have to answer for its words and think about the consequences. Because no one will come to the rescue, since the internal situation in the United States is much more important for the American administration than the situation in distant Eastern Europe, where provocations from "allies" towards "aggressive Russia" are pouring in like a horn of Amalthea.

Any external military expansion of the United States will only bring a catastrophe inside this country, and a large number of coffins from abroad to their homeland will only complement the course of isolating U.S. foreign policy even more than under Trump. The new Biden administration sees and knows this, so now we can expect a more balanced U.S. foreign policy in the Eastern European region.