 
 
Send a Tweet
Most Popular Choices
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Printer Friendly Page More Sharing
Exclusive to OpEdNews:
OpEdNews Op Eds    H2'ed 10/1/19

How is Philadelphia Connecting With Philadelphia Families?

By       (Page 1 of 1 pages)     (# of views)   1 comment
Author 506445
Follow Me on Twitter     Message Alicia Dorsey
Become a Fan

A stroll through

06231.jpg
06231.jpg
(Image by common search)   Details   DMCA
to the new Love Park invites families to explore their senses with fun free activities from water play to the corner lawn at JFK Blvd and 15th Street filled with musical instruments, books and outdoor games.

What does it all mean when a statue of Frank Rizzo, a statue of coming up on backs, and various board games adorn our city plaza on the same corner. You can see all of this while walking to family court or a dhs meeting and wonder what is really going on with Philadelphia DHS? The concern has been gaining media attention with the recent closure of Glenn Mills. Families trapped in the DHS systems would like their concerns of abuse heard as well. If Philadelphia cares about our families then why is there no transparency of the current reforms? Councilman David Oh was falsely accused by DHS of abusing his son while at a martial arts class. He and Co-Sponsor City Councilwoman Cindy Bass, understands the cries of these parents and wants to know what is going on at Philadelphia DHS but Councilwoman Helen Gym is blocking the transparency and accountability resolution Councilman Oh proposed in February.

DHS Reform seems to be forever ongoing with little to no public transparency or accountability.

In 2016 Seven Philadelphia Department of Human Services (DHS) subcontractors were fired after falsely reporting on home visits, the Inquirer reported . Understaffed, they allegedly falsified work on behalf of vulnerable kids. [1] In May 2018 PHILADELPHIA - Mayor Jim Kenney signed an executive order that creates the Child Welfare Oversight Board (CWOB) whose duty is to review and assess the City of Philadelphia Department of Human Services. The CWOB replaces the Community Oversight Board, which recently concluded their service to the City, after DHS implemented recommendations that the board was charged with overseeing.[2] In February 2019 At an emotionally charged Philadelphia City Council hearing that was often interrupted by shouts of anger from the gallery, parents of children in foster care and legal experts told council members that the city's chief child welfare agency needs an overhaul.[3]



The battle will resume because DHS has made families vulnerable versus providing families with support services addressing or identifying the best possible care models for individuals with complex clinical and behavioral conditions.

"We are committed to ensuring that our most vulnerable populations are taken care of and looked after, but too often these populations struggle to find proper care opportunities," said DHS Secretary Teresa Miller. "Leveraging partnerships with providers across the state is a critical piece of creating a network to support individuals with complex needs."

Leveraging partnerships with families and community members should also be examined at Philadelphia DHS. In New York, progress is being made to prevent family separation and reunite families sooner. [4] [5] Where is the public information on how Philadelphia is connecting with vulnerable families? Why is there no transparent or accountable measures for the welfare agency in our city?

Alicia Dorsey

Family/Community Advocate

www.pavotercourtwatch.com

[1] https://generocity.org/philly/2016/05/27/child-welfare-foster-reform/

[2] https://www.phila.gov/2018-05-11-mayor-announces-new-dhs-oversight-board/

[3] https://www.law.com/thelegalintelligencer/2019/02/12/phila-dhs-targeted-by-parents-legal-experts-at-city-council-hearing/

[4] https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S019074091930088X

[5] https://mailchi.mp/risemagazine/new-legislation-and-evidence-for-approaches-that-protect-child-welfare-involved-families?e=6606e46ed9


 

Rate It | View Ratings

Alicia Dorsey Social Media Pages: Facebook Page       Twitter Page       Linked In Page       Instagram Page

I am head on and can handle myself!! Currently producing a series of documentaries on various issues and concerns in our society, with a focus on the most vulnerable members of our society and civic engagement. #HumansInvolved

Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; (more...) ; ; ; ; ; , Add Tags  (less...)
Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEdNews Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Sound of Redemption: The Frank Morgan Story by Director NC Heikin @Unitarian Society of Germantown

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   


You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 

Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.
First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)

1 people are discussing this page, with 1 comments  Post Comment

Alicia Dorsey

Become a Fan
Author 506445
(Member since Aug 24, 2016), 2 articles, 2 comments, 1 diaries
Not paid member although Facebook page url on login Profile is filled in Not paid member although Twitter page url on login Profile is filled in Not paid member although Linkedin page url on login Profile is filled in Not paid member although Instagram page url on login Profile is filled in

  New Content

Justice reform starts with treating our vulnerable families with support services, not judgmental lock them up and throw away the key mentality. Pennsylvania state prisons are closing,

https://www.phillyvoice.com/pennsylvania-state-prison-closing-sci-retreat-luzerne-county-prison-population-budget/?fbclid=IwAR3SujuVreKRs_pobi4ybVGCz-offhWgKmsgeBwURQZux1_zzPixA2HIYrM

Retreat was one of five prisons targeted in 2017 by the state as potential cost-saving closures. Department of Corrections Secretary John Wetzel said at the time that his department was looking at making "significant reductions" because of its budget forecast. The state ultimately closed SCI Pittsburgh in Allegheny County, but the other four facilities continued operations.

On Wednesday, Yudichak issued a joint statement with Baker and Gordner about the impending closure, along with the closure of White Haven State Center, which provided full-time care for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities.

Glen Mills a youth residential institution was recently shut down. With focus on community programs. How involved is the community?

Submitted on Tuesday, Oct 1, 2019 at 12:33:13 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (0+)
Help
Share Comment More Sharing   

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 