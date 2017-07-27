Refresh  

How about a little accountability for economists when they mess up?

opednews.com Headlined to H4 7/27/17

From The Guardian

There must be a huge change in our attitude to economics. Needlessly complex work merely supporting the status quo must be halted.

From commons.wikimedia.org: Houses for sale. {MID-146166}
Houses for sale.
(Image by commons.wikimedia.org)   Permission   Details   DMCA

Suppose our fire department was staffed with out-of-shape incompetents who didn't know how to handle a firehose. That would be really bad news, but it wouldn't be obvious most of the time because we don't often see major fires. The fire department's inadequacy would become apparent only when a major fire hit, and we were left with a vast amount of unnecessary death and destruction. This is essentially the story of modern economics.

The problem is not that modern economics lacks the tools needed to understand the economy. Just as with firefighting, the basics have been well known for a long time. The problem is with the behavior and the incentive structure of the practitioners. There is overwhelming pressure to produce work that supports the status quo (for example, redistributing to the rich), that doesn't question authority, and that is needlessly complex.

The result is a discipline in which much of the work is of little use, except to legitimate the existing power structure. In terms of the poor quality of work, it is easy to point to the failure to recognize the size and risks posed by the housing bubble in the last decade. This failure has been unbelievably costly to the US and the rest of the world.

If we compare the most recent estimates of the potential GDP of the US economy from the Congressional Budget Office (CBO) with the projections made in 2008, before the severity of the crash was recognized, the difference is $1.8tn. This is an annual figure; it implies a loss of $18tn over the course of the decade. This amount averages out to more than $54,000 for every person in the country. Other countries have seen even larger losses.

CBO is not God, so it could have been overly optimistic before the crash and is arguably too pessimistic at present. But even if we cut the number in half, we are still looking at a loss of $9tn over the course of a decade, or $27,000 per person. It is also worth noting that CBO's numbers are useful here not only because they are seen as authoritative, but they are in the center of the profession by design. CBO raises or lowers its numbers if they are out of line with the consensus of economic forecasters.

The retrospective analyses of the overall crash have focused on the financial crisis specifically. These analyses have worked hard to convince people that seeing an impending financial crisis is an extremely difficult undertaking, but the reality is that the financial crisis was very much secondary. The overwhelming reason for the downturn and the weak recovery was the collapse of housing bubbles in the US and elsewhere that were driving growth.

It was not difficult to recognize these bubbles. House prices had risen at an unprecedented pace in the years from the mid-1990s until the crash, with no remotely plausible basis in the fundamentals of the housing market. This could be seen by a variety of measures, but most obviously from the fact that rents were still following the overall rate of inflation, as they ordinarily do. The record vacancy rate -- even before the crash -- might also have been a red flag, especially to people who believe in supply and demand determining prices.

Also, the fact that housing was driving the economy was clear from the record share of residential construction in GDP, as well as an unprecedented consumption boom driven by housing wealth. Of course these sources of demand would disappear when the bubble burst; what could anyone expect to replace six percentage points of GDP in annual demand (around $1.1tn in today's economy)?

When I tried to raise these issues in years prior to the crash, my arguments were largely laughed off by a wide range of economists. I didn't have the stature, and besides, the argument was far too simple. This is not the first time that I had a problem with making arguments that were too simple.

Back at the time of the debate over President George W Bush's social security privatization plan, I pointed out that his administration's assumed rates of return in the stock market were impossible given the current price-to-earnings (P/E) ratios in the market and the economic growth rates assumed by the social security trustees. This was an argument based on simple algebra.

Brad DeLong wanted to make this into a Brookings paper and enlisted Paul Krugman in the effort. Together they produced a paper (generously leaving me as lead author) that had an intertemporal optimization model with declining labor force growth as its key feature. (You don't have to know what an intertemporal optimization model is; just that it added complexity.)

This model had nothing to do with the underlying point (the stock market would yield the assumed returns if its price-to-earnings ratio was near its historic average of 15, rather than the P/E level near 25 that we were seeing at the time), but it was necessary to have something more complex than simple algebra to be taken seriously at Brookings.

It is easy to extend the list of failings in the economics profession. It is just now becoming accepted that our pattern of trade imposes substantial costs on large segments of the working population. This didn't require any new or novel innovations. This is a prediction of the completely mainstream Stolper-Samuelson theorem, first published three-quarters of a century ago.

And why is there so little research devoted to analysis of alternatives to patent financing of prescription drug research? The markups associated with patent protection in the sector are equivalent to tariffs of many thousand percent. Every competent economist knows that a gap that large between a government-protected price and a free-market price is a recipe for massive waste and corruption. The gap between patent-protected drug prices and free-market prices is now approaching $400bn a year in the US alone (more than 2% of GDP). This doesn't require new economic thinking; it requires economists who know introductory economics.

And how about a little accountability for economists when they mess up? There is much literature on the importance of being able to dismiss workers who do not perform their jobs well. We all know and expect that a dishwasher who keeps breaking the dishes or a custodian who can't clean the toilets lose their jobs.

I have suggested that economists who prescribe policies that turn out badly, or who can't see multi-trillion dollar housing bubbles coming whose collapse sinks the economy, ought to pay a price in terms of their careers. Invariably people think I am joking. When they realize I am serious, they think I am crazy or vindictive.

Leaving aside motives, let me just speak to the economics. If we have a profession in which people are rewarded with high pay and career advancement for saying the same thing as everyone else, and never face any consequences when the accepted wisdom proves to be wrong, then we should expect to see economists like the firefighters mentioned at the beginning of this piece. They aren't qualified to do the job and our only hope is that we don't see any more major fires.

 

Dr. Dean Baker is a macroeconomist and Co-Director of the Center for Economic and Policy Research in Washington, D.C. He previously worked as a senior economist at the Economic Policy Institute and an assistant professor at Bucknell University. (more...)
 

The views expressed in this article are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

John Peebles

The roots of the deflationary periodlie in demographics. Changes in the numbers or names can't address a problem of this scale. Any Fed/monetary policy reaction will be limited in effectiveness.
If you're looking at the problem as one the Fed can fix, a combination of continuing low rates and stimulative fiscal policy--Keynesian--is the way to go. Judging by the recovery in the stock markets, the conventional approach has been instrumental in building wealth for the top. This of course means the Fed's ultimate purpose is not to decrease employment but rather increase banking profits by facilitating a continued flow of cheap capital. This has reflated the stock market bubble but Main Street is suffering, a reality which plays out in the streets far below the storied financial centers, whose interests the Fed and regulatory bodies protect.
Issue of the Fed's true patronage aside, none of the solutions offered here-to-date have stimulated growth. More and more, the statistics are bent to minimize transmission to the public that the recovery isn't working outside the financial sector and for anyone other than the elite who've seen their wealth triple since hitting bottoms in '09.
The next hurdle is the Fed's oft-repeated promise to normalize and raise rates. Their preoccupation with presenting a more hawkish image isn't supported by their actual raising. In other words, they say they will but raising rates will do further damage to a weak economy by making money harder to borrow. That said, I don't know who would borrow and/or start a business in this climate. Retail demand has collapsed and imperiled vast sums tied up in commercial real estate.
A Japan-like scenario is likely. For decades cheap money and other conventional tools will be applied here like they were over there. Like there, they will lack effectiveness here. Banks stocks are likely to be bought by the Fed and provisions for bad loans and loss reserves increased.
Without a corrective event, the price of debt will be too high relative to the value of the underlying real estate, precipitating ongoing balance sheet stress for lenders and imperiling the ability of would-be borrowers to borrow, at least outside the privileged financial sector served by the Fed and its cheap money.
The Fed can't sustain the market that's been reflated by cheap rates simply by threatening future raises. They've put themselves in a bind and can't get out of their role as a profit enabler/interventionist on behalf of the banks because they've been captured. This means the entire US market is a US-style Ponzi with the Fed the beleaguered defender of the status quo and denier-in-chief of the reality that their policies can't address the general weakening of the economy.
Keynesianism is perhaps all we have. Remember this means more government borrowing and the need to get someone to buy the government's debt. The whole of the Fed's lower rates/trickle down theory only works for the top. If they raise, they will trigger a financial markets crisis but that may be the only way to correct the trend short of a war which is the ultimate Keynesian stimulus.

Submitted on Thursday, Jul 27, 2017 at 4:51:15 PM

