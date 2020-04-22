How Vietnam is Beating the Coronavirus Pandemic, and Some Memories of The Venerable Thich Thien Anh

Because Vietnam is a member of the United Nations Security Council for 2020-2021, I wrote to the Prime Minister today, as well as the Foreign Minister and UN Ambassador. Vietnam is very close to my Buddhist heart because I had the privilege of learning so much about political Buddhism and how one maintains kindness and compassion, even in the face of the grimmest warfare. My teacher was Dr. Thich Thien Anh, Founder of the International Buddhist Center in Los Angeles, about 1975. I spent some time helping recently arrived refugees in an amazing tent city at Camp Pendleton Marine Base in Orange County, California.

Dedication to The Most Venerable H.T. Thích Thiên Ân

This was a very painful time when then-Senator Joe Biden was fighting tooth and nail to keep Vietnamese, all Vietnamese, out of the United States.

Biden Turned Back on Vietnamese Refugees

And so, I am writing about this UN plan I am developing, to create a Secretary General's Pandemic Board of Inquiry to not only the Security Council members, but in due course, to all of the heads of state, the foreign ministers, and UN Ambassadors in the world. I came across an extraordinary article about how and why Vietnam has had no deaths today from the pandemic, with only 268 cases, 215 recovered, and 53 still active. The article is from The Diplomat.

The means to achieve this are extraordinary and many other nations could take notes on Vietnam:

A review of Vietnam's response to COVID-19 and its implications.

By Minh Vu and Bich T. Tran

