 
 
Send a Tweet
Most Popular Choices
Poll Analyses
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Printer Friendly Page More Sharing
General News    H2'ed 4/22/20

How Vietnam is Beating the Coronavirus Pandemic, and Some Memories of The Venerable Thich Thien Anh

By       (Page 1 of 4 pages) (View How Many People Read This)   No comments
Author 4578
Message Stephen Fox
Become a Fan
  (32 fans)

Because Vietnam is a member of the United Nations Security Council for 2020-2021, I wrote to the Prime Minister today, as well as the Foreign Minister and UN Ambassador. Vietnam is very close to my Buddhist heart because I had the privilege of learning so much about political Buddhism and how one maintains kindness and compassion, even in the face of the grimmest warfare. My teacher was Dr. Thich Thien Anh, Founder of the International Buddhist Center in Los Angeles, about 1975. I spent some time helping recently arrived refugees in an amazing tent city at Camp Pendleton Marine Base in Orange County, California.

You can read more about him here: Dedication to The Most Venerable H.T. Thích Thiên Ân

click here

This was a very painful time when then-Senator Joe Biden was fighting tooth and nail to keep Vietnamese, all Vietnamese, out of the United States.

see also my article: Biden Turned Back on Vietnamese Refugees

.laprogressive.com/vietnamese-refugees/

>>>>>

And so, I am writing about this UN plan I am developing, to create a Secretary General's Pandemic Board of Inquiry to not only the Security Council members, but in due course, to all of the heads of state, the foreign ministers, and UN Ambassadors in the world. I came across an extraordinary article about how and why Vietnam has had no deaths today from the pandemic, with only 268 cases, 215 recovered, and 53 still active. The article is from The Diplomat.

The means to achieve this are extraordinary and many other nations could take notes on Vietnam:

The Secret to Vietnam's COVID-19 Response Success

A review of Vietnam's response to COVID-19 and its implications.

By Minh Vu and Bich T. Tran

Next Page  1  |  2  |  3  |  4

 

Rate It | View Ratings

Stephen Fox Social Media Pages: Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Early in the 2016 Primary campaign, I started a Facebook group: Bernie Sanders: Advice and Strategies to Help Him Win! As the primary season advanced, we shifted the focus to advancing Bernie's legislation in the Senate, particularly the most (more...)
 

Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; , Add Tags
Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEdNews Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

NYC Council "STANDS UNITED" WITH N.DAKOTA PROTESTERS, 2 new videos of police using pepper spray and rubber bullets

Bernie Meets with LA Times Editorial Board (this is the complete transcript!)

Mirena Interuterine Devices can cause Depression, Mood swings, Acne, Back Pain, Uterine Cysts, and Uterine Perforations

What does Coca Cola's Dasani bottled water have in common with Death by Lethal Injection?

CA Exit Polls reveal 23% Discrepancy; 11 States With Vote "Flipping" Evidence; Our New Directions in American History?

In the California Primary, More Ballots Remain Uncounted than the Total Number of votes for Hillary Clinton!

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   


You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 

Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.
First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)

No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 