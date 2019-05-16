 
 
Send a Tweet
Most Popular Choices
Share on Facebook 12 Share on Twitter Printer Friendly Page More Sharing
Exclusive to OpEdNews:
OpEdNews Op Eds   

How To Beat Trump In 2020: A Letter to the Democratic Party

By Sarah Warden  Posted by Stephen Fox (about the submitter)       (Page 1 of 3 pages)     (# of views)   1 comment
Author 4578
Message Stephen Fox
- Advertisement -

We should be on the cusp of an unparalleled period of equality and prosperity in American history. We have a national majority in support of the right to health care, a national majority in support of gay marriage, a national majority in support of the right to an abortion, and racism is (supposedly) no longer tolerated (though the police department and various BBQ Becky's appear not to have noticed).

But the Democrats are an infuriating bunch who, it seems, are almost destined to have the rug of history yanked out from under their unsuspecting feet.

Since the risen political ghost of Richard Nixon committed treason in order to defeat Hubert Humphrey in 1968, the party of Trump has engaged in a series of predictable dirty tricks to win elections, while the Democrats have stood by""alternately shocked, shocked I say, that there is the proverbial gambling going on in the establishment, then determined that only total compromise can stop the obstructionism of the other side, then finally a retreat to their pristine corner to lick their wounds and take two years to loudly proclaim their leftist values, and then mosey on back to the center just in time for election season " and another certain defeat.

- Advertisement -

As entertaining as it is to watch the party of Trump play Lucy to the Democrats Charlie Brown, as amusing as it is to watch the Democrats run full speed toward certain victory only to have the football yanked away at the last second, it's just not as funny as it used to be.

Michael Dukakis in a tank? That was funny.

- Advertisement -

John Kerry (he of the Bronze Stars) being defeated on the basis of national security by the "draft dodger Bush" that was markedly less funny, given the lives being lost in Iraq.

But Hillary Clinton being defeated by Donald Trump? Donald Trump who is ripping children away from their parents at the border, who specializes in making excuses for Vladimir Putin's cyber attacks on our 2016 election, who gives a wink and a nod to the Nazis in Charlottesville, who is on the verge of appointing two anti-abortion and anti-gay judges to the Supreme Court, who pulled the US out of the Paris Accords on Climate Change, who has spent the first half of his administration attacking the freedom of the press and, it appears, intends to spend the last half of his (hopefully only) term in office destroying the Western Alliance and NATO; well, that is no longer funny.

This is not a reality show that either I or the rest of the world wants to watch, waiting to see how the Democrats will grab defeat from the jaws of victory this time.

It's not too entertaining when there might not be a next time.

This is the finale, folks. We don't get to play our little, "I'm more left wing than you"/"I can win elections and you can't" games any more.

Our lives are on the line. Our democracy is on the line.

- Advertisement -
If a majority of American citizens support the right to an abortion, support the right of gay people to be married, and think insurance companies should have to cover people with preexisting conditions, why are all of those rights currently in extreme danger?

The views of the majority of Americans are not represented in Congress in proportion to their weight in our population because of gerrymandering. In the elections of 2000 and 2016, the White House went to the candidate who lost the popular vote.

Do we really expect the party who is benefiting electorally to do something to change this? Do we really expect our democracy to be protected by a party that can only win elections via gerrymandering, or a gift from the Supreme Court, or by (yup, gonna say it) collusion with a foreign adversary?

Grow up. The football has been greased and we're getting nowhere until we clean it off. So, stop running at the disappearing football, stop playing the game by the Republicans rules, and go back to playing by the rules of democracy itself. But first we've got to de-grease the football, flip over the game table, shuffle and then cut the deck""whatever metaphor you'd like; but we absolutely must stop going high when they go low. Our democracy is depending on us.

Next Page  1  |  2  |  3

 

- Advertisement -

Rate It | View Ratings

Stephen Fox Social Media Pages: Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Early in the 2016 Primary campaign, I started a Facebook group: Bernie Sanders: Advice and Strategies to Help Him Win! As the primary season advanced, we shifted the focus to advancing Bernie's legislation in the Senate, particularly the most (more...)
 

Related Topic(s): ; ; , Add Tags
Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Writers Guidelines
Contact EditorContact Editor
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEdNews Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

NYC Council "STANDS UNITED" WITH N.DAKOTA PROTESTERS, 2 new videos of police using pepper spray and rubber bullets

Mirena Interuterine Devices can cause Depression, Mood swings, Acne, Back Pain, Uterine Cysts, and Uterine Perforations

Bernie Meets with LA Times Editorial Board (this is the complete transcript!)

What does Coca Cola's Dasani bottled water have in common with Death by Lethal Injection?

CA Exit Polls reveal 23% Discrepancy; 11 States With Vote "Flipping" Evidence; Our New Directions in American History?

In the California Primary, More Ballots Remain Uncounted than the Total Number of votes for Hillary Clinton!

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   



You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.
Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 
Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered. 		First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)
1 people are discussing this page, with 1 comments  Post Comment

Stephen Fox

Become a Fan
Author 4578

(Member since Jan 21, 2007), 33 fans, 418 articles, 396 quicklinks, 3101 comments, 14 diaries
Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in


Add this Page to Facebook! Submit to Twitter Share on LinkedIn Submit to Reddit


  New Content

Brilliantly done! Keep at it, and send it in to the big boys like Washpo, NYTimes, WSJ, etc., my humble but seasoned advice.

We need far more insightful pieces like yours, in order to win.

I will share this widely on Facebook with relevant groups, big groups with 100,000 members.

Submitted on Thursday, May 16, 2019 at 6:52:31 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (0+)
Help
 

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 