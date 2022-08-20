How The West Was Lost: The Serpent and The Gambler

This piece was reprinted by OpEd News with permission or license. It may not be reproduced in any form without permission or license from the source.

Aside from a certified imbecile, most know that the "Western world" is code for the European world, particularly that which has brutalized, colonized, burglarized, marginalized and compromised. There is country-western music, western clothes and movies called westerns. One of the most beloved of these westerns is an epic movie entitled "How The West Was Won". It was made before I was born but I have heard of its lore; never got around to viewing it myself as I don't have much of a palate for the genre for whatever reason, though I owned many a cap-gun and cowboy hat as a very young child. Inculcation and indoctrination. Unfortunately, knowledge, experience and, thusly, wisdom, short-circuited what I suspect was the intended effect, relegating me to being socio-politically defective; admittedly so.

For the sake of argument, I shall assume that The West was "won" however obtuse and insulting the premise. The West was won by many things, but the quintessential element of this winning was violence enriched in a centrifuge of white supremacy and greed. Point blank, literally. This is evidenced not only by the aforementioned epic film but also by the fact that there was a "Gun That Won The West". It was called the Winchester Model 1873, also known as the Model 73. Though far be it from me to upset "western sensibilities", 1873 was a very interesting year according to historical accounts. I am most certain that the Winchester's model name is pure coincidence. The European construct of "race" implies winning and losing; quite the telling parallel when holistically scrutinized.

Now that the proverbial table has been set, let us examine how the west was lost; previous caveats and disclaimers notwithstanding.

That Damned Credibility Thing

The con-man sells an illusion, whatever that may be. You know, dreams. The American Dream, or "I Have a Dream" about the American Dream whilst partaking in California Dreaming. There are "Dreamers" that come from south of the U.S. border, but rarely on Dreamboats. Nonetheless, the wily con man known as The West is master at knowing human nature and is keenly aware that, unlike other animals, the human has a sense of morality and goodness, however miniscule in many. The human wants to "believe". The con-man knows that his Ponzi scheme requires relatively few winners and though he may appear at times despicable, he is extremely intelligent in a certain sense.

My African ancestors said of the con man that he "speaks out of both sides of his mouth". My Original American ancestors said of him that he "speaks with forked-tongue". Distinctions sans differences from both a philosophical and linguistic angle. Pursuant to a zoological and anatomical standpoint, the reason that the snake has a forked tongue is so it can smell in stereo, which definitely confers a strong benefit to its survival while simultaneously contributing to the moribund peril of others. The western religion of Christianity provides the most poignant tales of this in the Bible. A spectacular satire.

Don't tread on me.

From 1778 to 1871, the United States government entered into more than 500 treaties with the Original Americans; all of these treaties have since been violated in some way or outright broken by the US government. This speaks nothing of the "treaties" fore and aft the period referenced. Trick or treat(y).

On January 16, 1865, during the Civil War, Special Field Order Number 15 (proclaimed by Union General William Sherman) promised "freed" Black People in the United States 40 acres and a mule. A modest amount of land redistribution occurred under military jurisdiction during the war and for a brief period thereafter. However, almost all of the land allocated during the war was restored to its pre-war European (aka "white") owners. Trick or treat.

Aware that I exist in a hostile environment as I tell these truths, I am resultantly aware that that environment cares nothing of my Original American ancestors and, in fact, attempted to eliminate them and, thusly, myself. I am more keenly aware that my African ancestors, and thusly myself, are subject to even worse insensitivity, dehumanization, contempt and an ongoing slow-motion, multi-faceted genocide. Ergo, I don't expect the foregoing to have any affect on The West, whatsoever. The West knows what it has done, is doing and wishes to continue to do pertinent to Original Americans, Black People in the United States and the world's overwhelming majority so apathy is not only anticipated, it is guaranteed. At least the "Indians" got casinos.

The West isn't "woke". It isn't woke because it has never been asleep; it is the rest of the world, the majority of the world, that has been asleep. It is woke now, and never again will it doze into slumber. Both slumber and dreams take a backseat to wakefulness. A statement that I utter with supreme confidence.

My initial conceptualization of this essay was to beguile and bludgeon the reader with ad nauseam examples of treaties, agreements, laws and pacts (both international and domestic) violated by The West. Sobriety came when, in doing my research over many days and weeks, it became abundantly clear that would be a fool's errand as The West has violated more than it has honored. The word "compliance" is something that only a fool would suggest in this regard. I would have had to write a book. From the so-called Iran Nuclear Deal (JCPOA), to withdrawal from Intermediate Range Nuclear Forces Treaty (INF) to refusing to become a member of the International Criminal Court, The West has proven itself to be exactly what it is. The world has awakened to the fact that it is what it is. The West is not "democracy" it is hypocrisy. There is not a soul on this planet that is capable of providing either salient or logical opposition to this fact. A statement that I utter with supreme confidence.

We Stern

Among many animals there is a certain level of violence that is, generally, survival driven. In terms of the animal kingdom I, subjectively, consider humans at the bottom rung of the ladder as humans tend to engage in violence disassociated with survival. Aside from the brains they minimally utilize, they are pathetically poorly physiologically endowed, thumbs notwithstanding. That fact having been established, even among humans The West has a penchant for wholesale and unmitigated violence that is unparalleled in all of human history; a most violent violence. A bloodlust that tells the world we-are-stern. Should one be daring enough to consider "race" and winning, one of the definitions of the term "stern" is: "of competition or opposition) putting someone or something under extreme pressure". Diabolically amusing, I find it.

The electric chair is a device invented by The West; a device that cooks the individual and can take as long as 2-3 minutes. However, in defense of The West, the device was invented and utilized because it was considered more "humane" than hanging. The West is the only entity to use nuclear weapons (on civilians, mind you). The West invented the "Bouncing Betty", a spring-loaded land mine that upon contact jumps 1-2 meters before detonation; just enough to blow off the testicles or the head of the unfortunate soul it encountered. Betty is still deployed though outlawed by international law. The West howls about The Holocaust, yet it still manufactures and deploys VX Gas. Cluster munitions have long been outlawed by the international community but The West, particularly the United States, steadfastly refuses to abolish their use and, in fact, is the world's largest producer of them; they are at this moment being used in Ukraine--A white supremacist, Neo-Nazi regime supported by The West.

A recent lawsuit has revealed that over decades juveniles in Los Angeles County were abused in detention facilities including beatings, rapes, and a criminally excessive use of chemical agents, against children. I gave speeches to some of those children.

Genocide, enslavement, waterboarding, Napalm, Agent Orange, stress positions, sensory deprivation, humiliation, degradation, brutality and violence both internationally and domestically on a Homeric scale are how the West was won. Or so it thought.

Linguistic Humiliation and The Racial Slur

"Words, of course, are the most powerful drug used by mankind"- Rudyard Kipling.

The West and its pimp (the United States) revels in the humiliation of "others"; especially that of a linguistic nature. Given its homicidal and seemingly genetic adoration for violence, The West has deluded itself in innumerable ways. One of these delusions is that combat/war, violence, brings out the best and most honorable side of man. It does not; in fact it does quite the opposite, for the warmonger is unable to destroy those who are seen as human. Consequently, it becomes prerequisite for the warmonger to de-humanize others in order to do its job. Yes, indeed, it is that goddamned simple.

Oddly enough, there is no nuclear weapon, land mine, bomb, ordnance, bullet, chemical, nerve agent, ballot, political system, government or economy more powerful than propaganda and language. I remember U.S. officials (Senators, Congresspersons, etc.) referring to the nation of Qatar as "Gutter" (these are people with law degrees and are alleged professional communicators). At that same time the West was raging and waging war throughout that part of the world, much like it continues to do. The inhabitants and victims of The West are called Hajis and Sandniggers. In Vietnam they were Gooks. The Chinese, Buddhaheads. The Japanese, Nips. My Original American ancestors were Savages. My African ancestors hit the linguistic-humiliation lotto by being both a Savage and a Nigga; on top of being "property".

Don't close your eyes now, West. Don't even dare feign some superficial affront! This is your system, you designed it, you profited from it, you perpetuate it, so don't be offended by the smell of your own excrement. If you are as exceptional as you proselytize and you lead the world then whatever shape it is in lies solely on your shoulders. That world of which you are grossly outmanned, and now outgunned, believes it can do better, which may make it as delusional as you have been, but that is mathematically and practically unlikely.

Sometimes toilets back up, which can be an experience not only unexpected, but full of unknowable unpleasantries as is occurring before your very eyes right now. What you are reading is proof positive.

Red Alert

The West (headquarters being the United States) currently has dozens of international alerts against traveling to it. For instance, Japan, a U.S. geo-political sycophant and subjugant, warns its citizens traveling to the U.S. that it is a very dangerous "gun society". Venezuela has a Level 4 alert cautioning its citizens that travel to the U.S. that it is dangerous due to the "proliferation of acts of violence and crimes of indiscriminate hatred". Uruguay's foreign ministry advises against travel to the U.S. due to the "indiscriminate possession of firearms by the population". Germany advises its citizens traveling to the U.S. to fly back to Deutschland for medical treatment as it will be cheaper than seeking treatment in the U.S. (yes, including the price of the flight). The United Kingdom has a standing travel advisory that "terrorists are very likely to try to carry out an attack in the U.S." The Bahamas has issued a warning that its citizens must exercise "extreme caution when interacting with the police in the U.S." Level Four Alerts (aka Red) also advise against U.S. travel from China, Iran, Iraq, Haiti, Afghanistan, Libya, Central African Republic as well as "others" (so to speak).

How You Lost, West

Many things have contributed to how The West was lost. Dishonesty, racism, exported violence, an exploitive economic system, etc., are all known culprits, but the one rarely thought of is the most potent as it allowed the others to no longer be hidden: the microprocessor. The technology so embraced by the West that it thought gave it an advantage is, ultimately, its disadvantage. Because now, everything it does is seen by everyone. The global hood once worn by the West, like a Klansman on a night raid, has been lifted by computers, satellites, cellphones and the internet. Unable to hide and control the narrative, The West is now utterly exposed and very, very dangerous.

The West was lost when the world was able to see that despite its rhetoric about human rights, it tortured thousands in the last two decades in foreign wars and has perpetually tortured its own citizens. Take a hidden camera into any county jail adjacent to an "N-er" city and you will see things you choose not to believe; don't trust your lying eyes. In the west of The West, the Los Angeles Sheriff's Department has several violent gangs within the department, as do many departments across the nation. A department with a Gang Suppression Unit. Criminality, apartheid and policing go together in The West. The West can no longer hide its hypocrisy.

The West was lost when the world was able to see that its streets were not paved with gold, but urine and feces left by the millions of its own citizens relegated to homelessness. Many of whom suffer mental disability from a society that wrecked them at a very young age. An increasing number of them elderly.

The West, particularly the United States, refuses to provide healthcare for all of its citizens unlike the terrible, hermit nation of North Korea. In fact, all but about 43 countries in the world (out of 195) provide either free or universal healthcare. In the case of the former hegemon U.S. it would rather its citizens die, as they are worth more that way depending on caste. That is how The West was lost.

The West was lost as the world has witnessed, time after time, its children being slaughtered in school by gun violence and its remedy is to "harden school campuses". To fix violence with more violence and deploy armed soldiers in a place for children. To have metal-detectors and x-ray machines to "keep our children safe". All the while, millions of those same children go to bed hungry in the "world's richest nation". A nation so brutal and callous that it would rather throw away food than feed its citizens and is willing to starve its most precious resource, its children.

The West exhibits its rudimentary mental deficit by not being able to distinguish boys from girls, and men from women or what bathroom to visit in a public place. It exacerbates the situation by disenfranchising parents and enabling children that are incapable of deciding what clothes to wear to decide whether they are male, female or something else. The West is confused at this most fundamental level and that is how it is lost. Unless one knows they are lost, they are not cognizant that they are lost. Cognition cometh nigh.

Days ago, the United States Just-Us Department conducted a raid on a former U.S. President; a vile scoundrel of a human. Nonetheless, in this unprecedented event it must be recognized that the U.S. elected him and is likely to elect him again. In his mind, that will mean he has been elected thrice (however illogical and implausible that may seem given law and policy). The apparent "nuclear/top secret" documents that the former president possessed was a chilling revelation to the world that The West is not only dangerous, it is cavalier and reckless.

The West has murdered, assassinated foreign leaders, backed coups and disrupted governments across the globe for decades in its crusade for "free elections and democracy". Yet, it can not hold its own elections without them being fraught with corruption, skepticism and turmoil; and there is quantitatively more of it to come. Not a single nation that is not part of The West desires to be like The West. That's how The West was lost.

The United States has, through its inhumane "sanctions" and global extortion, weaponized its currency as the world's reserve note. A currency, a piece of worthless paper, backed by nothing other that the statement "In God We Trust". On this front, The West is not only lost, it is dead and the price it is to pay will cause it to become even more dysfunctional.

As I approach six decades on this planet, there has not been a single day that The West did not shoot or drop a bomb on someone, somewhere in the world. Not a single day. The Chinese do not make it a way of life to drop bombs on people, nor does Iran, India, North Korea or anyone else. Without war and violence The West would collapse.

The United States gleefully brags about killing people, often killing their children. "We got him!" We bombed his tent and killed his daughter. He was in a "spider-hole" and we lynched him. A U.S. drone "took him out while he was in a cave". 'We came, we saw, he died" as the utterer cackles with laughter. What other nations conduct themselves in such an atrocious and hideous manner? This is how The West was lost.

The West has both penalized and monetized knowledge while incentivizing ignorance and stupidity. The West has a " digital divide". The West penalizes the pursuit of knowledge and learning by placing people in debt for the rest of their lives to pay to learn. The West excludes the most illiterate of its society from the internet, which is the modern-day library, thereby perpetuating ignorance.

U.S. citizens of whom it was illegal to teach to read and write are the ones in the valley of the divide by design and planning. These are the same people with inferior schools and lack of brick-and-mortar libraries. Stratification of knowledge is stratification of people. Any forward-thinking nation must know that the most informed populace will dominate. The U.S. does not appreciate this as it is blinded by greed and, most of all, the human exploitation that that greed requires. This is how The West was lost.

The West has been, and is, the catalyst for virtually every major conflict in the world for the past three-quarters of a century. The fact is that if the West is subtracted from every significant conflict on earth, the world is essentially at peace. The West spends trillions for instruments to kill, maim and wage war, yet has no Departments of Peace or Peace Ministries. Digital technology now shows the world who does what in a way the analog world could not. China is building dams, bridges, railroads and highways throughout the world without calling people names and humiliating them. The BRICS nations are expanding and speak of global cooperation, while The West constantly touts war, violence, division and exploitation as it exports those same elements. This is how The West was lost.

Subsequent to the attack on New York known as 9/11, many people in the United States were stunned. With righteous confusion and indignation they cried out to the heavens "why do they hate us so much?" The West was lost because it won in its own casino and, more importantly, dealt its own hand. It won in causing the majority of the world to fear it and a frightened animal is the most dangerous creature on earth; size matters not. The world has learned that violence is all that The West will understand whether that violence be manifested technologically, politically, economically or militarily. Not only did The West teach the world this lesson by its example, it, in a most exquisite irony, is now relegated to the same frightened-animal status it sought to impose on others.

In his iconic western song The Gambler, Kenny Rogers said "you got to know when to hold 'em, know when to fold 'em. Know when to walk away, and know when to run. You never count your money, when you're sitting at the the table. There'll be time enough for counting, when the day is done".

The West was lost because it never figured out the difference between being wrong, and doing wrong (albeit moot as the West engages in both). It thought it could employ its Southern Strategy worldwide infinitely and with impunity. In the intoxicating throes of its greed and bloodlust, it lost its one-time opportunity to be the beacon of the world. To live up to its rhetorical ideas and be the kid on the global campus that all of the other kids wanted to emulate. Those kids not only do not wish to emulate The West, they despise it. Instead of being the light of the world, The West is the Prince of Darkness. The West never figured out that, as my Grandpa often said, "there ain't no right way to do the wrong thing."