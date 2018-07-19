 
 
Send a Tweet
Most Popular Choices
Share on Facebook 1 Share on Twitter 1 Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Tell A Friend Printer Friendly Page Save As Favorite View Favorites
Exclusive to OpEdNews:
OpEdNews Op Eds

How Smart Are We, Really?

By   Follow Me on Twitter     Message Robert De Filippis       (Page 1 of 2 pages)     Permalink    (# of views)   No comments

Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; , Add Tags
Add to My Group(s)

View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com Headlined to H3 7/19/18

Author 86186
Become a Fan
  (29 fans)

From flickr.com: DSC_0626 {MID-304487}
DSC_0626
(Image by Will Folsom)   Permission   Details   DMCA
- Advertisement -

I've seen a lot written about the Dunning-Kruger effect lately. Usually it's used to insult someone with an accusation of lower intelligence or make a direct claim of intellectual superiority. Like most abbreviated references to so many issues on the Internet, this is only half true.

From Wikipedia, [1] "In the field of psychology, the Dunning--Kruger effect is a cognitive bias in which people of low ability have illusory superiority and mistakenly assess their cognitive ability as greater than it is.

"The cognitive bias of illusory superiority comes from the inability of low-ability people to recognize their lack of ability; without the self-awareness of metacognition, [2] low-ability people cannot objectively evaluate their actual competence or incompetence."

In plain terms, this means you're not smart enough to know you're not smart, but you think you are. In other words, you don't know what you don't know, but you think you do.

- Advertisement -

It may be a surprise to some but there's another half to the Dunning-Kruger effect.

"On the other hand, people of high ability incorrectly assume that tasks that are easy for them are also easy for other people."

In plain terms, if I can do it, I assume you can too. In other words, you know what you know, and you think others do too.

- Advertisement -

So, both the smart and the not so smart have something in common. They think they know but they don't, and think they do.

"The miscalibration of the incompetent stems from an error about the self, (I think I'm smarter than I am) whereas the miscalibration of the highly competent stems from an error about others." (I think you're smarter than you are.)

This all boils down to explaining how difficult it is to resolve differing opinions with others of differing levels of intelligence. Sound familiar folks? Our national narrative brims over with these kinds of differing opinions.

"As described by social psychologists David Dunning and Justin Kruger, the cognitive bias of illusory superiority results from an internal illusion in people of low ability and from an external misperception in people of high ability."

Okay, so what does this all mean to the average person in the U.S. today. If you're smart, be kind to those who aren't. If you're not, be kind to those who are. (I know that last one sounds strange, but they need a little love too.) Both groups are struggling to figure things out and live happier lives.

Some plain ol' human compassion and a good dose of humility could go a long way to making us all feel better. Yes, I know, these lessons should start at home. I promise I'm trying.

- Advertisement -

Robert De Filippis

Next Page  1  |  2

 

- Advertisement -

View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com

Author, columnist, and blogger with a long career in business management, management consulting and executive coaching. I've authored and published seven books: "You, Your Self and the 21st Century,"The Flowers Are Talking to Me," and "Faith (more...)
 

Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon Share Author on Social Media   Go To Commenting

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; , Add Tags

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Illinois Is Now on Board. We Can Carry Concealed Weapons in Every State.

Don't be Fooled: Black Racism Causes White Racism

The Primary American Meme: Be Afraid.

What Jesus said and What the Christian Lunatic Fringe Hears.

This Pope Makes Me Want to be an Atheist

Ethan Couch: An Example of the Pathology of Wealth

Comments Image Post Article Comment

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
Connect with Facebook     Connect with Twitter            Register with Facebook     Register with Twitter

Comment:   

You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 
Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered. 		First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)
No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 