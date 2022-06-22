How Ron Johnson Almost Got Away with Treason

Reprinted from hartmannreport.com



How did a corrupt senator even find himself in a position where he could've handed two pieces of paper to the VP that would have changed the outcome of our presidential election? The Electoral College

We just learned from the January 6th hearings that Wisconsin Republican Senator Ron Johnson tried to hand a phony slate of electoral votes from Michigan and Wisconsin to Vice President Mike Pence just before the election was certified on January 6.

The Electoral College:

Sucks. It causes political strategies that make national elections turn on a handful of states, which increase the power of outside influencers. The Framers of the Constitution thought it would protect us from getting a president like Trump. It's failed in that and everything else: it's time to replace it. There's a way to do that that's possible and about half done.

The core issue at the center of the January 6th hearings has nothing to do with who won or lost the vote in 2020: nobody disputes that Trump lost by almost 7 million votes. Just like he lost in 2016 by almost 3 million votes.

Instead, it's about the Electoral College.

For example, Trump tried to get Brad Raffensperger in Georgia to "find" 11,780 votes so the entire batch "- 100% "- of Georgia's Electoral College votes would go to him. In Georgia and six other states, Trump and his co-conspirators helped a small group of corrupt Republican officials create phony certifications of Electoral College votes.

Both George W. Bush and Donald Trump lost their elections in 2000 and 2016; both became president because of the Electoral College. (Bush lost by 500,000 votes; Trump lost 2016 by 3 million.)

There's a lot of confusion and misunderstanding about the Electoral College, particularly because since the Reagan Revolution public schools have largely quit teaching civics (the trend has recently reversed, but we're way down).

