 
 
Send a Tweet
Most Popular Choices
Share on Facebook 2 Share on Twitter Printer Friendly Page More Sharing
OpEdNews Op Eds    H2'ed 6/22/22

How Ron Johnson Almost Got Away with Treason

By       (Page 1 of 5 pages)   No comments
Author 1486
Message Thom Hartmann
Become a Fan
  (139 fans)

Reprinted from hartmannreport.com

Ron Johnson - Caricature
Ron Johnson - Caricature
(Image by DonkeyHotey)   Details   DMCA

How did a corrupt senator even find himself in a position where he could've handed two pieces of paper to the VP that would have changed the outcome of our presidential election? The Electoral College

We just learned from the January 6th hearings that Wisconsin Republican Senator Ron Johnson tried to hand a phony slate of electoral votes from Michigan and Wisconsin to Vice President Mike Pence just before the election was certified on January 6.

How did a corrupt senator even find himself in a position where he could've handed two pieces of paper to the Vice President that would have changed the outcome of our presidential election? The Electoral College.

The Electoral College:

  1. Sucks. It causes political strategies that make national elections turn on a handful of states, which increase the power of outside influencers.

  2. The Framers of the Constitution thought it would protect us from getting a president like Trump.

  3. It's failed in that and everything else: it's time to replace it.

  4. There's a way to do that that's possible and about half done.

The core issue at the center of the January 6th hearings has nothing to do with who won or lost the vote in 2020: nobody disputes that Trump lost by almost 7 million votes. Just like he lost in 2016 by almost 3 million votes.

Instead, it's about the Electoral College.

For example, Trump tried to get Brad Raffensperger in Georgia to "find" 11,780 votes so the entire batch "- 100% "- of Georgia's Electoral College votes would go to him. In Georgia and six other states, Trump and his co-conspirators helped a small group of corrupt Republican officials create phony certifications of Electoral College votes.

Both George W. Bush and Donald Trump lost their elections in 2000 and 2016; both became president because of the Electoral College. (Bush lost by 500,000 votes; Trump lost 2016 by 3 million.)

There's a lot of confusion and misunderstanding about the Electoral College, particularly because since the Reagan Revolution public schools have largely quit teaching civics (the trend has recently reversed, but we're way down).

Next Page  1  |  2  |  3  |  4  |  5

(Note: You can view every article as one long page if you sign up as an Advocate Member, or higher).

Rate It | View Ratings

Thom Hartmann Social Media Pages: Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Thom Hartmann is a Project Censored Award-winning New York Times best-selling author, and host of a nationally syndicated daily progressive talk program on the Air America Radio Network, live noon-3 PM ET. www.thomhartmann.com His most recent books are "The Last Hours of Ancient Sunlight," "Unequal Protection: The Rise of Corporate Dominance and the Theft of Human Rights," "We The People," "What Would Jefferson Do?," "Screwed: The Undeclared War Against the Middle (more...)
 

Related Topic(s): ; ; ; , Add Tags
Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Writers Guidelines

 
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEd News Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

S&P Blames Republicans, Mainstream Media Fails to Report It

Globalization Is Killing The Globe: Return to Local Economies

The Uncanny, Frightening Ways That Trump's America Mirrors Hitler's Germany

The Great Tax Con Job

The Truth about the Trust Fund-- Destroying Social Security to Destroy the Two Party System

The Deciding Moment: The Theft of Human Right

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEd News welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEd News rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   


You can enter 2000 characters.
Become a Premium Member Would you like to be able to enter longer comments? You can enter 10,000 characters with Leader Membership. Simply sign up for your Premium Membership and you can say much more. Plus you'll be able to do a lot more, too.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 

Username
Password
Show Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.
First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)

No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 