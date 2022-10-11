How Republicans Conspire with Churches for Political & Social Control

Reprinted from hartmannreport.com

Shameless radical religious leaders are breaking the law while living off you and me - It's time to cut them off from the "free lunch" of tax exemption

For Republicans, the purpose of religion is "- as it has been for authoritarians since Old Testament days "- political and social control. It's not about spirituality: it's all about raw, naked, taxpayer-subsidized power and the wealth associated with it.

A Michigan county Republican Party just posted a video showing picture after picture of that state's Democratic politicians, starting with Governor Gretchen Whitmer, who rightwing terrorists have already tried to kidnap and murder.

Under each picture "- including a picture of George Soros representing, presumably, the "International Jews" who Republican politicians suggest wield space lasers and secretly are trying to control the world "- reads the death threat, in bold, all-caps:

"GOD'S GONNA CUT YOU DOWN!"

The wealthy pastors of at least four Republican-aligned megachurches in Georgia have invited Hershel Walker to campaign, in clear violation of their tax-exempt status.

Across the nation white evangelical churches brazenly push their parishioners to vote for Republican candidates: they've been getting away with breaking the law since the 1980s and don't show any inclination to stop now.

As the University of Chicago Divinity School noted five months ago:

"In January, Walker spoke at Free Chapel in Gainesville, the congregation led by former Trump evangelical advisor Jentezen Franklin. In late February, Walker spoke during a worship service at First Baptist Atlanta. And in March, he spoke at Sugar Hill Baptist Church, where he made controversial comments questioning evolution. In each sanctuary, the pastors interviewed Walker on stage and offered their support for his candidacy in ways that appear to violate IRS rules prohibiting 501(c)3 tax-exempt nonprofits from engaging in partisan campaign activity."

It's time for average Americans to stop being forced to subsidize politically radical religious leaders and their institutions.

Back during Trump's second impeachment trial, Franklin Graham, son of Billy Graham and heir to the multimillion-dollar Graham fortune, publicly said that the 10 Republicans voting to impeach Donald Trump in the US House of Representatives were like Judas Iscariot, who betrayed Jesus.

"And these ten, from [Trump's] own party, joined in the feeding frenzy," he wrote. "It makes you wonder what the thirty pieces of silver were that Speaker Pelosi promised for this betrayal."

Franklin Graham is a multimillionaire in large part because neither he nor his family have to pay any taxes on their family's business' income or even pay property taxes on the land and buildings their business owns and in which they live.

