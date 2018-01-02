Power of Story Send a Tweet        
How Much Should a Family Do? How much Should Health Care and Government Cover?

By Kevin Anthony Stoda

Journey 2017-2018: Travels and Prayers this Holiday Tide (Pt. 3)

by Kevin Stoda

This is the third in a multi-piece-series on my family's holiday adventures, 2017-2018 here in Missouri. In prior pieces, we talked about the school-to-grave prison system in USA and then about religious persecution. In this piece we must deal with families and the cost that the current health care system places needlessly on families year after year, i.e. with the example here being of my own household. Can we put up with more of the health-care neglect that the GOP held Congress and executive branch in Washington DC handed us in 2017?

As was the case with my friends, discussed in Part 2, who to move from San Antonio, Texas to Ballwin, Missouri to take care of aging parents full-time. After the mother had passed away in August last year, the family decided to stay and support the father. The 6 of them live in their parents home and support him full-time. My friend works from home to be able to do this.

After leaving my friends in Ballwin, my own household drove from there to Carl Junction, Missouri in order to support my very own mother who had had her second knee replacement surgery on 21st of December.

My youngest sister had been staying with my mom since the day of the surgery, and by Christmas Eve, it was my family's turn to do a week's shift. (My brother, who has had to drive about 1600 miles in the past month, arrived back to Carl Junction twice in this holiday season in order to help mom and to relieve my sister and I of help at the hospitals and around the home.)

Naturally, all of us siblings are all happy to live close enough to be of help to mom. As a matter of fact, I had moved from living and working overseas to within a 150 mile radius of mom this past year, in order to be of more help to her in her late 70s. Likewise, both my younger sisters have moved to the Kansas City, Missouri area to support mom in this same decade. However, the medical system in the USA--as expensive as it is--makes the entire process of recovery for mom and her family extremely strenuous, and it is more expensive and strenuous than we see others in developed countries enjoying these days.

Let me explain.

This whole process of having a knee replacement surgery is a shift from my mom's first knee replacement nearly a decade ago.

At that time, mom spent a week after her surgery in a clinic doing rehabilitation and physical therapy. This time, mom was back home within 48 hours. That means that in 2017-2018 in a country as wealthy as ours, most middle class to lower class families cannot afford full-time maids, health assistants, or nurses. In our wealthy supposedly Number One Country, the family carries an enormous burden in assisting with recovery after such joint replacements.

The situation we face in America today contrasts with the sort of private and public health care one would expect in a country like Germany--where I have lived 6 years of my adult life. Germany and Germans take social contracts seriously. Further, holistic health coverage is increasingly being taken more seriously.

For example, German health care (which is largely run by private companies) provides full-rehabilitation treatment in the form of both government-run and private health spas across the country. It sees the burden of the elderly as a societal burden--not just one for the family to carry.

Other countries with great commitment to a social contract, like France or Scandinavian lands, provide moneys and services for trained health care professionals to come and visit the home and undertake physical therapeutical treatments or other nursing needs at the recovering patient's own home on a daily basis.

In other developed lands, money is also set aside for a maid or part-time assistant or aid to look in on the recovering patient and to help with household needs or chores.

Soon, my sister, brother and I will have to go back to our employment. We will then have to ask aunts and uncles as well as other relatives and friends to step in and help my mother over the next few months. We may cough up a lot of dough to help out too.

We will all chip in what we can financially, but what should one expect from our culture? our society? our country? our healthcare system?

Next Page  1  |  2

 

View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com

KEVIN STODA-has been blessed to have either traveled in or worked in nearly 100 countries on five continents over the past two and a half decades.--He sees himself as a peace educator and have been-- a promoter of good economic and social development--making-him an enemy of my homelands humongous DEFENSE SPENDING and its focus on using weapons to try and solve global (more...)
 

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

June Genis

(Member since Aug 31, 2010), 6 fans, 2 articles, 25 quicklinks, 746 comments


  New Content

Doesn't your mother have friends? I am 70 and every time I have needed assistance after a surgery in the past 10 years it has come from primarily from friends, not family. Mostly its been neighbors who don't have to go far out of the way to get to me and who I can easily reach by phone when I needed assistance.

I would much rather rely on them than the government to take care of me if I need post-surgery assistance in the future. For one thing I'm sure there would be a lot less red tape involved with getting it. I've also budgeted in my retirement savings for hiring assistance if needed. We should all be doing that.

Submitted on Tuesday, Jan 2, 2018 at 8:57:47 PM

Kevin Anthony Stoda

(Member since Apr 29, 2007), 8 fans, 462 articles, 2 quicklinks, 1906 comments, 504 diaries


Reply to June Genis:   New Content

I am keying on the fact that Americans spend per household an average annually of about 27,000 dollars per family plus whatever alternative costs for health care that come along.


We need the government to help get the costs down and this means laisse faire medicine has failed. My mom needs help. However, the total free cost that the government expects aging children to and friends or family to kick into the health care of others is way out of control these years.


First, the government encouraged families for decades to be nuclear families--lean and ready to move anywhere to get work. Now, we are being stuck covering costs that the economy and government always fail to calculate.


A better system of social justice and fairness in our economy is essential. The same-old- promotion of lean and mean employees ready to move anywhere in contrast with a government and employers who fail to cover our real expenses is a dead end

Submitted on Wednesday, Jan 3, 2018 at 4:43:03 AM

kappie

(Member since May 6, 2010), 2 fans, 444 comments


  New Content

Its nice to have a lot of friends and a big family but not all people are so blessed as Republican june Genis says.Also many people with sinking wages have a tough time surviving on their paltry wages let alone saving money for servants like rich republicans can.Other countries provide for their citizens because they consider them part of a large community,in the US rich republicans have pushed a do it yourself theme except for the great help they get from the government.i am not a slimey republican,i believe the government can be made to work for the people and not just the corporations like june genis does.the civilized world has single payer or like Germany a concern for its citizens,its time the US joined the rest of humanity and that means quality care for all

Submitted on Wednesday, Jan 3, 2018 at 2:47:57 AM

Kevin Anthony Stoda

(Member since Apr 29, 2007), 8 fans, 462 articles, 2 quicklinks, 1906 comments, 504 diaries


Reply to kappie:   New Content
humanity and social contracts taken seriously in constitutional form and practice would help.

Submitted on Wednesday, Jan 3, 2018 at 4:44:41 AM

