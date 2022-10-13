How Mistakenly Nuclear War Will Begin



Stop Everything!

I'm glad that Putin finally issued a threat:

"You mess on my lawn and you'll get what you get,"

If he'd said that before he might have thrown ice

On a lot of bold plans and made folks think twice

'Bout blowing his pipelines and bombing his bridge,

Which must have troubled the czar just a smidge.

.

But Putin remained quiet for years on end,

While Nato expanded and Yanks placed a friend

On the throne of Ukraine and urged an attack

On the provinces east where folks felt bushwhacked

By the swift coup d'etat that chucked out their prez,

And installed a puppet who played Simon Says.

.

And so the soup bubbled for eight bloody years,

The Donbass getting bombed to discreet western cheers.

Here the reporters didn't question attacks,

But asked only if Russia was sending half-tracks.

T'was only when Ukes massed to finish the job

That Russia stirred: a "limited military" lob.

.

But you can't take your girl to a "limited" lunch,

And you can't win a fight with a "limited" punch.

Well, maybe those work when you're prez of repub',

But people just laugh in their Wash-town posh club,

And plot yet another sweet target to hit,

Knowing they're dealing with a Kremlin nitwit.

.

Now at last Vlad Putin has figured it out:

And is aiming his blows at both gut and snout,

But the damage is done: they've taken his measure,

And figure he's chicken and will at their pleasure

Push the Bad Button and tick off a new box,

And prepare to put China up on the blocks.

"A Legacy of Chains and Other Stories" is Philip Kraske's lastest book.

