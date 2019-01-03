 
 
Send a Tweet
Most Popular Choices
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Tell A Friend Printer Friendly Page Save As Favorite View Favorites
OpEdNews Op Eds

How Lutyens' Medi shielded Rahul Gandhi on his lies

By   Follow Me on Twitter     Message Ashish Shukla       (Page 1 of 1 pages)     Permalink    (# of views)   1 comment

Related Topic(s): ; ; , Add Tags
Add to My Group(s)

View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com

Author 502930
Become a Fan
  (5 fans)

(This is a reprint from NewsBred).


Jaitley nails Rahul Gandhi's lies
(Image by newsbred.com)   Permission   Details   DMCA

You must have read in English mainstream media on Thursday morning that Finance Minister Arun Jaitley in Parliament called out Congress President Rahul Gandhi for "speaking five lies in a day." But I bet you wouldn't have read the instances Jaitley cited in support. Be it your Indian Express, Hindustan Times, The Hindu or The Times of Indiaall, the Lutyens' media have edited out the "instances".

It's not the first time the Lutyens' media never nails down Rahul Gandhi on his lies. Mr Gandhi knows he can lie with impunity and the English MSM would gush and swoon. There was never a word against his mother Sonia Gandhi for over two decades. NOT ONE WORD. There is none against Rahul Gandhi in the last five years. You can watch this video of Jaitley's speech of Wednesday and judge for yourself how your newspaper cheats you every single day. And firewalls Rahul Gandhi as if its lives depended on it.

Maybe it does depend after all.

I bet you haven't read what Jaitley said about Rahul Gandhi's lies on offset partners and the supposed favour to Anil Ambani's Reliance. "They keep citing Rs. 1.30 lakh crores (the amount of favour). Now it was UPA that decided in 2005 that offset partners in India must get 30-50 percent of total work. Since the total deal is Rs 58,000 crores, it would amount to Rs. 29,000 crores. Dassault has said the business (to Reliance) comes to only 3-4 percent, or only around Rs 800 crores over 10 years. How the figure of Rs 1.30 lakh is cited when the entire deal is only Rs 58,000 crores?" Did you find it in your newspaper?

Jaitley then tore into Rahul Gandhi for somehow linking PM Modi to Rafale deal... (He said) The procedure was wrong. No negotiating committee, no defence-acquisition council, no cabinet committee on security, just one man (Mr Modi). But the panels (put together) had 74 meetings, "the details of which were submitted to the Supreme Court. SC said it was satisfied with the process." Did you find it in your newspaper?

Jaitley then shed light on why Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) was not chosen as an offset partner. "UPA itself had refused the contract to HAL." HAL quoted "2.7 higher man-hours... required for the job so not only price would've escalated but Pakistan and China would've gone stronger too." Did you find it in your newspaper?

"The press statement which was issued (after the deal) said it was an inter-governmental agreement. That it would be cheaper than the price which UPA had negotiated." Did you find it in your newspaper?

Jaitley then chided Congress leader Shashi Tharoor over Rafale pricing and said at least the latter was expected to have read the Supreme Court judgment. "SC asked for price, we gave them the sealed envelope, they opened it and then SC gave the judgment that it was satisfied with the judicial review of the pricing."

Jaitley mentioned that UPA contract provided for 11 years for the delivery of first batch of Rafale jets. "And they are asking us why no jet has been delivered in 2018 when the contract was signed in 2016."

Jaitley dismissed the Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) probe outright. "JPC is on matters of policy" and not on "investigations." Besides, Jaitley said the JPC is on "partisan party lines." He cited the instance of Bofors where a hand-picked JPC had termed the bribes given not as "kickback" but as "winding up charges."

Jaitley struck hard at lies that the Congress president and his party have spread over the years. "He (Rahul Gandhi) said the French president (Macron) had himself said (about Reliance as offset partner) to him. The French government later denied it." He also cited the case of forging of papers by Congress to show (former PM) VP Singh's son had a foreign bank account at St. Kitts. Yes readers, you must've missed this bit too.

Jaitley took a broadside against the Congress and its leaders. "The Economist" wrote about a "prime minster who is in office but not in power" on Manmohan Singh. "This man (Rahul Gandhi) lies repeatedly. He lies five times a day."

So disgraceful were Congress during the Parliament session that speaker Sumitra Mahajan spat out in disgust: "If you don't want to listen, you shouldn't have asked for it."

Yes, Rahul Gandhi had asked for it. But you wouldn't have known thanks to the cover-up that English MSM does as a matter of editorial policy.

 

- Advertisement -

View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com

Ashish Shukla is an Indian journalist and author who has his new book:"HOW UNITED STATES SHOT HUAMNITY: Muslims Ruined Europe Next" released worldwide. He also runs a website: www.newsbred.com which is antidote to boardroom bulletins that (more...)
 

Ashish Shukla Social Media Pages: Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Follow Me on Twitter     Writers Guidelines
Related Topic(s): ; ; , Add Tags
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEdNews Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Russia is new sheriff in Middle East town

Why the Saudis Formed a Bloc Against the Islamic State (IS)

MSM Fake News Monitor: Indian Express on PM's EAC

"Yugoslavia break-up was planned in advance"

TPP plots to cripple China

The CIA Links to Turkey's Coup Leader Fethullah Gulen

Comments Image Post Article Comment

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
Connect with Facebook     Connect with Twitter            Register with Facebook     Register with Twitter

Comment:   

You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 
Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered. 		First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)
1 people are discussing this page, with 1 comments  Post Comment

Ashish Shukla

Become a Fan
Author 502930
Follow Me on Twitter

(Member since Jul 6, 2015), 5 fans, 134 articles, 1 quicklinks, 225 comments
Not paid member and Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in


Add this Page to Facebook! Submit to Twitter Share on LinkedIn Submit to Reddit


  New Content

Rahul Gandhi had asked for it. But you wouldn't have known thanks to the cover-up which English MSM does as a matter of editorial policy.

Submitted on Thursday, Jan 3, 2019 at 9:28:54 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (0+)
Help
 

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 