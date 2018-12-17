 
 
Send a Tweet
Most Popular Choices
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Tell A Friend Printer Friendly Page Save As Favorite View Favorites
OpEdNews Op Eds

How Long Till Trump Is Done?

By   Follow Me on Twitter     Message Harvey Wasserman       (Page 1 of 2 pages)     Permalink    (# of views)   7 comments

Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; , Add Tags
Add to My Group(s)

Must Read 2   Well Said 1   News 1  
View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com Headlined to H3 12/17/18

Author 1642
Become a Fan
  (22 fans)
- Advertisement -

From Reader Supported News

From youtube.com: Federal convictions of Paul Manafort, Michael Cohen {MID-335538}
Federal convictions of Paul Manafort, Michael Cohen
(Image by YouTube, Channel: WSLS 10)   Permission   Details   DMCA

Like Nixon in the last days of Watergate, Trumputin has begun to twist in the wind.

- Advertisement -

Let's count some ways:

* The mighty GOP stone wall is starting to crack.

* Its only black senator, Tim Scott of South Carolina, helped kill a major Trump court nomination and says he'll oppose any more avowed racists, pretty much wiping out Donald's gene pool.

- Advertisement -

* As Trumputin and the Saudis feast on Jamal Khashoggi, even some Republicans have been sickened by this brazen mafia hit on an established American journalist.

* Enough GOP senators voted to derail funding for the Trumputin/Saudi holocaust in Yemen ...a vote that may mark a major turn against the global empire (with special thanks to CodePink!).

* That vote shades the assumption that not enough Republican senators could ever vote to convict in an impeachment trial.

* They all face a tsunami of felony indictments spewing from upcoming House hearings, a Hallelujah chorus of fleeing Trumputin associates, endless self-incriminating tweets, a mentally deranged who-knows-what-he'll-say-next "Individual 1," and so much more.

* The "cancer on the presidency" has spread, with major investigations into every cavity of the Trumputin corpus, from Cohen to Flynn to Maria Butina to Roger Stone to Paul Manafort to the Party machine to the NRA to the Inauguration, the transition team, the administration itself, Mar-a-Lago, 666 Fifth Avenue, Trump Tower, and so much more.

* The likelihood of "espionage" as outlined by RSN founder Marc Ash will likely escalate to treason as the alleged president of the United States continually puts his own interests and those of his mob boss ahead of those of the country he was hired (though not really elected) to serve.

- Advertisement -

* New York's incoming attorney general, Letitia James, says she'll pursue an entangled web of state-based felonies where White House pardons have no weight.

* Starting to rumble is the sleeping volcano of Trumputin's 1300 shady real estate transactions with Russian oligarchs since the 1980s, through which Donald illegally laundered the billions he needed to escape gargantuan debt and numerous bankruptcies. (Hear author Craig Unger and attorney Ted Vaill discuss this on my Green Power & Wellness Show at prn.fm).

* Reader Supported News has published a San Francisco Chronicle op-ed from Representative Jackie Speier (D-SF) at last detailing some of the underworld dealings that have left Trump in Putin's debt and offering hope for a deep Congressional dive into Putin's death grip on Trump's personal finances.

* Outright fascist attacks by lame duck legislatures in Wisconsin, Michigan, North Carolina, Ohio, and elsewhere have branded the GOP as a hate-democracy junta with zero concern for Constitutional guarantees or the electorate that did not vote for them.

Next Page  1  |  2

 

- Advertisement -

Must Read 2   Well Said 1   News 1  
View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com

Harvey is a lifelong activist who speaks, writes and organizes widely on energy, the environment, election protection, social justice, grass-roots politics and natural healing, personal and planetary.He hosts "California Solartopia" at KPFK-Pacifica and "Green Power & Wellness" atprn.fm. (more...)
 

Harvey Wasserman Social Media Pages: Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Follow Me on Twitter     Writers Guidelines
Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; , Add Tags
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEdNews Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Will 9 GOP governors put Romney in the White House?

Four Ways Ohio Republicans are Already Stealing the 2012 Election

Toll of U.S. Sailors Devastated by Fukushima Radiation Continues to Climb

Is Fukushima now ten Chernobyls into the sea?

Humankind's Most Dangerous Moment: Fukushima Fuel Pool at Unit 4. "This is an Issue of Human Survival."

Japan's Quake Could Have Irradiated the Entire US

Comments Image Post Article Comment

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
Connect with Facebook     Connect with Twitter            Register with Facebook     Register with Twitter

Comment:   

You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 
Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered. 		First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)
4 people are discussing this page, with 7 comments  Post Comment

Dana Bruce Thibault

Become a Fan
Author 509684

(Member since Sep 2, 2017), 2 fans, 10 articles, 144 comments
Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in


Add this Page to Facebook! Submit to Twitter Share on LinkedIn Submit to Reddit


  New Content

EVERY WORD TRUE!

Every single thing the morbidly narcissistic pathological liar bully fraud shyster megalomaniac demagogue racist sexist illiterate ignorant amoral backstabbing dictator-loving fascist pig Baby Nero has done his whole life is a lie, cheat, or crime. Him, his whole corrupt administration and his soulless entitled children all deserve to be LOCKED UP for real.

Let me apologize in advance for the Trump apologists and Russiagate deniers who will attack this excellent piece. Most of them are bitter progressives who supported Bernie Sanders but voted for Trump out of anger over Hillary's primary election fraud and have an understandably guilty conscience.

Submitted on Tuesday, Dec 18, 2018 at 12:11:30 AM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (1+)
Help
 
Thomas Knapp

Become a Fan
Author 76576
Follow Me on Twitter

(Member since Feb 15, 2012), 8 fans, 351 articles, 545 comments, 1 diaries
Not paid member and Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in


Add this Page to Facebook! Submit to Twitter Share on LinkedIn Submit to Reddit


  New Content

"How Long Till Trump Is Done?"


Best guess: January 20, 2025.

Submitted on Tuesday, Dec 18, 2018 at 1:53:05 AM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (0+)
Help
 
Indent
BFalcon

Become a Fan
Author 28059

(Member since Dec 20, 2008), 21 fans, 3 articles, 16371 comments
Not paid member and Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in


Add this Page to Facebook! Submit to Twitter Share on LinkedIn Submit to Reddit


Reply to Thomas Knapp:   New Content

You really think that he can win in 2020?

Submitted on Tuesday, Dec 18, 2018 at 6:59:54 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (0+)
Help
 
Harvey Wasserman

Become a Fan
Author 1642
Follow Me on Twitter
(Member since May 16, 2006), 22 fans, 166 articles, 8 quicklinks, 80 comments
Not paid member and Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in


Add this Page to Facebook! Submit to Twitter Share on LinkedIn Submit to Reddit


  New Content

best guess: april 22, 2019!!!!


Submitted on Tuesday, Dec 18, 2018 at 4:06:37 AM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (2+)
Help
 
Indent
Thomas Knapp

Become a Fan
Author 76576
Follow Me on Twitter

(Member since Feb 15, 2012), 8 fans, 351 articles, 545 comments, 1 diaries
Not paid member and Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in


Add this Page to Facebook! Submit to Twitter Share on LinkedIn Submit to Reddit


Reply to Harvey Wasserman:   New Content

I'd rather see him gone, but there are almost no circumstances under which 2/3 of the Senate would vote to remove him even if a majority of the House voted to impeach.


Love your stuff, by the way. Saw you speak, met you, and bought one of your books on nuclear energy a few years back at the Green Party convention in St. Louis.

Submitted on Tuesday, Dec 18, 2018 at 4:33:13 AM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (0+)
Help
 
IndentIndent
Harvey Wasserman

Become a Fan
Author 1642
Follow Me on Twitter
(Member since May 16, 2006), 22 fans, 166 articles, 8 quicklinks, 80 comments
Not paid member and Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in


Add this Page to Facebook! Submit to Twitter Share on LinkedIn Submit to Reddit


Reply to Thomas Knapp:   New Content

thomas...good to hear from you....i think it's actually possible to win that vote if things keep going like this. he's really tearing the envelope.


thanks for buying my book! if you'd like i have a draft new history of the us i could send you as a pdf for your review. i'm at solartopia@gmail.com


no nukes!

Submitted on Tuesday, Dec 18, 2018 at 5:34:20 AM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (1+)
Help
 
BFalcon

Become a Fan
Author 28059

(Member since Dec 20, 2008), 21 fans, 3 articles, 16371 comments
Not paid member and Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in


Add this Page to Facebook! Submit to Twitter Share on LinkedIn Submit to Reddit


  New Content

Republicans needed a tax cut, wanted Social Security and Medicare cut.

But it got messy with their tool.

They may be satisfied with half.

And, let us not forget, we are heading into recession.

Submitted on Tuesday, Dec 18, 2018 at 7:01:35 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (0+)
Help
 

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 