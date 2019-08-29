 
 
How Long Before Danielle Ryan Is Assassinated?

Danielle Ryan
Danielle Ryan
(Image by YouTube, Channel: Alchimistii Aromelor)   Details   DMCA

Danielle Ryan is an Irish journalist. A real one, not a presstitute. She says things that journalists nowhere in the Western world are any longer permitted to say. For example, Western journalism no longer is connected to factual reporting. It is simply used to get whoever the oligarchs want got.

Danielle notes that it is impossible to be a journalist today if you have any respect for facts, truth, and objectivity. Those are what get you fired. She is very gentle about it:

"No one could reasonably expect journalism to be an entirely mistake-free profession, but the rate at which demonstrably false stories percolate through the media ecosystem is alarming and the more mistakes, it seems, the higher the reward. Maddow has been held in almost heroic regard by her network, regardless of how many false and wacky stories she promotes."

"From Iraq to Afghanistan, Libya and Syria, journalism has thrived on lies and misinformation. Many of the pundits and columnists who were the biggest cheerleaders for the Iraq war, for example, are still regularly called upon to offer their sage advice, insights, and predictions for new military adventures."

I find the stupidity of Americans and Europeans to be extraordinary. How can any person endowed with an IQ above 80 sit in front of TV media such as MSNBC, CNN, BBC, or read newspapers, especially the New York Times and Washington Post or listen to NPR? Only people who are mentally and emotionally weak and seek refuge in the blue pill. Those who cannot face reality are the consumers of Western presstitute news.

Indeed, why do Americans and Europeans waste their time with media? The media is totally predictable. Here is the ironclad formula: "Trump is wrong and so is white America unless the insouciant white gentile fools are fighting for Israel in the Middle East and demonizing Russia, China, Iran, and North Korea in the financial interest of the military/security complex."

In the Western presstitute media you will never find any different story.

 

Dr. Roberts was Assistant Secretary of the US Treasury for Economic Policy in the Reagan Administration. He was associate editor and columnist with the Wall Street Journal, columnist for Business Week and the Scripps Howard News Service. He is a contributing editor to Gerald Celente's Trends Journal. He has had numerous university appointments. His books, The Failure of Laissez Faire Capitalism and Economic Dissolution of the West is available (more...)
 

