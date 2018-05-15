Power of Story Send a Tweet        

Share on Google Plus Share on Twitter Share on Facebook 1 Share on LinkedIn Share on PInterest Share on Fark! Share on Reddit Share on StumbleUpon Tell A Friend (1 Shares)  

Printer Friendly Page Save As Favorite View Favorites (# of views)   1 comment
Exclusive to OpEdNews:
OpEdNews Op Eds

How Is Trump Still Like A Nazi, Embassy Move to Jerusalem Or No?

By   Follow Me on Twitter     Message William P. Homans       (Page 1 of 1 pages)     Permalink

Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; ; ; , Add Tags  Add to My Group(s)

View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com Headlined to H3 5/15/18

Author 62250
Become a Fan
  (15 fans)


Me and BD read Shakespeare 2011
(Image by William P. Homans)   Permission   Details   DMCA
- Advertisement -
https://www.crtv.com/"/ep-171--can-we-finally-stop-calling-"

Whoever White House Brief is, asking this question of "leftists": Gaza is Israel's Warsaw Ghetto. Influential advisors to One-State-Solution proponent Benjamin Netanyahu like the bloodthirsty Ayelet Shaked want Israel to "not leave stone on stone." 1.7 million Gazans are living in about 89 still livable square miles, the rest having been rendered unlivable by Israeli bombing.

The Likud has passed a non-binding resolution endorsing annexation of the West Bank. Trump's ambassador to Israel is one of the greatest single conflicts of interest in the entire panoply of Trumpian conflicts of interest: David M. Friedman, Trump's former bankruptcy attorney, is a multi-millionaire investor in Israeli settlements in the occupied West Bank. We are being misruled by cheats, opportunists and criminals, and in no area or facet of United States foreign policy are we being more blatantly misruled and misdirected than this one.

Is Trump a Nazi? Do many people consider him to be that? His backing of the unjust goals of Eretz Israel and of their most rapacious proponents does not disqualify him. And he certainly has certain personality traits and established behaviors that remind one of Herr Hitler, including a lust for revenge when he is criticized. Hitler was in fact less ignorant than this silver-spoon racist wannabe-mobster who has never read a full book in his life is.

- Advertisement -

But Trump is dangerous to the nation and the planet in a whole complex of existential ways that Hitler never posed, in large part because the technologies that make the threats Trump represents effective did not exist in the pre-Hiroshima Era.

And not just the various ballistic and explosive technologies that mean that with the wrong decisions, human beings can end life on the planet in one great paroxysm.

Hitler never considered the environment. Nobody much did in his day. Trump actively wants to open the last unclaimed areas to catch-as-catch-can plundering of all non-renewable natural resources.

- Advertisement -

It is, to use the title of Michael T. Klare's crucial book, "The Race for What's Left: The Global Scramble for the World's Last Resources." And his cabinet appointments-- Pruitt, Perry, Zinke-- his pulling the US out of the Paris Accords, his action on the Dakota Access Pipeline within 8 days of being inaugurated, all say he wants it all done NOW.

Hitler was a nationalist. Trump is a nationalist. Now, the degree to which either or both actually felt sincere love for country, or used the position that they did in cynical ways to aggrandize themselves and arrogate power to themselves, can be debated. Personally, I figure Hitler had more reason to have become the nationalist leader of Germany, he was a decorated and wounded (gas) combat veteran, than Trump, who has never done anything more serious than a "Reality" Show, and never did jack diddly for his country.

Hitler was way more real than Trump is. Trump has not really shown yet that he is willing to outright countenance or do murder in his own country, as Hitler did, and today Kim Jong-Un has done, in order to maintain and enhance his political power. And Josef Goebbels was in his own league as an advisor, though John Bolton has not done his worst, I fear.

And I maintain that America is not really ready, not the fertile ground, for full-scale dictatorship that Depression-Era Weimar Germany was. Shelves aren't empty enough. And there is an inherent democratic spirit in the US that wasn't truly present in a Germany that had only unified in the previous 50 years from a collection of Kings and Dukes, and was still ruled by a King (Kaiser Wilhelm) until he abdicated at the end of The Great War.

So, no, Hitler isn't a Nazi, if you like. But his insane ambitions are more dangerous to the world today than Hitler's were to the world then, bad as those were. And given the current Israel, which, regardless of its plural-party political culture and system, is actively working toward the ethnic cleansing of the "Jewish Homeland" (including the West Bank) of Palestinians, "Trump supports expansionist ends at the expense of other peoples that the Nazis would support" fits pretty well for me.

- Advertisement -

 

- Advertisement -

View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com

My name is William Perkins Homans the third, but probably more people know me as the bluesman (and artist) Watermelon Slim.

I've been in the fight against war, fascism, injustice and inhumanity for 40 years. I was at MayDay, and at the moratorium March the week before. I was one of the leaders of the Great New Jersey Turnpike Stall on my birthday, April 25, 1971.

I bear the scar on my left shin from a neoNazi jackboot, when I was one of the Vietnam Veterans Against the War who bounced the NSWPP from Flamingo Park at the Republican National Convention of 1972. My father fought the Nazis in the North Atlantic and Anzio, and I met their spawn in Miami.

My formal education has been first-rate. I wouldn't trade my degrees for Harvard ones. I was raised in the finest private Catholic and Episcopal high schools.

Elementary School: Gibbons Hall, Asheville, North Carolina

High Schools: Asheville School for Boys, Asheville Country Day, Lenox School for Boys. Graduated with honors 1968.

College: Middlebury College, 1968-DNG

1984-86: University of Oregon, B.A., Journalism and History, Departmental Honors in History, 1986.

I was also captain of the U of O bowling team, 1984-1986. High game 299.

1997-2000: Oklahoma State University. M.A., History, 2000, plus the school-teaching curriculum. Mentor: Dr. Ronald Petrin.

This was my second great self-reinvention attempt. In both, I got the degrees, but neither worked. After both, I went back to truckdriving and the blues. and now the latter makes my living. I just am not a button-down enough fellow ever to be a schoolteacher or general-purpose news reporter. But I think and analyze, and so I write...




Youtube videos 

Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon Share Author on Social Media   Go To Commenting

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; ; ; , Add Tags
- Advertisement -

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

The Oregon Standoff: Mr. Bundy Shows His True Colors (All Shades of White)

Electro-Magnetic Pulse (EMP) Technology-- A Threat To The US Or Not?

Ship's Sinking, Rats Are Looking For Escape Ropes

President Obama Feeds the Homeless on Thanksgiving Day: Why Don't We All Love Him?

Whither Revolution in America?

How Can Republicans Win the 2012 Elections? Why Might They?

Comments Image Post Article Comment

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
Connect with Facebook     Connect with Twitter            Register with Facebook     Register with Twitter

Comment:   

You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 
Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered. 		First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)
1 people are discussing this page, with 1 comments  Post Comment

William P. Homans

Become a Fan
Author 62250

(Member since Mar 30, 2011), 15 fans, 79 articles, 175 comments


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


  New Content

And I maintain that America is not really ready, not the fertile ground, for full-scale dictatorship that Depression-Era Weimar Germany was. Shelves aren't empty enough.

***********

One factor posing an obstacle to either popular revolution or authoritarian rule and the kind of revolution THAT has historically caused, as opposed to the times of the Weimar Republic, is the quantum greater redundancy of support systems, and of the availability of goods. The big ship sinks slowly and in one piece. Living needs will be indefinitely available, at a price.

Submitted on Tuesday, May 15, 2018 at 5:49:19 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (0+)
Help
 

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 