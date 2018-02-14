- Advertisement -

We looked at the top level of the privatized Intel community showing both that companies and actors aren't working in the public's interest inside the new privatized Intelligence. Inherently governmental work way beyond spying is contracted out to companies and people who only serve their own self- interest.

Next, we need to understand the next level down which is the smaller companies, specialty companies, and practitioners that service the top level. We'll look at how they fit in and how they work in real life. Then we'll see how good their MOJO really is. Since the Unmasking Propornot article, I took the time to ask a couple of them about their business relationships. Some of the most damning things will have to wait for part 4 including what should be a slam dunk for one particular company.

I asked Bellingcat's principals if they are working for and with Ukrainian Intelligence? I asked if they worked with groups that celebrated the lever pullers and torturers of the Holocaust?

I asked them to give their answer with the understanding that ALL of their credibility was resting on their integrity. Their answer shows clearly if anything they have reported should be taken seriously or is part of an Intelligence game. We'll look at that in part 3 with all the proofs.

In 2016, Tim Shorrock wrote an article describing the 5 Intel giants that control domestic policy, foreign policy, military, and civilian leaders with the products they sell. They create the information. They analyze the information. They decide who to tell the President of the United States is an enemy. They decide and provide products that provide what the pass for proof.

The smaller companies provide the resources for them to work with and base their reports on. In the digital age, Intel has become a buyer's market. If the larger company profits more finding Russian influence at work at a grammar school Christmas play, then that's where the money is. If you can't prove it, someone else will.

To tie in how this works, showing how smaller companies function and misbehave, you'll see real-time examples of it.

The top level will be tied into the lower through the Chertoff Group. We are going to show through a verbal flow chart how the Chertoff Group's ->The Alliance for Securing Democracy->the German Marshall Fund of the United States -> the Hamilton 68 (Ruskie finding) Dashboard->relates down to the mid-level players.

As you read, keep in mind that Michael Chertoff was the Secretary of Homeland Security from 2005-2009. He should be one of the few people in the US that always has their game on when it comes to US Threats and Intel.

Private sector services mirror what they do for government including Intel for hire, espionage, Information Operations, direct action, and state-sized propaganda operations. This is work that the government stated on many occasions needs to remain with the agencies that can be held responsible and not companies that aren't.

The contractors and companies work in and out of US government circles. They work for foreign governments. When they are in the private sector, they have no problem attacking and harassing US citizens as well as the rest of the global community. Wherever their clients point, they fire.

This is the part some of the worst offenders take very seriously. In their own stunted world, they are James Bond and destroying the lives and reputations of innocent people is a service to their country, and keeps their bank accounts flush with money. In their minds, they are this generation's super-patriots, when in fact, as soon as what they do is opened to inspection, they are common criminals. Part 3 will deal with that aspect.

People with no security clearances and radical political agendas have state sized cyber tools at their disposal and can use them for their own political agendas, private business, and personal vendettas the same way they use Vault 7 for state projects. And this has been going on for over a decade.

In a Sept. 2013 Reuters article," Jameel Jaffer, deputy legal director at the American Civil Liberties Union, said the reported incidents of NSA employees' violations of the law are likely "the tip of the iceberg" of lax data safeguards, but that the laws guiding the NSA's spying authority in the first place are a bigger issue."If you only focus on instances in which the NSA violated those laws, you're missing the forest for the trees," he said. "The bigger concern is not with willful violations of the law but rather with what the law itself allows."

The companies and individual actors sell information. For some, it's how they sell their services. They spy on other companies, on regular people, commit espionage against other companies and run information operations against civilians and other things that people in their positions within agencies would spend years in prison for.

Because of the work they do for both the US government and private corporations, no restrictions are put on them. None. Zippo. Zilch. Where they are supposed to be supervised by DNI agencies, in some cases they are supervising themselves and other companies and training DNI agencies to act like them.

