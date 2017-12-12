Power of Story Send a Tweet        
- Advertisement -

Share on Google Plus Share on Twitter Share on Facebook 12 Share on LinkedIn Share on PInterest Share on Fark! Share on Reddit Share on StumbleUpon Tell A Friend (12 Shares)  

Printer Friendly Page Save As Favorite View Favorites (# of views)   1 comment
Exclusive to OpEdNews:
OpEdNews Op Eds

How Does the U.S. Senate Expel, Censure, or Refuse to Seat any New Member?

By       Message Stephen Fox       (Page 1 of 8 pages)     Permalink

Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; (more...) ; ; , Add Tags  (less...)  Add to My Group(s)

News 1   Supported 1   Valuable 1  
View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com Headlined to H2 12/12/17

Author 4578
Become a Fan
  (24 fans)

From commons.wikimedia.org: File:Seal of Alabama.svg - Wikimedia Commons768 Ãƒ-- 768 - 163k - png {MID-208321}
File:Seal of Alabama.svg - Wikimedia Commons768 Ã-- 768 - 163k - png
(Image by commons.wikimedia.org)   Permission   Details   DMCA
- Advertisement -

In its long history, the US Congress has in several different ways expelled more than several members. This is germane to the discussion about what to do about Roy Moore if he is elected. Much of this will depend on what action the Majority Leader wishes to take, and what comes out of the Senate Ethics Committee investigation into Moore's actions with young women, if that occurs, which seems quite inevitable to me. The hearings are bound to be lurid and disruptive, with many women testifying under oath, but that seems to be a very introductory and minimal price for this new Senator, if he is elected.

In my lifetime and in my political observations, I only recall a very few instances wherein the body took action against a member, so I looked into this matter primarily on the US Senate's own history website, and in the writings of a few incisive journalists, and in the actual histories.

The one that stands out most prominently occurred at the beginning of the Civil War when the Senator from Indiana, Jesse Bright, was kicked out by a majority vote in the Senate for his pro-Confederacy actions, most particularly that of writing a letter of introduction to Jefferson Davis introducing and swearing to the good qualities of a Texas-based weapons dealer, as "a gentleman of the first respectability, and reliable in every respect."

This is inconceivable today, is it not, that any sitting US Senator would do such a thing, and try as hard as we can to imagine the times and the historical context of such an action, it is difficult to conclude that this was not considered outright Treason, punishable by the Death Penalty, and not merely being expelled from the US Senate.

- Advertisement -

Expulsion or Censure are both possibilities.

Article I, Section 5, of the United States Constitution provides that "Each House [of Congress] may determine the Rules of its proceedings, punish its members for disorderly behavior, and, with the concurrence of two-thirds, expel a member."

Since 1789, the Senate has expelled only fifteen members, fourteen for supporting the South during the Civil War.

- Advertisement -

In just a very few other cases, the Senate considered expulsion proceedings but either found the member not guilty or failed to act before the member left office, and mostly these revolved around egregious corruption. .

In the entire Senate history, only four members have been convicted of crimes. They were: Joseph R. Burton (1905), John Hipple Mitchell (1905), Truman H. Newberry (1920), and Harrison Williams (1981). Newberry's conviction was later overturned. Mitchell died. Burton, Newberry, and Williams resigned before the Senate could act on their expulsion.

United States Senate Expulsion Cases

1797 William Blount (R-TN) Charge: Anti-Spanish conspiracy; treason Result: Expelled

1808 John Smith (R-OH) Charge: Disloyalty/Treason Result: Not Expelled; Expulsion failed 19 to 10--less than the necessary two-thirds majority. At request of the Ohio legislature, Smith resigned two weeks after the vote. (His counsel was Francis Scott Key.)

- Advertisement -

1861 James M. Mason (D-VA) Charge: Support for Confederate rebellion Result: Expelled

1861 Robert M.T. Hunter (D-VA) Charge: Support for Confederate rebellion Result: Expelled

Next Page  1  |  2  |  3  |  4  |  5  |  6  |  7  |  8

 

- Advertisement -

News 1   Supported 1   Valuable 1  
View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com

Early in the 2016 Primary campaign, I started a Facebook group: Bernie Sanders: Advice and Strategies to Help Him Win! As the primary season advanced, we shifted the focus to advancing Bernie's legislation in the Senate, particularly the most (more...)
 

Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon Share Author on Social Media   Go To Commenting

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; (more...) ; ; , Add Tags  (less...)
- Advertisement -

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

NYC Council "STANDS UNITED" WITH N.DAKOTA PROTESTERS, 2 new videos of police using pepper spray and rubber bullets

Mirena Interuterine Devices can cause Depression, Mood swings, Acne, Back Pain, Uterine Cysts, and Uterine Perforations

CA Exit Polls reveal 23% Discrepancy; 11 States With Vote "Flipping" Evidence; Our New Directions in American History?

In the California Primary, More Ballots Remain Uncounted than the Total Number of votes for Hillary Clinton!

What does Coca Cola's Dasani bottled water have in common with Death by Lethal Injection?

Comments Image Post Article Comment

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
Connect with Facebook     Connect with Twitter            Register with Facebook     Register with Twitter

Comment:   

You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 
Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered. 		First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)
1 people are discussing this page, with 1 comments  Post Comment

Stephen Fox

Become a Fan
Author 4578

(Member since Jan 21, 2007), 24 fans, 254 articles, 8 quicklinks, 1984 comments, 14 diaries


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


  New Content
Regardless of the Alabama election outcome, the stakes are so serious that we felt compelled to research the history of Senate Expulsion and Censure.


However, at this late date, we continue to hold out the lofty and long range chance that the Democrat Doug Jones and the deeper sanity of the people of Alabama will prevail, particularly those who care about morality and ethics in elected officials from all states and nations.


Alabama Senate candidate Doug Jones speaks to reporters Doug Jones, Democratic candidate for U.S. Senator from Alabama, speaks to reporters the day before the special Senate election:



WATCH: Alabama Senate candidate Doug Jones speaks to reporters Doug Jones, Democratic candidate for U.S. Senator from Alabama, speaks to reporters the day before the special Senate election.
(Image by YouTube, Channel: PBS NewsHour) Permission Details DMCA

Submitted on Tuesday, Dec 12, 2017 at 12:00:26 AM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (0+)
Help
 

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 