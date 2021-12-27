How Do You Coordinate A Global Pandemic? The WHO Knows.

"The subtle genius of this campaign is that dissent is now considered life-threatening. But to accomplish this, the campaign had to be so comprehensive, so ubiquitous, that it literally produced a form of mass brainwashing." -Julien Charles, 2021

One of the most astonishing aspects of the Covid -19 Pandemic is that every country in the world suddenly did the same thing, as if a cosmic hand had hit 'enter', and a global command went forth and was heeded by absolutely every nation, like 193 soldiers in lockstep. Whether you agree with how it's playing out isn't the point. You have to admit that the planning and coordination have been masterful.

In the Covid-19 drama, all roads lead, ultimately, to the World Health Organization (WHO). WHO can be understood as the messaging bureau for the Pharmaceutical Industry in the form of Gavi (the Vaccine Alliance), as well as for Bill Gates and his Foundation. The astronomical fortunes of Gates and Gavi are in full control of the WTO and have also been, and continue to be, strategically applied online, in media, in universities, within governments and at the top echelons of corporations whose directives descend upon the proletarians below.

The WTO's Constitution, to which virtually all nations adhere, includes within its preamble ""..the Contracting Parties [i.e, 193 of the World's 195 nations] ".. hereby establish the World Health Organization as a specialized agency ".. of the United Nations".

In Article 2 of the Constitution, the WTO takes to itself immense powers: "The functions of the Organization shall be ".. to act as the directing and co-ordinating authority on international health work; ".. to establish and maintain effective collaboration; ".. to standardize diagnostic procedures as necessary; ". to take all necessary action to attain the objective of the Organization."

Dictates from the WTO are directed en masse to federal governments of the world's nations. In the U.S., their regulations go to the National Institutes of Health (NIH) which, among its 27 subdivisions, includes The National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID), famously led by Anthony Fauci. The WTO would also inform the U.S Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), separate from NIH within the Dept. of Health and Human Services.

