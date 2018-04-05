- Advertisement -

John Pilger has been around for some time, doing articles, books, films, etc. This is about how close we are to WW3. A brilliant analysis on video that you won't see elsewhere. John is amongst those sending a letter to the Ecuadorian Embassy, arguing for the ability of Julian Assange to continue posting online.

I've seen his articles here on occasion, have posted several of them myself, and find him regularly on informationclearinghouse.com.

I have written before that "this (whatever) is the most important article I've seen," and feel uncomfortable saying it again. But it is, imvso.

But please have a look and decide for yourself. I believe it dwarfs anything else you'll see in terms of importance. Not to diminish so many other critical issues, that must be addressed in parallel with this topic, but it is downright frightening, as much as I try hard to live in the present and not run my life on paralyzing fear.

John's calm manner and vast awareness of the world at large is hard to surpass. He is a captivating speaker as well, with a sense of what I'd have to call "dark humor."