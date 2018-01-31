Power of Story Send a Tweet        
House Intel Committee memo reveals collusion and malfeasance by high ranking officials, will real accountability occur?

From commons.wikimedia.org: File:Devin Nunes.
(Image by commons.wikimedia.org)

House Intelligence Committee Chairman Devin Nunes

As I read Ray McGovern's latest, "Will Congress Face Down the Deep State" [1] , I asked myself is it the cynicism in me reflecting on the historical record whereby high ranking officials in the US usually get a pass that makes me think this way? And if so it has to be they weren't held accountable in the past for the crimes they committed against a Constitution they swore to uphold.

Even Nixon was given a full pardon for any crimes he may have committed as president by President Gerald Ford when it was clear beyond much doubt "tricky" Dick was guilty in the crimes related to Watergate-and much more.

Let's face it official government investigations from the Kennedy assassination to 9/11 and all those in between were shams never meant to reveal the truth. There was never any intent to let the chips fall where they may and begin to cleanse the nation of official wrongdoing by holding them to account.

So why should a memo exposing "Russiagate" as a sham be any different? That top officials in the DOJ, FBI, CIA , NSA colluded to make sure Hillary got elected-oops- and the Mueller investigation is just another sham.

Of course one should never say never but I guess one has to start somewhere.

Firstly I believe many/most people in the US don't trust the government or the corporate MSM that spew "official" lies and for good reason. It just makes sense. How to overcome something so ingrained?

Well you give it your best shot.

In order for those in the aforementioned agencies be held to account a grand jury and a special prosecutor of impeccable integrity be sworn in. They could begin to unravel the crimes these officials committed against the Constitution.

This is "white collar" crime that usually gets bought off with fines, suspended sentences or at worst serving minimal time in country club type prisons.

No, there can't be any slaps on the wrist. Actual jail time to be served in real federal prisons is necessary.

Then people might begin to have trust in the law; that the old saw no one is above the law actually has some meaning.

The question is will real accountability occur? And if so how far will this special prosecutor and his grand jury go.

Because this memo revealing official wrongdoing would be just the tip of the iceberg.


Retired. The author of "DECEIT AND EXCESS IN AMERICA, HOW THE MONEYED INTERESTS HAVE STOLEN AMERICA AND HOW WE CAN GET IT BACK", Authorhouse, 2009

Don Smith

On the other hand, PolitiFact calls the denial of Russiagate the "Lie of the Year" for 2017. They say the facts are overwhelming in support of the claim that Russia interfered. It is known that Trump administration officials lied about contacts with Russia.

Submitted on Wednesday, Jan 31, 2018 at 7:41:16 PM

William Boardman

What nonsense is this?

Lefcourt wants the chips to fall where they may,
than accepts the Nunes farcical faux chip as the full story?

THAT is troll behavior.

Minimally, truly minimally, letting the chips fall
means showing the Democratic memo as well.

If Nunes is your idea of a credible source,
then you have none.

Submitted on Wednesday, Jan 31, 2018 at 8:39:44 PM

Free Oregon

As long as we accept agencies and departments with power to apply force and threats of violence there will be corruption - and a contest between factions to control those agencies for their own purposes.

Factions cross traditional party lines. Factions are unelected.

Which faction now wants to control the DOJ, FBI and the Federal Courts? Which faction aligned with Trump?

Even if we agree there's corruption to be rooted out and people whom we want held accountable, will the new psychopaths be better or more honest than the old ones?

There's over $21 Trillion missing - spending Congress did not authorize - just from the Pentagon and HUD since 1998. Recovering that money would permit us to eliminate the national debt, fund social security, provide universal preventive healthcare (instead of subsidized Pharamcare), provide decent education for all, eliminate the IRS, make our infrastructure at least as good as that in China, etc.

Yet I hear nary a peep from Congress or the Administration.

Who's enjoying the ill-gotten gains?

Submitted on Wednesday, Jan 31, 2018 at 8:56:00 PM

