File:Devin Nunes.jpg - Wikimedia Commons614 Ã-- 768 - 89k - jpg

(Image by commons.wikimedia.org) Permission Details DMCA



House Intelligence Committee Chairman Devin Nunes

As I read Ray McGovern's latest, "Will Congress Face Down the Deep State" [1] , I asked myself is it the cynicism in me reflecting on the historical record whereby high ranking officials in the US usually get a pass that makes me think this way? And if so it has to be they weren't held accountable in the past for the crimes they committed against a Constitution they swore to uphold.

Even Nixon was given a full pardon for any crimes he may have committed as president by President Gerald Ford when it was clear beyond much doubt "tricky" Dick was guilty in the crimes related to Watergate-and much more.

Let's face it official government investigations from the Kennedy assassination to 9/11 and all those in between were shams never meant to reveal the truth. There was never any intent to let the chips fall where they may and begin to cleanse the nation of official wrongdoing by holding them to account.

So why should a memo exposing "Russiagate" as a sham be any different? That top officials in the DOJ, FBI, CIA , NSA colluded to make sure Hillary got elected-oops- and the Mueller investigation is just another sham.

Of course one should never say never but I guess one has to start somewhere.

Firstly I believe many/most people in the US don't trust the government or the corporate MSM that spew "official" lies and for good reason. It just makes sense. How to overcome something so ingrained?

Well you give it your best shot.

In order for those in the aforementioned agencies be held to account a grand jury and a special prosecutor of impeccable integrity be sworn in. They could begin to unravel the crimes these officials committed against the Constitution.

This is "white collar" crime that usually gets bought off with fines, suspended sentences or at worst serving minimal time in country club type prisons.

No, there can't be any slaps on the wrist. Actual jail time to be served in real federal prisons is necessary.

Then people might begin to have trust in the law; that the old saw no one is above the law actually has some meaning.

The question is will real accountability occur? And if so how far will this special prosecutor and his grand jury go.

Because this memo revealing official wrongdoing would be just the tip of the iceberg.





