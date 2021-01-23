 
 
OpEdNews Op Eds    H1'ed 1/23/21

House Impeachment Alone Was Amazingly Effective At...

No comments
Donald Trump supporters-- not as much anymore.
(Image by Gage Skidmore from flickr)   Details   DMCA

Just the impeachment of Trump in the House of Representatives produced an amazingly effective result-- a massive loss of support.

With the looming threat of a Senate trial, Trump was forced to resist what must have been an incredible urge to pardon all of his supporters who invaded the Capitol.

His tens of millions of QAnon believing supporters expected him to pardon them. They delusionally thought that he was going to declare martial law then arrest Joe Biden, Kamala Harris and the Democratic leadership, to either jail or kill them. And they thought that, having been encouraged by him to assault the Capitol, that he would have their backs.

But Trump, knowing that pardoning them would make him irretrievably guilty of fomenting sedition and insurrection, was surely advised that he couldn't do the pardons, and he went further, making a video saying that such violence was illegal and he never would support it.

That cost Trump massively. Throughout the looney world of Qanon and right wing militias there is much outrage against Trump. Trump has lost much support.

The New York Times reported in an article, 'A Total Failure': The Proud Boys Now Mock Trump, saying,

"But by this week, the group's attitude toward Mr. Trump had changed. "Trump will go down as a total failure," the Proud Boys said in the same Telegram channel on Monday.

As Mr. Trump departed the White House on Wednesday, the Proud Boys, once among his staunchest supporters, have also started leaving his side. In dozens of conversations on social media sites like Gab and Telegram, members of the group have begun calling Mr. Trump a "shill" and "extraordinarily weak," according to messages reviewed by The New York Times. They have also urged supporters to stop attending rallies and protests held for Mr. Trump or the Republican Party.

And CNN reports how Trump supporters are now confused and giving up on Trump.


CNN reporter talks to Trump conspiracy theorist at Biden's inauguration The moment of reckoning promised by the QAnon conspiracy theory never came. Now, many believers feel confused, duped, and uncertain of what comes next.
(Image by YouTube, Channel: CNN)   Details   DMCA

Of course, the reality that the predictions of QAnon and the fantasies of Trump's militarist supporters never happened is also dashing Trump's support. His supporters actually believed that Trump would declare martial and stop the inauguration. Trump encouraged those beliefs. They believed him. Now they are crushed.

It was the impeachment that stopped the pardons. The failure to pardon was the tipping point that set Trump's support into a tailspin.

Republican Senators are not really struggling with how to vote in the impeachment. They don't want Trump. Clearing him from the scene will help them in 2022 and open up the field in the 2024 election. But they fear those who are loyal to Trump.

That's why the longer the impeachment is delayed, the better. Trump's support will continue to drop and that will make it easier for Republican senators to do what they really want to do anyway. I wrote about why impeachment is important here: Reasons to Impeach Trump Post-presidency

Rob Kall is an award winning journalist, inventor, software architect, connector and visionary. His work and his writing have been featured in the New York Times, the Wall Street Journal, CNN, ABC, the HuffingtonPost, Success, Discover and other media. 

Check out his platform at RobKall.com

He is the author of The Bottom-up Revolution; Mastering the Emerging World of Connectivity  

He's given talks and workshops to Fortune 500 execs and national medical and psychological organizations, and pioneered first-of-their-kind conferences in Positive Psychology, Brain Science and Story. He hosts some of the world's smartest, most interesting and powerful people on his Bottom Up Radio Show, and founded and publishes one of the top Google- ranked progressive news and opinion sites, OpEdNews.com

more detailed bio: 

Rob Kall has spent his adult life as an awakener and empowerer-- first in the field of biofeedback, inventing products, developing software and a music recording label, MuPsych, within the company he founded in 1978-- Futurehealth, and founding, organizing and running 3 conferences: Winter Brain, on Neurofeedback and consciousness, Optimal Functioning and Positive Psychology (a pioneer in the field of Positive Psychology, first presenting workshops on it in 1985) and Storycon Summit Meeting on the Art Science and Application of Story-- each the first of their kind.  Then, when he found the process of raising people's consciousness and empowering them to take more control of their lives  one person at a time was too slow, he founded Opednews.com-- which has been the top search result on Google for the terms liberal news and progressive opinion for several years. Rob began his Bottom-up Radio show, broadcast on WNJC 1360 AM to Metro Philly, also available on iTunes, covering the transition of our culture, business and world from predominantly Top-down (hierarchical, centralized, authoritarian, patriarchal, big)  to bottom-up (egalitarian, local, interdependent, grassroots, archetypal feminine and small.) Recent long-term projects include a book, Bottom-up-- The Connection Revolution, debillionairizing the planet and the Psychopathy Defense and Optimization (more...)
 

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 