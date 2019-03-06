 
 
House Dems Postpone Omar Resolution Vote after Progressive Groups and Congress Members Defend Her

By Stephen Fox

opednews.com Headlined to H1 3/6/19

Is Rep. Ilhan Omar Sparking Discussions About The Way We Discuss Israel? | Velshi & Ruhle | MSNBC House Democrats are planning to rebuke one of their own again, after Congresswoman Ilhan Omar made what some are calling anti-Semitic comments.
(Image by YouTube, Channel: MSNBC)   Details   DMCA

The most measured analysis of all of this that I found was this video in the headline, on MSNBC, as opposed to Alan Dershowitz' rant on Fox News....

House Democrats were forced to postpone their vote rebuking Omar amid pressure from large numbers of the public and Trump's comment that this was a "dark day for Israel" popped up all over the relevant media venues. And for what?

Questioning how much of US Foreign Policy results from long standing support for Israel and manipulation by pro-Israel Congress members, who have never in decades had their support challenged or even questioned? I applaud Omar for challenging the history of 1981 El Salvador massacres and assassinations by Trump's point man for Venezuela, Elliott Abrams, and no one else did that: that speaks volumes to what she is really all about.

Other Democrats, most notably Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, and others within and outside of the House Democratic Caucus, and many progressive groups, like Democracy for America, declared their support for Omar; the Congressional Black Caucus and Congressional Progressive Caucus, have requested more time to review the issues.

Pelosi and House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer (D-Md.) said on Tuesday that the vote could perhaps occur tomorrow (Thursday) and said that a draft resolution would be updated to include additional language rejecting anti-Muslim bias, while some Democrats maintain that a new would be created.

Associated Press weighed in on this developing story at length:

Omar became the flash point after she suggested last week that Israel's supporters are pushing U.S. lawmakers to take a pledge of "allegiance to a foreign country." It's at least the third time she has forced older, pro-Israel Democrats who run the House into awkward territory over U.S.-Israeli policy. Republicans have been happy to stoke the furor, with President Donald Trump calling Omar's remarks "a dark day for Israel" and posting a photo of himself in Jerusalem. Inside the Democratic family, meanwhile, leaders are in a bind, torn between a need to admonish Omar for her comments and their desire to defend one of the first Muslim women elected to Congress.

This time Omar is not apologizing. And this time pro-Israel Democrats led by Speaker Nancy Pelosi are not just warning her about the dangers of Jewish tropes. They're expected to offer a resolution condemning anti-Semitism on the House floor.

"Accusations of dual loyalty generally have an insidious, bigoted history," an early draft of the resolution reads in part. "The House of Representatives acknowledges the dangerous consequences of perpetuating anti-Semitic stereotypes and rejects anti-Semitism as hateful expressions of intolerance that are contradictory to the values that define the people of the United States."

Pelosi and Majority Leader Steny Hoyer announced in a meeting of leading Democrats late Tuesday that the text will be updated to include anti-Muslim bias, according to a senior Democratic aide who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss the private meeting. Other Democrats said an outpouring of support for Omar prompted leaders to consider broadening the measure to avoid dissension. Omar did not speak to reporters outside her office on Tuesday evening.

Today's Washington Post: Pelosi Left with No Good Options on How to Address Rep. Ilhan Omar's Controversial Israel Comments

(But likely you will have to pay $1 to that struggling poor Jeff Bezos, owner of the Washington Post, to read this article, unless you are a subscriber....)

"There is a lot emotional disquiet about the situation, and it's a good time to restate our values," said Rep. Jamie Raskin of Maryland, who is Jewish and a member of leadership. "That's what I hope our resolution can do."

Next Page  1  |  2  |  3

 

Early in the 2016 Primary campaign, I started a Facebook group: Bernie Sanders: Advice and Strategies to Help Him Win! As the primary season advanced, we shifted the focus to advancing Bernie's legislation in the Senate, particularly the most
 

Stephen Fox

  New Content
I truly don't understand the furor and hubbub over a member of Congress questioning such things which are totally obvious to anyone with any experience whatsoever with US Foreign Policy makers.


Far more pernicious than any allegiance to any particular state is the subservient allegiance to American corporate powers doing business in other nations: now that is a slavish obedience of a much higher and more damaging order.


Noam Chomsky's comments in this video below hint at this hegemony but the real truth has become far move vast and far more potentially self-destructive to the United States:



Noam Chomsky - The Untold History of U.S. Hegemony & Influence in Europe Support our independent & non-profit work via Patreon: patreon.com/acTVis m In this exclusive interview with Noam Chomsky, renowned linguistic, ...
(Image by YouTube, Channel: acTVism Munich) Details DMCA

Submitted on Wednesday, Mar 6, 2019 at 2:24:01 PM

John Zwiebel

Reply to Stephen Fox:   New Content

Of course you understand. It is all about AIPAC and their stooges like Elliot Engel shutting down any criticism of Israel by claiming "anti-Semitism". That slur no longer sticks.



Submitted on Wednesday, Mar 6, 2019 at 3:41:59 PM

John Zwiebel

  New Content

I don't care what the resolution says, if it even gets voted on -- let alone passed, it is a slap against Omar. I reject it. Now, if Pelosi wants to pass a resolution identifying Elliot Engel as an AIPAC stooge, then we have a resolution I'm willing to support. (I recognize the impact of such a resolution will be about the same as the one against Omar, nothing. It will just make me feel better though.)

Submitted on Wednesday, Mar 6, 2019 at 3:40:04 PM

Jim Thomas

  New Content

It is outrageous that the leadership of the Democratic Party wishes to condemn a member of Congress (or anyone else for that matter) for speaking the truth about Israel, Zionism and the slavish deference to Israel by the U.S. Congress. It speaks loudly of the hypocrisy and dishonesty of the leadership, which harbors a deep desire that their full support for Israel's crimes against the Palestinians (and any and all state and non-state actors who fail to give Israel obsequious approval). This hypocrisy and dishonesty by the Democratic Party, together with the fact that it has chosen, beginning with the Clinton administration, to serve the 1% rather than the rest of us, is why I no longer support the party. I am a progressive and will no longer support the party. The entire political/electoral system is completely corrupt. The elites of both of the major political parties are scum from the same cesspool. The Zionists have gotten away with the conflation of anti-Zionism with anti-Semitism for too long. Now the "progressive" Democratic Party is doing the same thing. That is deeply offensive to anyone who cares about the truth and the interests of the people of this Country.

Submitted on Wednesday, Mar 6, 2019 at 3:44:49 PM

