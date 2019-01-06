 
 
Send a Tweet
Most Popular Choices
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Tell A Friend Printer Friendly Page Save As Favorite View Favorites
Exclusive to OpEdNews:
OpEdNews Op Eds

House Democrats Hit The Ground Running With HR 1: "For The People" Act

By   Follow Me on Twitter     Message Ted Millar     Permalink    (# of views)   No comments

Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; ; ; , Add Tags
Add to My Group(s)

View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com

Author 512627


US Capitol
(Image by Picryl.com)   Permission   Details   DMCA
- Advertisement -

This was first published in Liberal America and Liberal Nation Rising.

While the mainstream corporate media was busy this week warming up the 2020 presidential beauty-pageant pundit machine, the new Democratic majority of the 116th Congress wasted no time introducing a comprehensive democracy-reform bill intended to strengthen election security, limit gerrymandering, and rewrite campaign-finance laws.

This is the first time in decades either of the major parties placed democracy reform paramount on its priority list.

Sponsor Rep. John Sarbanes' (D-Md.) House Resolution (HR) 1, or the "For The People Act," responds to voters' demands for stronger voting protections, such as automatic voter registration and small-donor public financing of elections.

- Advertisement -

Several key provisions include providing voters access to automatic and same-day registration; fully restoring the 1965 Voting Rights Act; allowing a two-week early-voting window that includes evenings and weekends; creating a small-donor matching system that provides qualified presidential and congressional candidates $6 in public funds for every $1 raised from small donors; closing federal campaign-disclosure rule loopholes; curtailing foreign funds in U.S. elections; and addressing issues at the Federal Election Commission (FEC).

But that's not all.

The bill intends to also guarantee states use independent redistricting commissions when drawing congressional districts whose members represent diverse communities, establish fair redistricting standards, and mandate better transparency in the redistricting process

- Advertisement -

It requires states replace paperless voting machines, offer new grants to enhance election security, develop more effective systems for auditing disputed elections, and implement new security requirements for election-system vendors that includes a mandate to report cybersecurity breaches.

And, finally, ethics reform.

HR 1 tightens Executive Branch ethics rules including requiring the release of presidential tax returns, restricting congressional conflicts of interest, and compelling the Supreme Court to institute its own ethics code.

This is what the majority of voters voted for in November. So far, the Democrats are indicating they intend to deliver.

But let's not take this as an indication all is finally right with our republic and we can go back to sleep.

Contact your representative in the House whether she or he is an incumbent or new to the office. When you're finished with that, contact your senators.

- Advertisement -

If we want them to truly represent our interests, we have an obligation to express to them what those interests are.

Let them know what you think.

 

- Advertisement -

View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com

Ted Millar is poet and teacher. His poetry has been in featured in myriad literary journals, including Caesura, Circle Show, Cactus Heart, Third Wednesday, and The Voices Project. He is also a contributor to Liberal America and Liberal Nation Rising.

Ted Millar Social Media Pages: Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Writers Guidelines
Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; ; ; , Add Tags
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEdNews Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Trump Just Left the Kurds to Die. The Question is: For What?

Think We Can't Afford the Green New Deal? We Can't Afford Not To

The DNC's New Rules For Grassroots Campaign Finance

Yes, A Sitting President Can Be Arrested--Look At What Happened to Grant

Comments Image Post Article Comment

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
Connect with Facebook     Connect with Twitter            Register with Facebook     Register with Twitter

Comment:   

You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 
Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered. 		First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)
No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 