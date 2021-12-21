 
 
OpEdNews Op Eds    H3'ed 12/21/21

Hospitals Choosing Death Over Ivermectin

(Page 1 of 5 pages)
Seriously ill patients facing death from late stage COVID infection increasingly face hospital protocols that have a terrible record of saving lives. In fact, nearly all such patients die. This explains why over 1,200 Americans are dying every day from COVID. In a week, more people die from late stage COVID than died in the 9/11 attacks. Yet this is not major news on mainstream media outlets. Getting used to COVID deaths has produced complacency rather than rage.

As we approach 800,000 COVID related deaths in the US it is important to note that many and probably most of these occur in a hospital. The evidence clearly shows that approved hospital protocols for seriously ill COVID patients in ICUs are ineffective.

Patients suffer on a ventilator, getting oxygen, perhaps a steroid, often with pneumonia and in an induced coma, and worst of all being given remdesivir that has a terrible track record, does not save lives and has deadly side effects.

Some may ask why doctors are not standing up and fighting for these patients, fighting to save their lives. A physician in Hawaii who I greatly respect, has first-hand experience with successful use of IVM and recounted how he wanted to help a family. They had a love one in a hospital on induced sedation with a ventilator for 3 weeks. He tried to get IVM used. The doctor at the hospital said they had their own protocol, the usual government one and would not consider using IVM. The family could not get local lawyers to put in the paperwork for a court action. Nor could they find a local independent doctor. And the doctor who told me about this situation worked for a big organization that would not allow him to intervene.

He discovered the reality that no doctors were brave enough to stand up against the entire medical establishment to administer IVM to a dying patient. The patient died a few days later without ever getting a dose. My doctor said it was "Heart breaking. I am afraid the successful stories are the exception. Sad."

His story is true for almost all US physicians in hospitals. They have capitulated to the evil, ineffective public health system. They rather let their COVID patients die than truly follow the science and save their lives. So, below is the science case for this use of IVM.

The behavior of hospitals themselves is even worse. Attorneys working for families trying get a hospital to allow use of IVM face awful legal tactics to defeat or just delay favorable court decisions until the deathbed patient succumbs. They file endless motions and sometimes go to an appeals court. Anything to fight use of IVM and nothing really effective to save lives. Many weeks in an ICU means big hospital bills.

Late stage COVID disease uses one especial feature of IVM

Patients and their families desperate for a better outcome often find evidence for using IVM. This usually happens after they see their relative getting worse and worse in the ICU as the hospital keeps using the government approved protocol.

In fact, there is some solid medical research that supports using IVM for late stage COVID disease. Peter McCollough, the preeminent medical expert on COVID agrees there is a valid scientific explanation of why IVM works in late stage COVID infection. Beyond its anti-viral character, it is also an anti-inflammatory medicine.

Here is the title of an April 2021 medical research study: "Anti-inflammatory activity of ivermectin in late-stage COVID-19 may reflect activation of systemic glycine receptors." It noted that "the clinical utility of ivermectin in the cytokine storm phase of COVID-19 reflects, at least in part, an anti-inflammatory effect."

An earlier study was "Ivermectin may be a clinically useful anti-inflammatory agent for late-stage COVID-19" It noted: "it is reasonable to suspect that, in doses at or modestly above the standard clinical dose, ivermectin may have important clinical potential for managing disorders associated with life-threatening respiratory distress and cytokine stormsuch as advanced COVID-19.

Dr. Pierre Kory, widely seen as a leading expert on IVM, has said: "In more advanced stages, the drug is useful thanks to its anti-inflammatory properties. Contrary to many other drugs, ivermectin is beneficial in all stages of the infection."

A Yale University professor and renowned cancer researcher Dr. Alessandro Santin said "he has seen ivermectin work at every stage of COVID." He is positive about hospitalized patients receiving treatments like steroids and oxygen also getting IVM. He noted that it can work "quelling the destructive cytokine storm in late infection." He said "Ivermectin can really be the game-changer against COVID-19." And reported seeing cancer patients "radically improve their shortness of breath and oxygenation" within 24 to 48 hours of their first dose.

A published medical 2021 study of patients hospitalized with confirmed severe acute COVID respiratory syndrome at a four-hospital consortium in South Florida. There were 280 patients with 173 treated with IVM and 107 in the usual care group. There were lower mortality rates in the group treated with IVM as compared with the group treated with usual care: 15.0% vs 25.2%, respectively, a big reduction in deaths. Mortality was even lower for a subgroup of patients with severe pulmonary involvement (what most court cases are): 38.8% vs. 80.7% for IVM and usual care, respectively, a very significant result. The study said: "We showed that ivermectin administration was associated significantly with lower mortality among patients with COVID-19, particularly in patients with more severe pulmonary involvement."

A recent medical research article presented very positive information on successful use of IVM. It concluded "large reductions in COVID-19 deaths are possible using ivermectin. Using ivermectin early in the clinical course may reduce numbers progressing to severe disease."

Joel S. Hirschhorn is the author of Pandemic Blunder: Fauci and Public Health Blocked Early Home COVID Treatment, Delusional Democracy - Fixing the Republic Without Overthrowing the Government and several other books, as well as hundreds of
 

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Can you accept the facts, shown through case studies and medical research that hospitals are killing very ill patients because normal protocols are ineffective?

Submitted on Tuesday, Dec 21, 2021 at 9:13:55 AM

