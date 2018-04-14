Power of Story Send a Tweet        
- Advertisement -
Exclusive to OpEdNews:
OpEdNews Op Eds

Horrific Images of BJP-misrule of India

By       Message Prakash Kona       (Page 1 of 1 pages)     Permalink

Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; , Add Tags  Add to My Group(s)

View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com

Author 54887
- Advertisement -

The image of the 18-year old girl raped by the brothers, one of them a member of the ruling party in power and himself a Member of the Legislative Assembly in the state of Uttar Pradesh and the father who was beaten to death because he protested on behalf of the daughter -- this is one of the many images with which we must remember the BJP rule of India. The nightmarish image that will stay with me personally for a long time is the gruesome rape and murder of the 8-year old girl-child in the Kathua district of Jammu and Kashmir because she belonged to the Muslim Bakarwal community and the community had to be taught a lesson -- this is not merely depravity; we need to coin a new word to describe the brutality of the men who by the way did it in a temple and perhaps are also well-meaning Hindus. This seems to be a page from the atrocities committed during India's partition in 1947.

I am sure that neither the men nor their families nor most members of their ethnic group still see anything fundamentally wrong in what has been done to this 8-year old girl which is so terrible and so painful that I do not even want to dwell on it for the purposes of the article. The political parties including the opposition are as usual busy with their double standards in condemning the rape and murder on one hand and endorsing the protests of the community that the rapist came from on other hand keeping electoral gains in mind. The first question that comes to one's mind: could not those men for once imagine their own mothers, wives, sisters or daughters in a similar situation? It is not hard to see that this kind of violence is done by self-hating men who have issues with accepting their bodies and have not come to terms with their own sexuality just as we see in the novels of Marquis de Sade.

These are not crimes as in crimes done by people with a devious intent to injure someone; these are crimes against humanity and the cold-blooded brutality of the Nazis comes to mind. An 8-month old baby was raped in Delhi in January 2018. I told my friends that we should declare a national day of mourning and introspection only to examine whether as a nation we should still consider ourselves as part of the human species or not. This kind of medieval barbarity is depicted in the movies of the Japanese film maker Kenji Mizoguchi and the answer to the violence came from Buddhist monks and men and men who believed that human decency is still possible in spite of the unforgivable violence.

The Sufis across the Middle East, North Africa and South Asia and the adherents of the Bhakti movement similar to the Franciscans of Mediterranean Europe perhaps played a role in alleviating the animal instinct of the powerful. Unfortunately we don't have these people in the modern world. We only have the naked violence; we have the state that is a part of the violence and generously contributes to it; we have the pretentious bourgeoisie whose wealth is at the heart of these crimes; we have self-interested activists desperate for brownie points in the media and we have communalists who are more interested in fighting for group interests rather than for humanity.

- Advertisement -

In the 90s itself when I began to do some creative writing, I intuitively knew that violence against children especially involving their bodies will define the modern world more than any other single feature. What is strange or bizarre is that there are people who are protesting against the arrest of the rapists and murderers. That's what makes this violence a crime against humanity; the fact there are people who don't think that this is wrong and a violation of whatever it means to be human.

Everybody is talking about the rape and murder from the perspective of the parties involved as if it were a topic for public discussion. What about the body of that 8-year old that went through the ordeal of being raped and murdered. To even try find an analogy for that suffering body is to defy the imagination. What is the guilt of the child except that she happened to be born in the Muslim Bakarwal community? Years ago I remember a man telling, "But, then, what is the death of one child in politics?" That is the whole point: we can only measure ourselves as members of a social order by how we are able to take care of that one child; how we are able to preserve the well-being of that one child. If we are able to have a perfect society in exchange for a child whose body's integrity needs to be violated, should we agree to the making of such a utopia? Should we as a nation, as a society and as people belonging to the human race agree to see this violence against a child and remain quiet about it?

I am not the first one to be asking these questions. In Dostoevsky's The Brothers Karamazov, the cynical though highly intelligent Ivan provocatively asks his sweet brother: "Imagine that you are creating a fabric of human destiny with the object of making men happy in the end, giving them peace and rest at last. Imagine that you are doing this but that it is essential and inevitable to torture to death only one tiny creature...in order to found that edifice on its unavenged tears. Would you consent to be the architect on those conditions? Tell me. Tell the truth." The saintly Alyosha refuses to consent to that kind of a happy and peaceful society because that "one tiny creature" is more important than the pseudo-utopia in which we could live without conflicts or contradictions. We can do without a perfect world. What we cannot accept is an order where a child is tortured to death only because someone thinks that the "unavenged tears" of that child do not matter when it comes to achieving larger goals.

- Advertisement -

Though I know that she was killed because she was vulnerable I don't want to think of her as a Muslim girl belonging to a certain community. I want to see her as that "one tiny creature" who will test whether we have a conscience at all as a nation and as a people. We need to ensure that those men who perpetrated the violence are severely punished. More importantly we need to ensure that every well-meaning person irrespective of religion, race, caste or community across the length and breadth of India, should come out and protest against the suffering that this girl has been put through and put an end to the cruel, despotic rule of the BJP. A government that is deadlier than the anaconda in the stranglehold that it has on the people of India and less human than the hungry lions of the Roman circuses should simply be booted out of power and punished for its inability to stop these crimes against humanity.

 

- Advertisement -

View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com

Prakash Kona is a writer, teacher and researcher who lives in Hyderabad, India. He is currently Professor at the Department of English Literature, The English and Foreign Languages University (EFLU), Hyderabad.

Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon Share Author on Social Media   Go To Commenting

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; , Add Tags
- Advertisement -

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Article 377 of the Indian Penal Code and "The Love that Dare not Speak its Name"

Book Review: Norman G. Finkelstein's "What Gandhi says about Nonviolence, Resistance and Courage"

Government of India versus the Ambedkar Periyar Study Circle

Lynching the "Rapist": a horror greater than the Rape

Reflections on Cuba: from Communism to Consumerism

An American System, "Alien" to the Indian Mindset

Comments Image Post Article Comment

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
Connect with Facebook     Connect with Twitter            Register with Facebook     Register with Twitter

Comment:   

You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 
Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered. 		First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)
No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 