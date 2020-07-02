 
 
Send a Tweet
Most Popular Choices
Poll Analyses
Share on Facebook 1 Share on Twitter Printer Friendly Page More Sharing
OpEdNews Op Eds    H3'ed 7/2/20

Hong Kong Reminds Us of Ike's Warning

By       (Page 1 of 2 pages) (View How Many People Read This)   1 comment
Author 42549
Message Jacob Hornberger
Become a Fan
  (2 fans)

From FFF

President Dwight Eisenhower ...
President Dwight Eisenhower ...
(Image by You Tube Screenshot)   Details   DMCA

Just before he left office in 1961, President Eisenhower delivered what is quite possibly the most shocking Farewell Address in presidential history. In his speech, which newly elected President John Kennedy listened to, Eisenhower warned the American people about the grave threat that the U.S. "military-industrial complex" posed to the liberties and democratic processes of the American people.

What Ike was referring to was what is today called a "national-security state," a type of governmental structure that is inherent to totalitarian regimes and that wields omnipotent powers to protect "national security."

The communist regime in China is also a national-security state. It just enacted a law designed to protect "national security" in Hong Kong. It is now targeting political dissidents with arrest and punishment for engaging in activities that threaten "national security."

Ike pointed out that this way of life was new to the United States. That's because the United States didn't start out as a national-security state. It started out as a limited-government republic, one whose powers were limited to those enumerated in the Constitution.

That all changed after World War II, when U.S. officials became convinced that there was a worldwide communist conspiracy to take over the United States and the rest of the world. That supposed conspiracy was based in Moscow, Russia, with tentacles reaching to China, North Korea, North Vietnam, and other nations.

U.S. officials decided that a limited-government republic could not defeat this supposed communist conspiracy, one that was composed of various national-security states that wielded omnipotent, dark-side powers. To prevent a communist takeover of the United States, they said, it would be necessary for the federal government to be converted into a national-security state too.

That's how we got the Pentagon, an enormous, permanent standing army, the CIA, and the NSA, which are the three principal components of the U.S. national-security state. That's also how the federal government, operating through the national-security establishment, ended up with omnipotent, dark-side powers, including assassination, coups, sanctions, drug experimentation on unsuspecting people, secretly hiring Nazis, secret files maintained on innocent Americans, kidnapping, torture, and mass secret surveillance.

Today, the national-security state has convinced Americans that they have nothing to be concerned about. The national-security state form of governmental structure is the best friend of the American people, they say, because it protects their "national security."

The American people got a taste of what Ike was talking about during the recent demonstrations against police brutality. While some Pentagon officials later repented the military's participation in opposing the demonstrations, there was no question but that military officials eagerly and proudly followed orders to do so at the time.

We also must not forget what the mainstream media tends to forget when it correctly lambasts the new "national-security law" that the Chinese national-security state has enacted: Guantanamo Bay. That place is a living testament of the power that the U.S. national-security state wields over the American people, similar to the power that the Chinese national-security state wields over the Chinese citizenry.

As part of its much-vaunted "war on terrorism," the U.S. national-security state established its prison and torture center at its imperialist base in Cuba. Why Cuba? Because Pentagon and U.S. officials wanted to operate in a Constitution-free zone, one where they could do whatever they wanted to accused "terrorists" and not be hassled by pesky criminal defense lawyers or federal judges.

The thing to keep in mind about terrorism is that it is a federal criminal offense, not an act of war. It's listed in the U.S. Code as a federal criminal offense. It is why terrorism cases are prosecuted in federal district courts across the land.

Seizing upon the 9/11 crisis, the U.S. national-security state created an alternative judicial system and prison system in Guantanamo Bay. It then assumed the omnipotent power to determine whether to permit a terrorist suspect to be tried in the constitutional judicial system or the U.S. national-security state's system in Cuba.

The difference is day and night. In the constitutional system, there is the presumption of innocence, the right to effective assistance of counsel, due process of law, right to remain silent, right to bail, right to be free from torture, and other procedural protections our American ancestors included in the Bill of Rights. In the U.S. national-security state's system in Cuba, none of those rights exist, just as they don't exist in ether communist China or communist Cuba.

Next Page  1  |  2

(Note: You can view every article as one long page if you sign up as an Advocate Member, or higher).

 

Rate It | View Ratings

Jacob Hornberger Social Media Pages: Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Jacob G. Hornberger is founder and president of The Future of Freedom Foundation. He was born and raised in Laredo, Texas, and received his B.A. in economics from Virginia Military Institute and his law degree from the University of Texas. He (more...)
 

Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; ; , Add Tags
Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEdNews Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Why Won't The CIA Release Its Joannides Files?

Russia: Friend or Foe?

The Pentagon's Destruction of the Bill of Rights

Brent Taylor Did Not Die For God, Family, And Country

Trump's Self-Painted Corner on Iran

Two More U.S. Deaths for Nothing in Afghanistan

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   


You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 

Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.
First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)

1 people are discussing this page, with 1 comments  Post Comment

Carol Jackson

Become a Fan
Author 61962
(Member since Mar 25, 2011), 2 fans, 919 comments (How many times has this commenter been recommended?)
Not paid member and Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

  New Content

How does it go? "If you give up freedom for security you will end up with neither freedom or security."

Submitted on Friday, Jul 3, 2020 at 8:43:59 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
  Recommend  (0+)
Help
Share Comment More Sharing   

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 