It was once a British police station, as well as the Victoria Prison Compound. Hong Kong inhabitants used to tremble just from hearing its name mentioned. This is where people were detained, interrogated, humiliated, tortured and disappeared.

Now, after Hong Kong 'returned to China', it was converted into the Tai Kwun Center one of the biggest and the most vibrant art institutions in Asia.

This transformation was symbolic, the same as the conversion of the former British-era slums into public parks has been symbolic.

But now, as the pro-Western and anti-Chinese treasonous hooligans are dividing and ruining this former U.K. colony, the old-colonialist flags of "British Hong Kong" are being waved alongside the flags of the United States, while Chinese flags are being humiliated, and thrown into the bay.



Rioters seem to remember nothing about those 'good old times' (according to them), when signs shamelessly declared: "No Dogs and Chinese". As they seem to close both eyes and ignore the neo-colonialism and massacres, that both North America and Europe are constantly committing in all corners of the world.

Now, the citizens of Hong Kong are scared. Not of the "government", not of the police, or Beijing: they are frightened of the so-called protesters, of ninja-like looking young people with covered faces and metal bars in their hands.

Mr. Edmond, who works for the Tai Kwun Center, speaks bitterly about the events in his city:

"What is truly scary now, is that families here in HK are deeply divided. Father does not talk to his son. Silence reigns inside the families. Colleagues do not touch the subject of riots. The situation is thoroughly ruining our city, our society, our families."

"If someone publicly disagrees with the protesters, they get beaten. They managed to silence people."

"People come here, to this wonderful art center, and if they are from Beijing, they are now hiding their identity. It is because they are scared."

Mr. Edmond keeps repeating that "disagreements should be like disputes inside the family". He means, disagreements between the Hong Kong inhabitants, and Beijing. According to him, the outsiders should not be involved.

