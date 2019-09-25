 
 
Send a Tweet
Most Popular Choices
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Printer Friendly Page More Sharing
OpEdNews Op Eds   

Hong Kong Is Scared - Of The Rioters

By       (Page 1 of 5 pages)     (# of views)   No comments
Author 508754
Follow Me on Twitter     Message Andre Vltchek
Become a Fan
  (10 fans)

This piece was reprinted by OpEdNews with permission or license. It may not be reproduced in any form without permission or license from the source.

Scary, scary gang
Scary, scary gang
(Image by Andre Vltchek)   Details   DMCA

It was once a British police station, as well as the Victoria Prison Compound. Hong Kong inhabitants used to tremble just from hearing its name mentioned. This is where people were detained, interrogated, humiliated, tortured and disappeared.

Now, after Hong Kong 'returned to China', it was converted into the Tai Kwun Center one of the biggest and the most vibrant art institutions in Asia.

This transformation was symbolic, the same as the conversion of the former British-era slums into public parks has been symbolic.

But now, as the pro-Western and anti-Chinese treasonous hooligans are dividing and ruining this former U.K. colony, the old-colonialist flags of "British Hong Kong" are being waved alongside the flags of the United States, while Chinese flags are being humiliated, and thrown into the bay.

Latest HK-UK flag
Latest HK-UK flag
(Image by Andre Vltchek)   Details   DMCA


Rioters seem to remember nothing about those 'good old times' (according to them), when signs shamelessly declared: "No Dogs and Chinese". As they seem to close both eyes and ignore the neo-colonialism and massacres, that both North America and Europe are constantly committing in all corners of the world.

Now, the citizens of Hong Kong are scared. Not of the "government", not of the police, or Beijing: they are frightened of the so-called protesters, of ninja-like looking young people with covered faces and metal bars in their hands.

Mr. Edmond, who works for the Tai Kwun Center, speaks bitterly about the events in his city:

"What is truly scary now, is that families here in HK are deeply divided. Father does not talk to his son. Silence reigns inside the families. Colleagues do not touch the subject of riots. The situation is thoroughly ruining our city, our society, our families."

"If someone publicly disagrees with the protesters, they get beaten. They managed to silence people."

"People come here, to this wonderful art center, and if they are from Beijing, they are now hiding their identity. It is because they are scared."

Mr. Edmond keeps repeating that "disagreements should be like disputes inside the family". He means, disagreements between the Hong Kong inhabitants, and Beijing. According to him, the outsiders should not be involved.

Next Page  1  |  2  |  3  |  4  |  5

 

Rate It | View Ratings

Andre Vltchek Social Media Pages: Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in



Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; , Add Tags
Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Follow Me on Twitter     Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEdNews Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Degeneracy and Fundamentalism of Western Media Control

Saudi Arabia Has To Be Stopped And This Time It May Get Stopped

Why Should Iran Be Cherished and Defended?

Trump-- In North Korea You Will Be Murdering Human Beings!

Israel Has Attacked Lebanon and Syria - So What?

Europe In Irreversible Decay, EU Elections Are Proof Of It!

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   


You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 

Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.
First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)

No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 