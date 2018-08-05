- Advertisement -

When a brilliant, bona fide scientist, such as Dr. Paul Beckwith, presents one of his most informative talks, and calls our behavior "madness," it is past time to sit up and listen.

I've been following climate change/global warming for a long time, since I first read about it in Energy for Survival, by William Clark. The books appears to be out of print, and I strongly suspect his death in a car accident was, as usual, precipitated by the CIA. I may be wrong on that, though it would be 100% consistent with the fossil fuel industry and CIA behavior.

No matter. When Dr. Beckwith speaks, we should all listen. Most carefully. He explains climate change in totally understandable detail, on his own dime and time. And he does a good job of keeping his videos to 15 minutes, which should be a MUST WATCH for anyone concerned about continued life on earth, including your own.

I do love this guy! Kind of a genuine geek in some ways, but that makes him all the more enjoyable to me. And I'd strongly argue all the more credible.

Watch and ponder. What next? And equally or more important, What can you do? All of us can do SOMETHING if we put a few minutes of brain power to it. Listen up is all I can add. dg