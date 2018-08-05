 
 
Homo sapiens are truly in "madness" mode, as we probably know, but articulated well by Dr. Beckwith

By Daniel Geery

When a brilliant, bona fide scientist, such as Dr. Paul Beckwith, presents one of his most informative talks, and calls our behavior "madness," it is past time to sit up and listen.

I've been following climate change/global warming for a long time, since I first read about it in Energy for Survival, by William Clark. The books appears to be out of print, and I strongly suspect his death in a car accident was, as usual, precipitated by the CIA. I may be wrong on that, though it would be 100% consistent with the fossil fuel industry and CIA behavior.

No matter. When Dr. Beckwith speaks, we should all listen. Most carefully. He explains climate change in totally understandable detail, on his own dime and time. And he does a good job of keeping his videos to 15 minutes, which should be a MUST WATCH for anyone concerned about continued life on earth, including your own.

I do love this guy! Kind of a genuine geek in some ways, but that makes him all the more enjoyable to me. And I'd strongly argue all the more credible.

Watch and ponder. What next? And equally or more important, What can you do? All of us can do SOMETHING if we put a few minutes of brain power to it. Listen up is all I can add. dg

 

In my run for U.S. Senate against Utah's Orrin Hatch, I posted many progressive ideas and principles that I internalized over the years.
 

Leslie Johnson

(Member since Dec 9, 2014)


All your videos on this subject are good and informative and important! Do you also post on social media? I love OEN, but they're the 'choir' :). I tweet a lot of the articles, but sadly, don't get much of a response..FB is a little better but we seem to have a very disengaged citizenry as evidenced by a dirth of massive protests on any number of subjects (war, health, wages, income stagnation and inequality, guns, pollution...)


I've even tweeted back to Trump, forgetting he doesn't read. Is it okay with you if I start emailing your videos to him as well? (Not that I believe he reads them, but somebody might) :)

Submitted on Sunday, Aug 5, 2018 at 9:11:39 PM

