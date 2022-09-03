Homicide Mortality by State: CDC Statistics

According to the CDC, here are the thirteen states with the highest murder rates as listed in Homicide Mortality by State in 2020 (the most recent date that statistics are available). Red or blue color is assigned by assessing the summary of statewide results of the 2008, 2012, 2016 and 2020 presidential elections by state.

Of the thirteen states, ten are red states. The three blue states are: #8 Maryland, #9 Illinois, and # 11 New Mexico.

Mississippi (20.5 per 100,000) (Red) Louisiana (19.9 per 100,000) (Red) Alabama (14.2 per 100,000) (Red) Missouri (14 per 100k) (Red) Arkansas (13 per 100k) (Red) South Carolina (12.7 (per 100,000) (Red) Tennessee (11.5 per 100,000) (Red) Maryland (11.4 per 100,000) (Blue) Illinois (11.2 per 100,000) (Blue) Georgia ( 10.5 per 100,000) (Red) New Mexico (10.8 per 100,000) (Blue) Indiana (9.7 per 100,000) (Red) Kentucky (9.5 per 100,000) (Red)

Murders in Louisiana and Mississippi are more than twice as common in as they were nationwide. Not unexpectedly, murders are disproportionately concentrated in urban areas, especially New Orleans.

About 90% of murders committed in 2017 in Missouri were committed in metropolitan areas. St. Louis and Kansas City are two of the most dangerous cities in the United States. In 2017, St. Louis had 205 murders and Kansas City had 150.