Life Arts

Homeward from visiting family

No comments
Author 86636
Message Gary Lindorff
Driving home to Vermont from Virginia
what am I thinking?
I am thinking I will see men without masks
whenever we stop for a break along 81 and 78

I am thinking
Virginia is a pretty state
pretty conservative
with lots of birds singing where we were

I am thinking
swimming in the river with family was fun
I tubed over to a limestone rock
with two identical holes shaped like artillery bullets
sculpted into the rock by the river
in which schools of tiny fish
would sometimes appear

I am thinking
good thing we aren't on the road much longer
because I was losing my patience with the men
who aren't wearing masks
(I even took out my annoyance on one
who was entering the men's room
bare-faced
I said blah, blah, blah, blah, blah!
he said, "Huh?")

I am remembering some things we passed
(earlier while I was driving and thinking)
that stick in my mind's eye

A neat ranch-style house surrounded by corn

A cement silo with trees growing out the top

Round bales in a sloping field
distancing

Miles of brown branches over the guardrail and brown grass
from spraying

A field with cows grazing around
50-year-old pines randomly spaced
holding moisture and shadows
left over from the night
obviously happy
and not in the least affected
by my or anyone else's
troubled thoughts

 

Gary Lindorff is a poet, writer, blogger and author of several books, the latest: 13 Seeds: Health, Karma and Initiation.
 

