Homeward from visiting family

Driving home to Vermont from Virginia

what am I thinking?

I am thinking I will see men without masks

whenever we stop for a break along 81 and 78

I am thinking

Virginia is a pretty state

pretty conservative

with lots of birds singing where we were

I am thinking

swimming in the river with family was fun

I tubed over to a limestone rock

with two identical holes shaped like artillery bullets

sculpted into the rock by the river

in which schools of tiny fish

would sometimes appear

I am thinking

good thing we aren't on the road much longer

because I was losing my patience with the men

who aren't wearing masks

(I even took out my annoyance on one

who was entering the men's room

bare-faced

I said blah, blah, blah, blah, blah!

he said, "Huh?")

I am remembering some things we passed

(earlier while I was driving and thinking)

that stick in my mind's eye

A neat ranch-style house surrounded by corn

A cement silo with trees growing out the top

Round bales in a sloping field

distancing

Miles of brown branches over the guardrail and brown grass

from spraying

A field with cows grazing around

50-year-old pines randomly spaced

holding moisture and shadows

left over from the night

obviously happy

and not in the least affected

by my or anyone else's

troubled thoughts