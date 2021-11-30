Home is where we're planted (sonnet)

Whenever I'm traveling from Vermont to anywhere

I never take for granted that things will go as planned

So before I even leave the drive I say a prayer

For the ancestors' blessing of car, home and land,

To keep us safe to and from our destination

To please watch over our place while we are gone.

How sad the house looks, like a Pixar animation!

The forest too will miss us. Bless the lawn.

Our home doesn't end as far as I can see;

The hills, and valleys follow to the line

Across which there may be realty

But reality is increasingly hard to find.

Our home is where we 're planted, where we stay;

Anywhere but there is always far away.