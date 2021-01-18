 
 
Send a Tweet
Most Popular Choices
Poll Analyses
Share on Facebook 2 Share on Twitter Printer Friendly Page More Sharing
Exclusive to OpEdNews:
OpEdNews Op Eds   

Hold Onto That Fear, by Michael Ferner

By       (Page 1 of 1 pages) (View How Many People Read This)   No comments
Author 62250
Follow Me on Twitter     Message William P. Homans
Become a Fan
  (18 fans)
Police, guns drawn, bar the door against the insurrection
Police, guns drawn, bar the door against the insurrection
(Image by Andrew Harnik)   Details   DMCA


Hold On to That Fear | Portside

Dear Congresspersons and Senators,

This letter is about that nauseating, trembling fear you felt when the hate exploded at you on January 6. Please don't forget it. Journal about it before it fades. Tolerate the nightmares. Keep pen and paper on your nightstand to record what woke you from screaming fits. Don't block it out. Don't let it go.

If you can bank those emotions you had as you huddled together and hoped the doors would hold, that day may turn out to be a blessing for you"and even better for our republic. In fact, it may just be the thing that saves our republic if that is still possible.

The fear you felt that day was an authentic, if brief, reflection of what millions of people have endured because of the votes you and your past colleagues cast in that very room, sitting in those very chairs, as they authorized trillions upon trillions of dollars to feed and unleash the largest war machine on Earth.

Think about the votes you cast "to support the troops," which in truth sent them to beat down someone's door at 2 a.m., rush in, scream at a cowering family, steal their savings, terrorize the women and children, seize the men and tell them all the next time you will make their village "look like the moon."

Think about just one of the fighter jets you bought for us, flying low and late at night over a village that never heard anything louder than the bleating of a goat, suddenly overwhelmed with ear-splitting, shrieking thunder powerful enough to knock you over. Think of the mother living under the bombs, knowing the only water she has for her baby will make him deathly ill. Think of the countless times you and your predecessors voted to turn our plowshares into the swords and soldiers required to terrorize brown and black people hungering for a little land and a little of the democracy you say the Capitol Building so singularly represents. Think how many of those young, idealistic soldiers you voted to "support" came back with broken bodies and disturbed minds.

Think about the votes you cast authorizing increase after increase for the U.S. military, already bigger than those of the next 10 countries combined, to provide the latest weaponry, the deadliest special forces, the most advanced warplanes. Think about how many lies you were told to get your vote.

Perhaps then you'll be able to stand up against the next disinformation campaign that always precedes the march to war or the next act of violence against people with whom we have no quarrel. And doing so, you'll be able to vote for the things you know in your heart you'd much rather vote for, which just happen to be the same things the vast majority of our people need and support.

For years to come, our nation and its leaders will point to January 6 as a day to remember. My fervent hope is that you and your colleagues will recall how you felt huddled together on the floor of the House chamber and remember it not only as a day of fear, but as the day you gained the greatest insight and empathy of your life.

[Ferner was a hospital corpsman during the Vietnam war and has travelled to Iraq and Afghanistan. He writes in Toledo, Ohio.]


Seventeen Texas Republicans were among the eight U.S. senators and 139 representatives who fell for the Trump misinformation campaign, and voted to sustain objections to the electoral vote counts of at least one state this week..

Among the objecting US Representatives were Troy Nehls, representing Texas' 22nd Conressional Disrict, in the Houston area, and David Clyde, representing the 9th Congressional District in Georgia, seen here congratulating each other on the Capitol steps on January 4, before taking part in a group photo of freshman members, sworn in 24 hours earlier.

Two days later, on Wednesday, January 6, Nehls and Clyde objected to the election count for Arizona and Pennsylvania, even as the Vote-Counting Day Riot raged.

GOP New Boys On The Block Fall in line for Trump
GOP New Boys On The Block Fall in line for Trump
(Image by Tasos Katopodis)   Details   DMCA


 

Rate It | View Ratings

William P. Homans Social Media Pages: Facebook Page       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

My name is William Perkins Homans the third, but probably more people know me as the bluesman (and artist) Watermelon Slim.

I've been in the fight against war, fascism, injustice and inhumanity for 47 years. I was at MayDay, 1971, (more...)
 

Related Topic(s): ; ; ; , Add Tags
Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEdNews Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

The Oregon Standoff: Mr. Bundy Shows His True Colors (All Shades of White)

Electro-Magnetic Pulse (EMP) Technology-- A Threat To The US Or Not?

Ship's Sinking, Rats Are Looking For Escape Ropes

End Game for the Presidential Super-Spreader

Tragedy Awaited Me After My International Tour

President Obama Feeds the Homeless on Thanksgiving Day: Why Don't We All Love Him?

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   


You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 

Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.
First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)

No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 