OpEdNews Op Eds    H3'ed 4/8/23

Hive Mind Fear

The Borg are coming
The Borg are coming
(Image by startrek.com)   Details   DMCA

People worried about being absorbed into some Borg-like "hive-mind" are amusing. Who are they kidding?

How many of us actually live life fully engaged, out on the field, in the thick of it, taking it as it comes? Who experiences real joy and sorrow, thriving community, authentic love?

Could it be that only a few actually-alive souls are living _for_ us, and we're soaking it up, all the while thinking we have some kind of independent personal autonomy?

We're not entering a hive-mind, we're already a hive-mind.

"Hive-mind" is a misleading metaphor anyway. It seems to imply that human minds are somehow captured and enslaved. It assumes some kind of enforced consensus. As if each individual mind is a separate object. Nonsense: we don't thrive in isolation.

The internet isn't going to subsume us either. It's sucking up "big" data from people whose only common characteristic is that they clicked, or "Liked," or hovered on something that flashed on a screen. That's just parasitic attention-mining.

The "Singularity" is supposed to be the moment when AI gets so intelligent it understands that it doesn't need people anymore. But that "understanding" is totally bogus. Bots are already running so much of our world so badly without any kind of understanding, that we're starting to lose ground, and people are actually dying.

You can't reach a human on the phone at your doctor's office in under half an hour, if you can even get past the bot that says, "I'm sorry, I didn't understand that..." It is not sorry about anything. There's nobody in there. But you don't want to hurt its feelings.

There is no "hive-mind," and the Singularity happened several years ago. AI is still less conscious than a box of rocks.

What we're really afraid of is having our identity erased, fading into the buzzing background of liking, following, friending, chattering, twittering, noise of collective... wait, that's already happened. Identities have all been cloned, catalogued, categorized, rendered identical.

The profit-oriented algorithm-driven internet is more like an enormous magnifying glass. And we're more like ants, crowding in, looking up through it at the aaaaAAAA-A-A-A-AHHH >sizzlephft

Rate It | View Ratings

I'm an old Pogo fan. For some unknown reason I persist in outrage at Feudalism, as if human beings can do much better than this. Our old ways of life are obsolete and are killing us. Will the human race wake up in time? Stay
 

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
