Hitting Hannity Where It Hurts: Working the Cable Angle

Sean Hannity
(Image by Gage Skidmore from flickr)   Details   DMCA

It's time for a concerted effort to defang the hate speakers at Fox.

1. A boycott of Hannity and Carlson advertisers. Their continual lying is clear. It's been tried before with hatemeister Limbaugh and we know it's effective. But it won't be enough.

2. Cable and satellite companies need to know that people will no longer subsidize Fox and its inflated per-customer charge. Luckily, cable ownership is in the hands of a few corporations, making it easier to apply pressure.

Fox charges roughly $2 per subscription per month. Urge the cable company to remove Faux cable from its "basic" lineups and make it optional. As pointed out below, it's "new contract time" for some cable companies and Fox.

If customers demand no Fox, then Fox revenue takes a hit, because that's where a large portion of it comes from.

3. You can still apply pressure even if you're not a cable TV user (we aren't anymore) if you're a customer of cable internet. You're still a customer of the cable company.

You can learn more here:

https://unfoxmycablebox.com/

Pay for cable or satellite TV? You're subsidizing Fox News whether you watch it or not.

Your cable or satellite TV provider pays a subscriber fee to carry Fox News. That cost is passed directly on to YOU.

Every network charges cable and satellite providers a small fee per subscriber; the one for Fox News is extraordinarily high. A typical household pays Fox News almost $2 per month-about $20 per year- via their cable or satellite provider, regardless of whether they actually watch the channel.

In 2020 and 2021, a wave of big contracts between Fox News and TV providers for subscriber fees are set to expire. These contracts make up about 65% if Fox News' subscriber fee revenue. If we want to stop paying the Fox News "tax," now is the time to act.

And then, in a parallel effort to be addressed in another post, citizens must contest the FCC licenses of over-the-air Fox affiliates and Sinclair outlets.

Reprinted from www.dailykos.com

