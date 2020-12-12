Historical Light on Priest-Sex-Abuses and Bishop-Cover-Ups (REVIEW ESSAY)



Duluth, Minnesota (OpEdNews) December 12, 2020: The medievalist Dyan Elliott has just published the accessible 380-page scholarly book The Corrupters of Boys: Sodomy, Scandal, and Medieval Clergy (University of Pennsylvania Press, 2020) - a book for contemporary book-reading people who are concerned about the recent priest-sex-abuses and bishop-cover-ups in the Roman Catholic Church.

Elliott's other scholarly books include (1) Spiritual Marriage: Sexual Abstinence in Medieval Wedlock (1993); (2) Fallen Bodies: Pollution, Sexuality, and Demonology in the Middle Ages (1999); (3) Proving Woman: Female Spirituality and Inquisitional Culture in the Later Middle Ages (2004); and (4) The Bride of Christ Goes to Hell: Metaphor and Embodiment in the Lives of Pious Women, 200-1500 (2012). In short, she is a well-established scholar.

Elliott's deeply researched new 2020 book The Corrupter of Boys is designed to be a laser-focused but accessible extensive scholarly study of medieval clergy and sex abuse. However, even though it is accessible, it may tell us more than we ever really wanted to know about medieval clergy and sex abuse.

Elliott's new 2020 book unfolds through the following parts:

"Introduction" (pages 1-14)

"Chapter 1: The Scandal of Clerical Sin" (pages 17-36)

"Chapter 2: The Trouble with Boys" (pages 37-57)

"Chapter 3: The Problem with Women" (pages 58-84)

"Chapter 4: Sodomy on the Cusp of the Eleventh and Twelfth Centuries (pages 85-109)

"Chapter 5: Confession, Scandal, and the 'Sin Not Fit to be Named'" (pages 110-132)

"Prologue [to Part II]" (pages 135-146)

"Chapter 6: The Monastery" (pages 147-170)

"Chapter 7: The Choir" (pages 171-188)

"Chapter 8: The Schools" (pages 189-210)

