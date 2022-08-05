Hiroshima and the Nuclear Age: It was in the Wind

. . . I was not fully born yet
Too scared Too ashamed
Too many questions
Hiroshima was waiting for me
And Nagasaki
Adults said nothing
But with a twist
It was in the wind
With the backyard barbecue
It was in my fever dreams
From which no one could rouse me
If humans did this
Who am I?
There were questions
Too hot to touch
Hot in the way that
Burns from inside out
We collectively spawned
Microwave ovens
And bombs that
Make Hiroshima look
Like a firecracker
Eventually my end-of-the-world
Dreams ended
As I began to accept
Who we are unfinished
The map to the future
A mobius strip
Turning me forever
Inside out with a twist
And there are still
Too many questions . . .