Hiroshima and the Nuclear Age: It was in the Wind

. . . I was not fully born yet

Too scared Too ashamed

Too many questions

Hiroshima was waiting for me

And Nagasaki

Adults said nothing

But with a twist

It was in the wind

With the backyard barbecue

It was in my fever dreams

From which no one could rouse me

If humans did this

Who am I?

There were questions

Too hot to touch

Hot in the way that

Burns from inside out

We collectively spawned

Microwave ovens

And bombs that

Make Hiroshima look

Like a firecracker

Eventually my end-of-the-world

Dreams ended

As I began to accept

Who we are unfinished

The map to the future

A mobius strip

Turning me forever

Inside out with a twist

And there are still

Too many questions . . .