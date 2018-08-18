"Hippie Commie Fags" and "Commie Pinko Fags"

In the Judeo-Christian mindset--being a communist or a homosexual or smoking marijuana are totally unacceptable. Our culture will make more social progress when it stops discriminating against such things. Those that protested against the Vietnam War were sometimes called "Hippie Commie Fags" or "Commie Pinko Fags," and the latter term was a catch-all insult that may have emerged in the 1920s.

- Advertisement -

I think Buddhist Socialism would be good for the world, but nobody would be forced to vote for it. Yoga and Buddhist meditation can relieve the vast individual suffering, and socialism can be the balm that reduces vast social suffering. Marijuana-cannabis-hemp, the most versatile plant on earth, is also a recreational drug that is much safer than alcohol.

Moreover, we need a new constitution that equally empowers at least the 7 largest national political parties under a system of proportional representation with a unicameral federal legislature. With a new U.S. Constitution we can more effectively remove all forms of imperialism, racism, capitalism, nationalism, materialism, patriarchalism, and the discrimination against the LGBTQ community. Let's remove these 7 social evils or these 7 social sins, which are as equally harmful as what has been traditionally considered the 7 deadly individual sins of pride, greed, lust, envy, gluttony, wrath, and sloth.

As a nation we also should examine international organizations such as the Earth Constitution, the Earth Federation, and the Democratic World Federalists in the constant effort to bring peace and joy to the world.

- Advertisement -