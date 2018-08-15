Hindus first lose lives; and then the narrative

(This is a reprint from NewsBred).
Hindus lose lives and narrative
Every Independence Day fills me with sadness and anger. For the day next is August 16, albeit of 1946, when the Muslim League government of the day in undivided Bengal provoked violence against Hindus, described by the then TIME magazine as the "worst communal riots of the century."
History remembers the day as the 'Direct Action Day" or the "The Week of Long Knives." On July 29, 1946, Muslim League leader Muhammad Ali Jinnah had made a call for "Direct Action"--a call to all Muslims in the country--to mark its rejection of the constituent assembly and to demonstrate to British and Congress that a separate nation called Pakistan alone could offer them security.
Were Muslims unsafe in Congress-dominated
Had Muslims been unsafe in
So, that's Exhibit A: Jinnah's
call for Direct Action Day had little basis but for his own personal agenda. He
found a ready ally in
The next set of facts are undisputed too: That (a) the then-Bengal Chief Ministe Huseyn Shaheed Suhrawardy, "king of goondas", made an inflammatory speech in Calcutta while calling for a bandh on the day; (b) police and other security services were given off for the day; (c) Muslim League mouthpiece The Star of India called upon Muslims to remember the jihad, the Battle of Badr, when a handful of Muslims overpowered the heathens, (d) Pirs and Mullahs were urged to mobilize Muslims on the prayers of Friday the 16th.
From this stage on, the dubious academia takes over the history that reaches us. Ramachandra Guha admits that although "the violence was started by the (Muslim) League, the main sufferers were Muslims." The Quint quotes a writer and a BBC programme to show how Hindus were enacting violence; Scroll mentions that 75% victims were Muslims; The Wire asserts that Suhrawardy is "mis-remembered as a Hindu-hating communal leader for he wanted a united Bengal (who are we to tell them that's because Suhrawardy didn't want to lose Calcutta, the nub of Bengal's economy).
What's their source of claiming that more Muslims lost their lives? Some bloggers and historians. What's the source of these bloggers and historians? Again some other bloggers and historians. That's how the left-liberal grow the tree of agenda.
Now what's the official position?
(a) No official position only a widely varying figures of between 4,000-10,000 killed, mostly a guesswork; (b) In August 1946, the government of Bengal appointed an enquiry commission presided by the Supreme Justice of India, Sir Patrick Spens. Although the commission interrogated many witnesses, its conclusions were never published!
EXHIBIT B: Why the report wasn't published? You would
never see a select academia/historians mentioning or questioning it. You would
never find this bloc telling you about "evil"
Governor Frederick Burrows and his complicity in Direct-Action Day; you would
never find this cabal tell you that during the days of the
partition, the sentiments of British officers, be it police or army or
bureaucracy, were overwhelmingly pro-Pakistan because of the non-cooperation of
Congress during World War II. Or the role of such British officers in helping
infiltrators in
You pay enough attention and you would get the pattern in
modern day: it's never Hindu right-wingers who are killed in Kerala but
violence is from both sides; it's never BJP leaders who are massacred and
thrown into gutters in
Even though they all concur that Muslims initiated the riots at the call of Suhrawardy; that police was pulled in; yet somehow more Muslims died on a data which is non-existent!!! (and dare you disbelieve them).
So I will follow August 16 this year with both trepidation and sadness. Trepidation is to watch out for fresh "painted" accounts by the unscrupulous. Sadness, for if a debate, seminar or remembrance of the day is observed, it would somehow be BJP who would be plastered as communal! Meanwhile, you and I would keep sitting on our haunches--and watch our next generation brain-washed and swamped with guilt. The continuing horrors on millions of Hindus in east of our land is neither heard nor told.
So first you lose lives; then you lose the memory of these lives and instead of outrage are left with guilt. That's how brilliantly a narrative is controlled.