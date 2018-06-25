 
 
Hillary's Lesson to DNC; Time For Nancy Pelosi to Go

By   Follow Me on Twitter     Message Rob Kall

opednews.com Headlined to H1 6/25/18

From flickr.com: Nancy Pelosi {MID-300133}
Nancy Pelosi
(Image by Gage Skidmore)
Die-hard Hillary supporters, will not be able to see the truth-- that Hillary lost because she was disliked and mistrusted by massive numbers of people. Not only did Hillary lose, but she inspired millions to vote for Trump, and probably cost many, many down-ticket candidates losses that a strong candidate could have helped to win.

But there are millions who know the truth. Pelosi may hold the DNC and Democratic members of congress in thrall, but she is an anchor, weighing down the candidates running for office this fall. She is despised by so many that the dictator ruling North Korea, Kim Jung Un, is more popular than she is.

If the Democratic leadership can rise above the stupidity they've been mired in, they will replace Nancy Pelosi as minority leader of the House with a woman who the people of the United States and the world would be excited about.

What would excite them? A young, vibrant, smart leader who would, if Trump and Pence are impeached, make a great president. A woman who stands up to the corporate centrist Democrats who have sold out the middle class. A woman who gets under-40 voters excited and out to the polls, voting.

I don't know who that would be. Tulsi Gabbard comes to mind. But I can't imagine the whole democratic party getting behind her.

But let's also look at what would not excite voters. An old white man who has been taking big dollars from corporations for a long time will not help.

Somehow, the Democrats have to wise up and realize that Nancy Pelosi is a major impediment to winning. Of course their failure to see that is a symptom of their problem.

Rob Kall is an award winning journalist, inventor, software architect, connector and visionary. His work and his writing have been featured in the New York Times, the Wall Street Journal, CNN, ABC, the HuffingtonPost, Success, Discover and other media. He's given talks and workshops to Fortune 500 execs and national medical and psychological organizations, and pioneered first-of-their-kind conferences in Positive Psychology, Brain Science and Story. He hosts some of the world's smartest, most interesting and powerful people on his Bottom Up Radio Show, and founded and publishes one of the top Google- ranked progressive news and opinion sites, OpEdNews.com

more detailed bio: 

Rob Kall has spent his adult life as an awakener and empowerer-- first in the field of biofeedback, inventing products, developing software and a music recording label, MuPsych, within the company he founded in 1978-- Futurehealth, and founding, organizing and running 3 conferences: Winter Brain, on Neurofeedback and consciousness, Optimal Functioning and Positive Psychology (a pioneer in the field of Positive Psychology, first presenting workshops on it in 1985) and Storycon Summit Meeting on the Art Science and Application of Story-- each the first of their kind.  Then, when he found the process of raising people's consciousness and empowering them to take more control of their lives  one person at a time was too slow, he founded Opednews.com-- which has been the top search result on Google for the terms liberal news and progressive opinion for several years. Rob began his Bottom-up Radio show, broadcast on WNJC 1360 AM to Metro Philly, also available on iTunes, covering the transition of our culture, business and world from predominantly Top-down (hierarchical, centralized, authoritarian, patriarchal, big)  to bottom-up (egalitarian, local, interdependent, grassroots, archetypal feminine and small.) Recent long-term projects include a book, Bottom-up-- The Connection Revolution, debillionairizing the planet and the Psychopathy Defense and Optimization Project. 

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

Terry Smythe

She DIDN'T LOSE... She DIDN'T LOSE!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! How many times do you self mutilating Dumbocrats need to be told: She WON - BY 3 -4 MILLION VOTES - in spite of massive treason by Trumpsters. In spite of Putin's meddling. R U ALL nuts?

Submitted on Monday, Jun 25, 2018 at 9:03:50 PM

Dennis Kaiser

Reply to Terry Smythe:

That's like saying a baseball team didn't lose because they had more hits.

Submitted on Monday, Jun 25, 2018 at 9:18:49 PM

Mark Skudlarek

Throw Steny Hoyer in the Also Got to Go bin.

Submitted on Monday, Jun 25, 2018 at 9:14:39 PM

Terry Smythe

3/4's of my comment was, naturally, deleted - so here it is.


She DIDN'T LOSE.............

She DIDN'T @#&*^%$! LOSE!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!


She WON - by 3 to 4 MILLION votes


The election was STOLEN

She WON

In spite of Comey's criminal intereference

In spite of criminal rethugnican interference

In spite of the criminal skewing of Network coverage in the final 30 days

In spite of Trump's blatant treason

And Putin's interference.


The election was STOLEN (again - for the 4th time in the last 36 years) by rethugnican voter suppression in the Swing States


Put down your hara-kiri knives and start fighting what really happened - and will happen again if you don't stop chasing the g****m Red Herring the rethugnicans and the Networks wave in front of your drooling faces in every presidential election.

Jesus - R U all nuts?

Submitted on Monday, Jun 25, 2018 at 9:15:34 PM

Devil's Advocate

Okay, okay, we get it... you really wanted her to win. :)

Submitted on Monday, Jun 25, 2018 at 11:11:23 PM

Terry Smythe

Submitted on Monday, Jun 25, 2018 at 9:16:23 PM

Mark Skudlarek

I'm no Democrat, but I get the sense that the corporate centrists are the Democrat leadership. The Democratic platforms have certainly been corporate centric.

Submitted on Monday, Jun 25, 2018 at 10:07:31 PM

