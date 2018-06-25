- Advertisement -

Die-hard Hillary supporters, will not be able to see the truth-- that Hillary lost because she was disliked and mistrusted by massive numbers of people. Not only did Hillary lose, but she inspired millions to vote for Trump, and probably cost many, many down-ticket candidates losses that a strong candidate could have helped to win.

But there are millions who know the truth. Pelosi may hold the DNC and Democratic members of congress in thrall, but she is an anchor, weighing down the candidates running for office this fall. She is despised by so many that the dictator ruling North Korea, Kim Jung Un, is more popular than she is.

If the Democratic leadership can rise above the stupidity they've been mired in, they will replace Nancy Pelosi as minority leader of the House with a woman who the people of the United States and the world would be excited about.

What would excite them? A young, vibrant, smart leader who would, if Trump and Pence are impeached, make a great president. A woman who stands up to the corporate centrist Democrats who have sold out the middle class. A woman who gets under-40 voters excited and out to the polls, voting.

I don't know who that would be. Tulsi Gabbard comes to mind. But I can't imagine the whole democratic party getting behind her.

But let's also look at what would not excite voters. An old white man who has been taking big dollars from corporations for a long time will not help.

Somehow, the Democrats have to wise up and realize that Nancy Pelosi is a major impediment to winning. Of course their failure to see that is a symptom of their problem.