Power of Story Send a Tweet        
- Advertisement -
Exclusive to OpEdNews:
Life Arts

Hillary Loves Yoga!

By       Message Ron Madden     Permalink

Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; , Add Tags  Add to My Group(s)

View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com

Author 505253
Become a Fan
  (2 fans)
- Advertisement -

I couldn't imagine anything being more persuasive for OEN viewers, as far as embarking on a sincere investigation of the realm of the spirit, than knowing that Hillary Clinton (herself!) is a full-fledged convert to the wonderful world of meditation. So, as unambiguous proof of that fact, here she is praising yoga to the skies (and to Anderson Cooper), and even demonstrating one of the more esoteric practices of that discipline:


Hillary Clinton On 'Alternate Nostril Breathing' During an interview with CNN's Anderson Cooper, Hillary Clinton demonstrated a Yoga breathing technique called Alternate Nostril Breathing. WTF?
(Image by YouTube, Channel: JT Smith)   Permission   Details   DMCA

(Article changed on December 27, 2017 at 00:20)

- Advertisement -

 

- Advertisement -

View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com

Former dishwasher, janitor, telemarketer & librarian. Currently assisting the elderly. Ardent Sanders supporter.

Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon Share Author on Social Media   Go To Commenting

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; , Add Tags
- Advertisement -

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Bernie Sanders is the Most Powerful Politician in America

Assange Has Clinton Email Where She Instructs Staff to Remove "Classified" Heading from Document and Send It

Hillary Clinton Has No More "Right" to the Democratic Nomination Than Does Bernie Sanders

A Creeping Suspicion: Is Hillary Trying to Circumvent Appeasing Sanders with Warren as VP?

PBS Documentary: "Islam, the Empire of Faith"

4 Myths Regarding the Relative Electibility of Hillary Clinton

Comments Image Post Article Comment

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
Connect with Facebook     Connect with Twitter            Register with Facebook     Register with Twitter

Comment:   

You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 
Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered. 		First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)
No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 