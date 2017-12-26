- Advertisement -

I couldn't imagine anything being more persuasive for OEN viewers, as far as embarking on a sincere investigation of the realm of the spirit, than knowing that Hillary Clinton (herself!) is a full-fledged convert to the wonderful world of meditation. So, as unambiguous proof of that fact, here she is praising yoga to the skies (and to Anderson Cooper), and even demonstrating one of the more esoteric practices of that discipline:



Hillary Clinton On 'Alternate Nostril Breathing' During an interview with CNN's Anderson Cooper, Hillary Clinton demonstrated a Yoga breathing technique called Alternate Nostril Breathing. WTF?

(Image by YouTube, Channel: JT Smith) Permission Details DMCA



(Article changed on December 27, 2017 at 00:20)