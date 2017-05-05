Refresh  

Hillary Did Not Lose Because She Was a Lousy Candidate

In testimony before the Senate Judiciary Committee, FBI Director James Comey defended going public with his letter on the FBI's probe into Hillary Clinton's email server flap at the 11th hour of the presidential election. The question, the answer, and the implication that hung heavy was that Comey's release of the letter tipped the election to Trump. Clinton has flatly blamed his perfectly timed election eve release of the letter for her loss. Not a whole lot of people agree with her on that. The near universal consensus among pundits, a new book, Shattered, by two Politico writers, that dissects the Clinton campaign's foibles and missteps, and many on the street, is that Clinton lost because she was a lousy candidate.

They endlessly claim that she didn't message right, snubbed the white working class, was too arrogant, aloof, and know it all, and smugly believed she had the election in the bag. If she lost it wasn't because anything Comey did, but because of Clinton.

Let's be clear. Comey's letter did wreak colossal damage on Clinton. In the hours before the release, polls showed Clinton with almost a 6-point bulge over Trump. The letter swiftly changed that. Her poll lead plunged to under 3 points. Even factoring in polling margins of error, volatility, bias, and voter deception, that's still too big a swing in such a short period of time to shrug off as irrelevant. Clinton's numbers dropped after the Comey letter for two other good reasons. It hardened the belief among big swatches of the public that Clinton was untrustworthy at best, and a serial liar at worse, who might wind up in a court docket. It also endlessly fed the avaricious media search and play up any Clinton scandal in the waning moments before the election's end.

In this case, timing was everything. Despite his long and loud protestations, Comey had to know that. If not, why then did he keep his mouth shut about the FBI's probe of Trump's Russia connection which was ongoing at the same time?

Then there is Trump. There was always a path for a Trump White House win no matter what Clinton said or did. Much was made that there weren't enough less educated, blue-collar white men in the electorate to push Trump over the top. But that was always misleading. Trump got a lot of votes from middle-class whites, both male and female, college educated, business, and professionals. They had one thing in common and that one thing wasn't borderline bigotry, loathing of Obama, or dislike and rejection of a Democrat. They still wanted what powered Obama's 2008 win--change.

Clinton simply was not that change. To them, she was the consummate beltway established, corporate influenced, deal making politician. The Clinton name was the embodiment of that image and dislike. There were two huge tip-offs that Trump was their perfect antidote to that. The first was he held no political office and burnished that fact as a point of pride and as his credential of why he would be different. The other was his muscle aside against seemingly all odds of a dozen rock solid establishment Republican presidential contenders from the race.

Elections are almost always won by candidates with a solid and impassioned core of bloc voters. In Trump's case, white males, older voters, middle-income, college educated voters vote consistently and faithfully. And they vote in a far greater percentage than Hispanics and blacks, and especially young voters. The only exception was 2008. Obama's run turned the campaign into a crusade to make racial history. There was absolutely no way that Clinton could ever have recaptured that enthusiasm, passion, energy, and sense of making history that was there for Obama.

Also, Trump was loathed by many from the start, but the Trump haters weren't going to vote for him anyway. But Clinton was loathed too, and that absolutely nothing to do with anything she said or did on the campaign trail. It had everything to do with a two decade long artful, masterful and relentless smear campaign by the GOP against her. A year before she declared her 2016 candidacy the Republican National Committee was in full torpedo Hillary mode. It was busily churning out anti-Hillary videos, releases, and paid books by party hacks lambasting Clinton on everything from her and Bill's foundation's alleged shady dealings to Benghazi.

The notion that Trump was so repugnant and repulsive, and that Clinton would make mincemeat of him in the campaign was also dangerous. It lowered the bar so low in the dirt for Trump that all he had to do was show up on the campaign trail sober and reasonably coherent to score points. The bar for Clinton was stratospheric. She was a woman, a Clinton, and perennially tainted by the GOP's endless, phony and manufactured scandals against her. It would have taken a miracle to overcome that. There would be none in 2016. And that had nothing to do with anything Clinton did, or didn't do.

Earl Ofari Hutchinson is an author and political analyst. He is the author of the new ebook How the Democrats Can Win in The Trump Era (Amazon Kindle). He is an associate editor of New America Media. He is a weekly co-host of the Al Sharpton Show on Radio One. He is the host of the weekly Hutchinson Report on KPFK 90.7 FM Los Angeles and the Pacifica Network.

Earl Ofari Hutchinson is a nationally acclaimed author and political analyst. He has authored ten books; his articles are published in newspapers and magazines nationally in the United States. Three of his books have been published in other (more...)
 

Rob Kall

sorry. She was an awful candidate. Those who said she was the most qualified were deluding themselves. Yes., she had experience, but it was experience making the wrong decisions again and again.


She had the highest negatives of any Democratic in recent history. This was a catastrophically bad decision by the DNC and Democratic leaders, including Obama.


Submitted on Friday, May 5, 2017 at 4:37:57 PM

Terry Smythe

(Member since Apr 23, 2010), 2 fans, 80 comments


Yes - this "catastrastroke" only resulted in a 31/2 to 5 million vote victory - in spite of the tsunami of treasonous s*** that was pulled.
Watching the Dumbocrats begin , once again, within minutes of the hilariously criminal results, slashing at their own bellies with rusty kitchen knives, said it all. Again. Just like 2000 & 2004. Or 1980.
No wonder Old Turtle Face always has that psychotic, amused glint of Zen haze in his eyes. Like walking out of your bedroom with your flustered & disheveled wife and telling you he was just measuring for new drapes.....
The Dumbocrats: the ultimate suckers. Never give a sucker an even break......
Never. Even when you're the sucker.

Submitted on Friday, May 5, 2017 at 7:24:57 PM

Eric Arnow

(Member since Jul 27, 2015), 3 fans, 220 comments


Pathetic apologist. "WE CAME WE SAW HE DIED. Hahaha". Clinton fomented war for her own selish purposes, in keeping with her slavish support of Goldman Sachs. Warmongering, imperialism, Wall Street stooge. Hutchinson supports that and blames the Republicans. And to add to her war crimes, she was itching for war with Russia, which would be suicidal. Where do such 'opinion leaders' come from?

Submitted on Friday, May 5, 2017 at 5:48:54 PM

Jim Thomas

(Member since Jan 15, 2013), 1 fan, 82 comments


No progressive should have even considered voting for Hillary Clinton. She was and is a neocon and neoliberal. She was, therefore, the enemy of the people, as is the corrupt Democratic Party itself. I have been a registered Democrat for decades. But I am through with the Democratic Party. I did not vote for Hillary Clinton and I will not vote for any neocon/neoliberal. It is very tiring hearing the establishment Democrats whine and assign blame to everyone except themselves for their defeat. The reason for their defeat is simple: They chose to rig the election to put their necon/neoliberal darling, Hillary, on the ballot instead of the candidate who could have won the election. They have only themselves to blame. And now they are whining that some amount of truth was revealed about the investigation into Clinton's illegal email setup (which did in fact endanger national security). So their best argument is that the truth should not be known by the people. Yep, that sounds like Clinton at work all right. If one wishes to speculate, how about this: Had Hillary Clinton been prosecuted for her crimes, as she should have been, she would have been facing a felony indictment rather than a revelation about an FBI investigation. Dream on about Russian interference, revelation of facts to the people (who deserve to know them) and any other excuses you can think of. The fact is that Hillary Clinton was one of the worst candidates to ever appear on a ballot. Progressives, wake up and leave the corrupt Democratic Party. And don't fall for the phony Sanders "revolution/reform" fraud. He is promoting "unity" with the enemy and has in fact become one of the enemy. The progressives who continue to buy the "lesser evil" lie are responsible for the continuation of this rolling disaster.

Submitted on Friday, May 5, 2017 at 6:12:12 PM

Terry Smythe

(Member since Apr 23, 2010), 2 fans, 80 comments


Yes - hopefully they'll take an ice axe, track him down in his Mexican hotel room, and..................

They're all a bunch or corrupt cretins, the schmucks. We need to tear down the entire system, purge all these grifters, and start all over again. Like, say, Lenin & Stalin, Mao & Chou En Lai, Uncle Ho, Pol Pot, Abimael Guzman, Fidel & Che, Steve Bannon & The Big Orange Slobbering Blob. Like the Islamic Jihadists - and the End Days Christians. A river of fire & blood. A crazed , illiterate Nomad with a flaming sword, riding a white charger down from heaven, leading a legion of purifying virgins.
Or a short, swarthy, wild-eyed Sephardic Jew with a flaming sword, riding a white charger down from heaven, leading a legion of purifying virgins.
Well, there's gotta be somebody who isn't either batshit crazy or psychotically corrupt who can lead us into Jordan. Or, at least, Kahleeforneeyah..................
How about Cornell West & Wanda Sykes? Just for starters.


Submitted on Friday, May 5, 2017 at 7:09:48 PM

Terry Smythe

(Member since Apr 23, 2010), 2 fans, 80 comments


For all the Hand Wringers and Hillary Haters. You too, Rob......

In the beginning of the primaries, Hillary gave extremely detailed and wonky speeches. The "Media" ignored her in favor of The Huge Blubbery, Bloviating, Saggy, Repusive Sack of Rancid Orange Suet, who gave them one astoundingly stupid, ignorant, racist, hateful, alarming stweetment after another. The "Liberal" Media couldn't get enough.
They gave him a billion dollars worth of absolutely FREE air time.
In the last week of the election campaign, Les Moonves, when asked about deliberated skewed coverage (re: Hillary's Negatives) - including Comey's blatantly criminal & treasonous interference - acknowledged that they (the Media) were doing exactly that and said, "We're making a ton of money off it and it's so much fun"
Hillary's Negatives, which "baffled" the on air Network common taters go all the way back to '92, when the rethugnicans began the 24/7 blizzard of smear against her. It never stopped - not for a nanosecond.
Gosh, I wonder why she has such inexplicable "negatives"? "I don't know Bob - people just don't seem to like or trust her".................

As for her clumsy, inept, arrogant, foolish, smug, ham-handed campaign.... she WON the popular vote by 3 & 1/2 million votes.
She "lost" the electrical college vote by "losing" the swing states (by her ""clumsy ineptitude") by slim margins. The "slim margins" were a pproduct of the usual half-dozen and now taken for granted rethugnican vvoter suppression tactics, to wit: closing half the polling places; reducing the number of machines ; reducing voting hours by half; various forms of disruption - like phony mis-directing robocalls; eeliminating various modes of registration (esp for black voters), suppressing the vote by students, seniors and minorities, and by the outrageous - and hidden-in-plain-sight - use of Interstate Cross-checks, by which purged more than enough voters in different states & cities with the same - or even similar - names to shift the totals and enable slim "victories" for the Big Orange Blob.
If all of the above were factored in, she probably won by 5 million votes.

Submitted on Friday, May 5, 2017 at 6:31:31 PM

Author 0
Bob Stuart

(Member since Nov 19, 2008), 3 fans, 1 articles, 382 comments


If she didn't lose because she was a lousy candidate, it was because her team got caught sabotaging a far better one.

Submitted on Friday, May 5, 2017 at 6:32:57 PM

Terry Smythe

(Member since Apr 23, 2010), 2 fans, 80 comments


Add to all of the above the "Russian Factor" - and the obvious if not yet proven - TREASONOUS collusion of The Huge Orange Slobbering Buffoon and his entire staff, and you may just begin to get the faintest pentimento of head-slapping realization that THE ELECTION WAS (AGAIN, FOR THE 4TH TIME) STOLEN!!!!
Even without all this - even with just 3&1/2 million votes --------------Hillary WON the election.
And look what they're (the rethugnicans) doing to our government, economy, health care, the country.......
It'll only take 40 or 50 years to repair the damage. But we don't have 40 years. Aw, geez........................
My first choice of tickets was Sarah Palin/ Tina Fey.
My second choice was, of course, Sanders & Warren.
My current choice is Cornell West & Wanda Sykes.
Greg Palast said it best: "Armed Madhouse"

Submitted on Friday, May 5, 2017 at 6:43:57 PM

