Hillary Clinton's Deceptive Blame-Shifting

Reprinted from consortiumnews.com

From flickr.com: Hillary Clinton {MID-119355}
Hillary Clinton
Permission   Details

Hillary Clinton has grown even more insistent that she was not at fault for her stunning election defeat last November, claiming that 1,000 Russian "agents" and their American collaborators were a decisive factor, a bizarre twist that further locks the Democrats into their evidence-light "Russia-gate" obsession.

Hillary Clinton at the Code 2017 conference on May 31, 2017.

In comments at a California technology conference on Wednesday, Clinton also repeated one of her favorite falsehoods -- that all 17 U.S. intelligence agencies unanimously concluded that Russia hacked Democratic emails and ran a covert influence campaign against her.

Referring to a report released by President Obama's Director of National Intelligence (DNI) on Jan. 6, Clinton asserted that "Seventeen agencies, all in agreement, which I know from my experience as a Senator and Secretary of State, is hard to get. They concluded with high confidence that the Russians ran an extensive information war campaign against my campaign, to influence voters in the election. They did it through paid advertising we think; they did it through false news sites; they did it through these thousand agents; they did it through machine learning, which you know, kept spewing out this stuff over and over again. The algorithms that they developed. So that was the conclusion."

But Clinton's statement is false regarding the unanimity of the 17 agencies and misleading regarding her other claims. Both former DNI James Clapper and former CIA Director John Brennan acknowledged in sworn testimony last month that the Jan. 6 report alleging Russian "meddling" did not involve all 17 agencies.

Clapper and Brennan stated that the report was actually the work of hand-picked analysts from only three agencies -- the Central Intelligence Agency, National Security Agency and Federal Bureau of Investigation -- under the oversight of the DNI's office. In other words, there was no consensus among the 17 agencies, a process that would have involved some form of a National Intelligence Estimate (or NIE), a community-wide effort that would have included footnotes citing any dissenting views.

Instead, as Clapper testified before a Senate Judiciary subcommittee on May 8, the Russia-hacking claim came from a "special intelligence community assessment" (or ICA) produced by selected analysts from the CIA, NSA and FBI, "a coordinated product from three agencies -- CIA, NSA, and the FBI -- not all 17 components of the intelligence community," the former DNI said.

And, as Clapper explained, the "ICA" was something of a rush job beginning on President Obama's instructions "in early December" and completed by Jan. 6. Clapper continued: "The two dozen or so analysts for this task were hand-picked, seasoned experts from each of the contributing agencies."

However, as any intelligence veteran will tell you, if you hand-pick the analysts, you are really hand-picking the conclusion since the agency chiefs would know who was, say, a hardliner on Russia and who could be trusted to deliver the desired product.

On May 23, in testimony before the House Intelligence Committee, former CIA Director John Brennan confirmed Clapper's account about the three agencies involved.

"It wasn't a full inter-agency community assessment that was coordinated among the 17 agencies, and for good reason because of the nature and the sensitivity of the information trying, once again, to keep that tightly compartmented," Brennan said.

In other words, Clinton's beloved claim that all 17 intelligence agencies were in agreement on the Russian "hacking" charge -- an assertion that the "fact-checking" group Politifact has certified as "true" and that has been repeated endlessly by the mainstream U.S. news media -- is not true. It is false. Gee, you might even call it "fake news."

The Mysterious 'Agents'

But Clinton's false claim about the intelligence consensus was not her only dubious assertion. Her reference to the 1,000 Russian "agents" is not contained in the Jan. 6 report, either. It apparently derived from unconfirmed speculation from Sen. Mark Warner, D-Virginia, who mentioned this claim at a news conference on March 30, admitting that he didn't know if it was true.

Next Page  1  |  2  |  3  |  4

 

http://www.consortiumnews.com

Robert Parry broke many of the Iran-Contra stories in the 1980s for the Associated Press and Newsweek. His latest book, Secrecy & Privilege: Rise of the Bush Dynasty from Watergate to Iraq, can be ordered at secrecyandprivilege.com. It's also available at
(more...)
 

The views expressed in this article are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

Eric Arnow

Become a Fan
Author 503158

(Member since Jul 27, 2015), 3 fans, 251 comments


  New Content
Omitted in the whole "Russia did it" narrative, is the testimony of Gen. Dunford, who was asked his opinion of heavily favored front runner Clinton's plan for a no fly zone in Syria. He said it would result in a war with RUSSIA! Which he was clearly not in favor of. It was at that point that tone of the media turned against her. She lost because of a short lived moment of sanity by the forces that ACTUALLY DETERMINE who wins elections in the perpetually delusional democracy Americans dream they're living in.

Submitted on Saturday, Jun 3, 2017 at 6:19:06 PM

